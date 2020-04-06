DynaGrid Diver EA

DynaGrid Diver – Advanced Divergence & Grid Trading EA

Overview
DynaGrid Diver is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) that combines divergence detection with a grid trading strategy to maximize profitability. It intelligently identifies market reversals using divergence signals while managing trades through a structured grid system, ensuring optimized entries and exits. This EA is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, providing traders with stable and precise trade execution.

Key Features
Divergence Strategy: Detects price-momentum divergence for precise trend reversals.
Grid Trading System: Uses a controlled grid approach to maximize profit in both ranging & trending markets.
H1 Timeframe Optimization: Specially designed for H1 trading, ensuring accurate signals and stability.
Multi-Currency Compatibility: Works on any forex pair, allowing for diversified trading opportunities.
Risk Management: Fully customizable lot size, profit targets, and grid gap settings for personalized risk control.

Auto-Adaptive Algorithm: Dynamically adjusts to market conditions for optimized performance.


How It Works
Identifies divergence between price and an oscillator (RSI, MACD, or Stochastic).
Confirms entry signals and places the first trade in the detected trend reversal.
If the market moves against the trade, the grid system manages additional entries strategically.

Trades are exited based on Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), or trend reversals, ensuring controlled risk and optimized gains.


Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
Pairs: Works on any forex pair (EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, USD/CHF, etc.)

Lot Size & Grid Settings: Fully customizable based on risk preference


Why Choose DynaGrid Diver?
DynaGrid Diver provides the best of both worlds – precision entries using divergence signals and profit-maximizing trades through smart grid management. Whether you prefer trend trading or range-bound strategies, this EA adapts dynamically to market conditions for consistent performance.

