Breakthrough Level EA

Level EA – Intelligent Price Level Trading for MetaTrader 5 


Level EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade high-probability market levels using an embedded proprietary level detection engine. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on external custom indicators, Level EA performs all calculations internally, making installation simple, execution faster, and trading more reliable.

Built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and automation, Level EA analyzes completed candles to generate trading opportunities based on significant market levels while offering comprehensive risk management and trade management features.  

 

Live Signal Tickmill : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378022?source=Site+Signals+My   

Live Signal FP Markets : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385619?source=Site+Signals+My

 

For Testing and Direct Live Trading on VPS, please use this set files : Live Signal Running based on these sets.

Sets - Google Drive

 

Recommendation : Please test on your preferred broker before going live. All Sets are Pre-Configured for running the EA at 300 USD Account ( ECN with Zero Stop Level is must)



Key Features

Embedded Level Detection

Level EA includes a fully integrated level detection algorithm. No external indicators or additional files are required, ensuring:

  • Faster execution
  • Simplified installation
  • Greater reliability
  • Reduced processing overhead

Intelligent Candle Close Analysis

The EA evaluates the market only after a candle has completely closed, reducing false signals caused by intra-candle price fluctuations.

Supported on following MT5 timeframes:

  • M15 ( EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY)
  • H1   (XAUUSD) 
  • M15 (US30 / Dow Jones)

Advanced Risk Management

Level EA provides multiple position sizing methods.

Fixed Lot / Risk Percentage Lot

Trade with a constant lot size and percentage based on Stop Loss.

Balance-Based Lot

Automatically calculate lot size according to account balance.

Example:

  • 0.01 Lot per $300 Balance

Smart Trade Management

The EA includes a complete trade management suite:

  • Take Profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Trailing Start
  • Trailing Stop
  • Trailing Step
  • Trade Holding Time (Minutes)
  • Daily Market Closing Time

All parameters can be individually configured to suit various trading styles.

Flexible Trailing System

The trailing engine supports every combination of settings.

Whether using:

  • Trailing Start only
  • Trailing Step only
  • Trailing Stop only
  • All three together

the EA manages positions intelligently without requiring mandatory values.

Zero values are fully supported, allowing traders to customize trailing behavior according to their preferred strategy.

Trade Holding Time

Automatically close positions after a user-defined holding period.

This feature is especially useful for:

  • Intraday trading
  • Scalping
  • Session trading
  • Overnight risk reduction

Daily Auto Close

Reduce overnight or weekend exposure by automatically closing all open trades at a specified broker server time.

Ideal for:

  • Prop Firm Rules
  • News Avoidance
  • Daily Risk Management

Broker Compatible

Designed for compatibility with most MT5 brokers.

Recommended:

  • ECN / RAW / Razor/ Zero Accounts  
  • Zero Stop Levels
  • Gold (XAUUSD) / US30 ( Dow Jones) 2 Digit Price After Decimal.
  • Forex EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY

Optimized for Strategy Testing

Level EA has been optimized for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Supports:

  • Every Tick
  • 1 Minute OHLC
  • Visual Mode
  • Non-Visual Mode

allowing traders to perform accurate historical analysis and optimization. 


Why Choose Level EA? 


Unlike many Expert Advisors that rely on lagging technical indicators, Level EA focuses on significant market levels where institutional buying and selling activity frequently occurs.

The integrated level engine helps identify potential trading opportunities while reducing unnecessary market noise.

 

Professional Features 


✔ Embedded Level Engine

✔ No External Indicators Required

✔ Automatic Buy & Sell Trading

✔ Intelligent Trade Management

✔ Flexible Trailing System

✔ Balance-Based Lot Calculation

✔ Trade Holding Timer

✔ Daily Auto Close

✔ Strategy Tester Optimized

✔ Fast Execution

✔ Low Resource Consumption

✔ Professional Risk Management

✔ User-Friendly Interface

 

Suitable For 

Level EA is suitable for:

  • Professional Traders
  • Retail Traders
  • Prop Firm Traders
  • Intraday Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Gold Traders (XAUUSD)
  • Forex Traders

 

Recommended Markets 


  • XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,US30

Level EA

Trade with Precision. Execute with Confidence. 

 

Special Notice: Due to Not Having martingale or averaging technique, the EA Result will not be curve fitting. That's what makes it suitable for Big Amount of Investments. 

 

WhatsApp: +8801935308364 (24/7)


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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Эксперты
Прозрачная модель ценообразования.  Цена растёт с каждым этапом продаж. Следующий этап: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Как работает Aero Aero — полностью автоматизированный советник для XAUUSD (Gold) , торгует в обе стороны на дневном графике. В основе — пробойная стратегия . Золото пробивает ключевые уровни почти каждый день — Aero определяет, какие из них статистически стоят сделки, и игнорирует остальные. Этот отбор делает kNN (k-ближайших соседей) — метод машин
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
VoltBreak
Svitlana Naukhatko
Эксперты
VoltBreak — это алгоритмический торговый советник, основанный на комбинации анализа ценовых аномалий («Ловля фитилей») и динамической волатильности (ATR). Советник ищет моменты, когда рынок тестирует уровень и терпит неудачу (ложный пробой), чтобы войти в сделку по направлению истинного импульса. Версия 1.04 оптимизирована для работы в режиме NETTING, с улучшенной системой управления рисками и защитой от ошибок исполнения ордеров. Логика стратегии Детекция ловушки (Wick Trap): EA анализирует
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Эксперты
Harmonizer EA — это мощный инструмент для сеточной торговли, использующий продвинутый алгоритм для расчета точек входа для каждой отдельной сделки. Он не переобучен на исторических данных, а вместо этого использует волатильность рынка для собственной оптимизации. Благодаря использованию рыночной волатильности алгоритм способен быстро и эффективно адаптироваться к изменениям рынка. Это позволяет ему использовать рыночные возможности и одновременно минимизировать риски, оставаясь в пределах заране
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