Breakthrough Level EA

Level EA – Intelligent Price Level Trading for MetaTrader 5





Level EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade high-probability market levels using an embedded proprietary level detection engine. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on external custom indicators, Level EA performs all calculations internally, making installation simple, execution faster, and trading more reliable.

Built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and automation, Level EA analyzes completed candles to generate trading opportunities based on significant market levels while offering comprehensive risk management and trade management features.

Live Signal Tickmill : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378022?source=Site+Signals+My

Live Signal FP Markets : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385619?source=Site+Signals+My

For Testing and Direct Live Trading on VPS, please use this set files : Live Signal Running based on these sets.

Recommendation : Please test on your preferred broker before going live. All Sets are Pre-Configured for running the EA at 300 USD Account ( ECN with Zero Stop Level is must)





Key Features

Embedded Level Detection

Level EA includes a fully integrated level detection algorithm. No external indicators or additional files are required, ensuring:

Faster execution

Simplified installation

Greater reliability

Reduced processing overhead

Intelligent Candle Close Analysis

The EA evaluates the market only after a candle has completely closed, reducing false signals caused by intra-candle price fluctuations.

Supported on following MT5 timeframes:

M15 ( EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY)

H1 (XAUUSD)

M15 (US30 / Dow Jones)

Advanced Risk Management

Level EA provides multiple position sizing methods.

Fixed Lot / Risk Percentage Lot

Trade with a constant lot size and percentage based on Stop Loss.

Balance-Based Lot

Automatically calculate lot size according to account balance.

Example:

0.01 Lot per $300 Balance

Smart Trade Management

The EA includes a complete trade management suite:

Take Profit

Stop Loss

Trailing Start

Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

Trade Holding Time (Minutes)

Daily Market Closing Time

All parameters can be individually configured to suit various trading styles.

Flexible Trailing System

The trailing engine supports every combination of settings.

Whether using:

Trailing Start only

Trailing Step only

Trailing Stop only

All three together

the EA manages positions intelligently without requiring mandatory values.

Zero values are fully supported, allowing traders to customize trailing behavior according to their preferred strategy.

Trade Holding Time

Automatically close positions after a user-defined holding period.

This feature is especially useful for:

Intraday trading

Scalping

Session trading

Overnight risk reduction

Daily Auto Close

Reduce overnight or weekend exposure by automatically closing all open trades at a specified broker server time.

Ideal for:

Prop Firm Rules

News Avoidance

Daily Risk Management

Broker Compatible

Designed for compatibility with most MT5 brokers.

Recommended:

ECN / RAW / Razor/ Zero Accounts

Zero Stop Levels

Gold (XAUUSD) / US30 ( Dow Jones) 2 Digit Price After Decimal.

Forex EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY

Optimized for Strategy Testing

Level EA has been optimized for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Supports:

Every Tick

1 Minute OHLC

Visual Mode

Non-Visual Mode

allowing traders to perform accurate historical analysis and optimization.





Why Choose Level EA?





Unlike many Expert Advisors that rely on lagging technical indicators, Level EA focuses on significant market levels where institutional buying and selling activity frequently occurs.

The integrated level engine helps identify potential trading opportunities while reducing unnecessary market noise.

Professional Features





✔ Embedded Level Engine

✔ No External Indicators Required

✔ Automatic Buy & Sell Trading

✔ Intelligent Trade Management

✔ Flexible Trailing System

✔ Balance-Based Lot Calculation

✔ Trade Holding Timer

✔ Daily Auto Close

✔ Strategy Tester Optimized

✔ Fast Execution

✔ Low Resource Consumption

✔ Professional Risk Management

✔ User-Friendly Interface

Suitable For

Level EA is suitable for:

Professional Traders

Retail Traders

Prop Firm Traders

Intraday Traders

Scalpers

Gold Traders (XAUUSD)

Forex Traders

Recommended Markets





XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,US30

Level EA

Trade with Precision. Execute with Confidence.

Special Notice: Due to Not Having martingale or averaging technique, the EA Result will not be curve fitting. That's what makes it suitable for Big Amount of Investments.

WhatsApp: +8801935308364 (24/7)