Рекомендуем также
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Эксперты
Ichimoku 3D Данный советник построен на базе индикатора Ichimoku с применением принципа 3-х экранов Элдера. В данном советники 4 типа открытия сделок: 1-Это когда на 3 таймфреймах  одинаковый сигнал на покупку или продажу 2-Это когда по 2 таймфреймам одинаковый сигнал на покупку а по 1 таймфрейму на продажу или наоборот 3-Это когда по 1 таймфреймам  сигнал на покупку а по 2 таймфрейму на продажу или наоборот 4-Это когда по 1 таймфрейму  сигнал на покупку по среднему таймфрейму на продажу а
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Эксперты
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует для анализа рынка и определения торговых сигналов индикатор FletBoxPush . Индикатор встроен в советник и дополнительная установка его на график не обязательна. Торговля происходит на пробой уровней определенных как границы флета. Используется ограничение убытков. Описание настроек советника TimeFrames - период графика, настройка для индикатора colour - цвет участка цены, определенного как флет, настройка для индикатора Rectangle - показывать участки цены определенных как фле
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Эксперты
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Эксперты
Советник находит расхождения в двух коррелирующих валютных парах и торгует в сторону их обратного схождения. Рабочий таймфрейм: M30 Входные параметры MagicNumber - идентификационный номер на советника; OrdersComment - комментарий к ордеру, при пустом значении автоматический; Lots - размер лота; DepoPer001Lot - автоматический расчет лота (указывается баланс на единицу 0.01 лота) (при 0 используется значение лота из параметра Lots); TimeFrame - рабочий период; Symbol #2 - коррелирующая валюта; Sy
Ultra KZM MT4
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Эксперты
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382  Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
Советник IRobot Alligators основан на теории хаоса и техническом индикаторе Аллигатор. Этот советник состоит из трех линий, наложенных на ценовой график, представляющих собой челюсть, зубы и губы Аллигатора. Он предназначен для подтверждения наличия тренда, а также его направления. Как и со всеми скользящими средними, первой двигается короткая (зеленая), за ней следует средняя (красная), а затем длинная (синяя) линия. Если три линии переплетены, то рот аллигатора закрыт, и он "спит". В осциллято
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Эксперты
Данные советник торгует от трендовых линий, а также на основе анализа объемов. Расчёт объемов происходит по минутным барам, чтобы определить, на рост они были, или на падение. Трендовые линии рисуются по максимумам и минимумам в истории торговли. Также, есть и дополнительные индикаторы. Сигнал на покупку или продажу зависит от всех этих факторов. От этого, советник может более точно входить в рынок и совершать больше сделок. Входные параметры Lots - размер лота (при 0 лот будет рассчитываться о
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Эксперты
Советник Infinity является скальпером, сделки совершаются при пробитии уровней сопротивления и поддержки в сторону движения цены. Управление открытыми позициями осуществляется по нескольким сценариям / алгоритмам в зависимости от ситуации на рынке (фиксированный стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, трейлинг-стоп, удержание позиции, в случае индикации тренда и др.). Требования к брокеру Cоветник чувствителен к спреду, проскальзываниям и скорости исполнения сделок. Не рекомендуется использовать советник при
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Super scalper universal — полностью автоматизированный скальперский советник, использует пять индикаторов. Каждая торговая позиция защищается скрытым стоп-приказом, управляемым продвинутым алгоритмом модификации. При поиске подходящих сигналов советник использует интегрированный индикатор в сочетании с трендовым и временным фильтрами, а также фильтром волатильности. Используется динамическое закрытие позиций которое учитывает место открытия ордера и последующее поведение цены. Для фиксации профи
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Эксперты
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Эксперты
Мультивалютный советник, основанный на стратегии пробития уровней и торговле по тренду. Используется как скальпер с короткими тейками. НЕ используется Мартингейл и усреднение! Используйте демо-счет для проверки работы советника! Необходимо проводить тесты каждой пары перед тем как принять решение ее использования в советнике! НЕ тестируется корректно в тестере стратегий! Используйте демо счет для тестирования! Основные настройки стратегии: Easy и Hard . Для метода Hard  необходимо использовать б
RSI Double Cross EA
Ihor Koshel
Эксперты
RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Эксперты
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Reversal patterns trading
Alexander Nikolaev
Эксперты
Данный советник находит фигуры технического анализа, предвещающие разворот тренда: "Двойное дно", "Тройное дно", "Голова-плечи"  и их противоположные аналоги. Советник определяет их на графике валютной пары и торгует, если фигура была сформирована и произошло её пробитие. Кроме самой фигуры, определяется волатильность валютной пары, показания некоторых индикаторов. Это позволяет торговать более правильно, исключая лишние сигналы, например при слабых движениях.  Можно настраивать и оптимизировать
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Эксперты
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Slope of Moving Average
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Golden Suite
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Golden Suite позиционируется как инновационный торговый советник, сочетающий проверенные торговые стратегии . Его цель — обеспечить трейдеров надежной системой анализа рынка, прогнозирования и рекомендаций, основанных на глубоком анализе данных. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Основные характеристики Golden Suite: НАСТРОЙКИ ПОД РЫНКИ авто-подбор индикаторов риск % от депозита трейлинг-стоп фильтр новостей мульти-таймфрейм зависимости о
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Эксперты
Karman - это полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, работающий на М30 таймфрейме. Настройки советника базируются на стратегии безопасного торговли, суть которой состоит в закрытии сделки, при достижении положительного динамизма прибыльности в несколько пунктов, что позволяет пользователю уменьшить затраты от открытия убыточных сделок. Советник мультифункционален и не требует определенного типа счета для нормальной работы всех заложенных в него функций. Мануал работы советника подразуме
Mr Beast Heiken Ashi
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Эксперты
MR BEAST HEIHIN ASHI RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD The Heikin Ashi Strategy is a candlestick analysis technique used by the Expert Advisor to identify trends and make informed decisions in the financial markets. This strategy is based on the interpretation of modified Heikin Ashi candlestick patterns instead of traditional candlesticks. I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using
Lemm Scalper EA MT4
Fabio Sanna
Эксперты
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению. Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стр
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Scalp Unscalp — это краткосрочная двунаправленная скальпинг-система, которая стремится быстро извлечь прибыль за счёт точных входов. Сигнал Scalp Unscalp в реальном времени скоро появится! Текущая цена будет повышена. Ограниченная цена 99 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла. Каждая сделка открывается отдельно Доступен фиксированный стоп-лосс с виртуальной системой динамического трейлинг-стопа Интерактивная торговая панель и точные настройки размера лота Рекомендуется График: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF,
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Эксперты
SNeox AI — автоматический мультивалютный торговый робот для стабильной долгосрочной торговли на рынке Forex. Советник разработан на базе проверенных алгоритмов анализа рыночной цены и волатильности и ориентирован на аккуратную торговлю с контролируемыми рисками. ВНИМАНИЕ! Новогодняя акция, первые 15 покупок - 99$ Следующие 15 - 159$ Финальная цена - 229$ Торопитесь воспользоваться предложением! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Торговые инструменты: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUS
