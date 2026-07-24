Breakthrough Level EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.15
- Обновлено: 31 июля 2026
- Активации: 10
Level EA – Intelligent Price Level Trading for MetaTrader 5
Level EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade high-probability market levels using an embedded proprietary level detection engine. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on external custom indicators, Level EA performs all calculations internally, making installation simple, execution faster, and trading more reliable.
Built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and automation, Level EA analyzes completed candles to generate trading opportunities based on significant market levels while offering comprehensive risk management and trade management features.
Live Signal Tickmill : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378022?source=Site+Signals+My
Live Signal FP Markets : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385619?source=Site+Signals+My
For Testing and Direct Live Trading on VPS, please use this set files : Live Signal Running based on these sets.Sets - Google Drive
Recommendation : Please test on your preferred broker before going live. All Sets are Pre-Configured for running the EA at 300 USD Account ( ECN with Zero Stop Level is must)
Key Features
Embedded Level Detection
Level EA includes a fully integrated level detection algorithm. No external indicators or additional files are required, ensuring:
- Faster execution
- Simplified installation
- Greater reliability
- Reduced processing overhead
Intelligent Candle Close Analysis
The EA evaluates the market only after a candle has completely closed, reducing false signals caused by intra-candle price fluctuations.
Supported on following MT5 timeframes:
- M15 ( EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY)
- H1 (XAUUSD)
- M15 (US30 / Dow Jones)
Advanced Risk Management
Level EA provides multiple position sizing methods.
Fixed Lot / Risk Percentage Lot
Trade with a constant lot size and percentage based on Stop Loss.
Balance-Based Lot
Automatically calculate lot size according to account balance.
Example:
- 0.01 Lot per $300 Balance
Smart Trade Management
The EA includes a complete trade management suite:
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Trailing Start
- Trailing Stop
- Trailing Step
- Trade Holding Time (Minutes)
- Daily Market Closing Time
All parameters can be individually configured to suit various trading styles.
Flexible Trailing System
The trailing engine supports every combination of settings.
Whether using:
- Trailing Start only
- Trailing Step only
- Trailing Stop only
- All three together
the EA manages positions intelligently without requiring mandatory values.
Zero values are fully supported, allowing traders to customize trailing behavior according to their preferred strategy.
Trade Holding Time
Automatically close positions after a user-defined holding period.
This feature is especially useful for:
- Intraday trading
- Scalping
- Session trading
- Overnight risk reduction
Daily Auto Close
Reduce overnight or weekend exposure by automatically closing all open trades at a specified broker server time.
Ideal for:
- Prop Firm Rules
- News Avoidance
- Daily Risk Management
Broker Compatible
Designed for compatibility with most MT5 brokers.
Recommended:
- ECN / RAW / Razor/ Zero Accounts
- Zero Stop Levels
- Gold (XAUUSD) / US30 ( Dow Jones) 2 Digit Price After Decimal.
- Forex EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY
Optimized for Strategy Testing
Level EA has been optimized for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
Supports:
- Every Tick
- 1 Minute OHLC
- Visual Mode
- Non-Visual Mode
allowing traders to perform accurate historical analysis and optimization.
Why Choose Level EA?
Unlike many Expert Advisors that rely on lagging technical indicators, Level EA focuses on significant market levels where institutional buying and selling activity frequently occurs.
The integrated level engine helps identify potential trading opportunities while reducing unnecessary market noise.
Professional Features
✔ Embedded Level Engine
✔ No External Indicators Required
✔ Automatic Buy & Sell Trading
✔ Intelligent Trade Management
✔ Flexible Trailing System
✔ Balance-Based Lot Calculation
✔ Trade Holding Timer
✔ Daily Auto Close
✔ Strategy Tester Optimized
✔ Fast Execution
✔ Low Resource Consumption
✔ Professional Risk Management
✔ User-Friendly Interface
Suitable For
Level EA is suitable for:
- Professional Traders
- Retail Traders
- Prop Firm Traders
- Intraday Traders
- Scalpers
- Gold Traders (XAUUSD)
- Forex Traders
Recommended Markets
- XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,US30
Level EA
Trade with Precision. Execute with Confidence.
Special Notice: Due to Not Having martingale or averaging technique, the EA Result will not be curve fitting. That's what makes it suitable for Big Amount of Investments.
WhatsApp: +8801935308364 (24/7)