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Эксперты
Настройки по умолчанию для теста по золоту (Gold M15) с 2024 года Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Адаптивный Рыночный Интеллект СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ВСТУПИТЕЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: Мощь советника Smart Regime EA выпускается по цене, составляющей лишь часть его истинной ценности. Забронируйте свою лицензию прямо сейчас за $50 , прежде чем цена начнет поэтапно расти до финальной стоимости в $500 . Это инвестиция в беспрецедентную рыночную логику. Раскройте потенциал адаптивного алгоритмического трейдинга. Kaufman Smar
Другие продукты этого автора
RSI Bullseye Gold MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
CandleMomentum FX MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price ac
Dynamic RSI Grid
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Dynamic RSI Grid – Intelligent Grid Trading with RSI Optimization Overview Dynamic RSI Grid is an advanced grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) that intelligently adjusts Take Profit (TP) levels based on RSI signals. This approach ensures optimized trade exits, reduced drawdowns, and enhanced profitability by aligning with real market momentum. Designed for traders seeking automated, precise, and adaptive trading, this EA dynamically modifies grid-based TP levels for maximum gains and controlled r
FREE
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
Gold Blitz The Ultimate Gold Trading
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Gold Blitz is an advanced AI-driven trading bot designed for precision, speed, and profitability in gold trading. Utilizing cutting-edge algorithms, it scans market trends, identifies high-probability trade setups, and executes them with maximum efficiency. Whether you are scalping, day trading, or holding positions, Gold Blitz is optimized for consistent performance with managed risk. Note :   Set MQLTEST to false in settings while testing or live  otherwise, results won't be accurate. Key Fe
FX Hydra 13
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
FX Hydra 13 – это инновационный форекс-экспертный советник (EA) , разработанный для доминирования на рынке с 13 мощными торговыми режимами . Вдохновленный легендарной Гидрой, этот бот обеспечивает высокоточную торговлю на таймфрейме H1 и работает со всеми валютными парами . Ключевые особенности: 13 адаптивных торговых режимов – Оптимизирован для любых рыночных условий Поддержка всех валютных пар – Работает на всех основных и экзотических парах Интеллектуальная AI-логика – Передовое упра
DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
DualEdge FX – это профессиональный торговый бот, который отслеживает рыночные тренды и определяет разворотные точки с высокой точностью. Он позволяет трейдерам использовать как следование за трендом , так и контртрендовые стратегии , автоматически адаптируясь к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Основные характеристики: Двойной торговый режим: комбинирует следование за трендом и разворотную торговлю . Искусственный интеллект для анализа рынка: автоматически определяет изменения и корректирует сделк
BullionX Trader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
BullionX Trader – Advanced Gold, Crypto & Multi-Currency Trading Bot Overview BullionX Trader is a powerful AI-driven trading bot designed for gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD), and major forex pairs. Whether trading precious metals, forex, or crypto, this expert advisor adapts to market conditions and executes high-precision trades across multiple asset classes. Key Features Gold & Crypto Optimization: Designed for XAU/USD, BTC/USD, and major forex pairs. Multi-Asset Trading: Works ac
SARXpert The Ultimate Double SAR Trading Bot
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
SARXpert is a professional forex trading bot utilizing a Double Parabolic SAR strategy to capture market trends and reversals with high precision. It is designed for traders who seek optimized entry and exit points for maximum profitability in both trending and ranging markets. Key Features: Double SAR Strategy: Uses two Parabolic SAR indicators for improved trend detection. Trend & Reversal Detection: Adapts intelligently to different market conditions. Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports F
SafeTradeX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot Overview SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth , this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions. Key Features No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability. Fixed
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
Divergence Sniper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Divergence Sniper – High-Precision MACD Divergence Trading Bot Overview Divergence Sniper is a high-precision automated trading bot designed for traders who capitalize on MACD divergence and price action patterns. It scans the market for hidden and regular divergences, combining them with key price action signals to generate accurate buy and sell opportunities. Key Features MACD Divergence Detection: Identifies both bullish and bearish MACD divergences. Price Action Confirmation: Detects major p
Breakout Hunter SR
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview Breakout Hunter is a powerful automated trading bot designed to identify and capitalize on breakouts from key Support & Resistance levels. It continuously scans the market for high-probability breakout opportunities, allowing traders to capture strong price movements with precision. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market levels to pinpoint breakout opportunities. Breakout & Fakeout Detection: Differentiates between true breakouts and false moves to impr
GoldVertex EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
GoldVertex EA – Institutional-Grade Gold & Forex Trading Bot Overview GoldVertex EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading bot designed specifically for premium gold (XAU/USD) and forex trading. Built for high-net-worth traders, this EA focuses on precision, risk-controlled execution, and maximum profitability through advanced market analysis and smart order management. The name "Vertex" represents the highest point, symbolizing how GoldVertex EA helps traders reach peak profitabi
FVG Scalper Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview FVG Scalper Pro is a high-speed trading bot designed to exploit Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with precision scalping strategies. This expert advisor detects market inefficiencies and executes fast, high-accuracy trades, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on volatile market conditions. It ensures optimized entries and exits while maintaining strict risk management for consistent performance. Key Features Fair Value Gap (FVG) Strategy: Detects and exploits market ine
Candle Beast EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview Candle Beast EA is an advanced high-frequency scalping robot designed to capitalize on rapid price movements within a single candlestick. This expert advisor executes trades with lightning-fast precision, making it ideal for scalping strategies in both forex and commodities like XAU/USD (Gold). Key Features Single Candle Scalping: Focuses on quick trades based on the momentum of a single candle. Smart Entry & Exit: Uses AI-driven logic to maximize profit while minimizing losses. High
CloudMaster EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview CloudMaster EA is a powerful, fully automated trading algorithm designed to maximize the potential of the Ichimoku Cloud strategy. This expert advisor is built for traders who seek precision, automation, and consistent profitability by utilizing Kumo Breakouts, Tenkan-Kijun Crossovers, and Chikou Span Confirmations to identify high-probability trade setups. EA Setup & Specifications Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 Settings: Default (Optimized for stability and profitability) Br
FX Hydra 13 Modes
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
FX Hydra 13 – Advanced H1 Forex Trading Bot Overview FX Hydra 13 is a high-performance forex trading bot designed for precision and adaptability on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the mythical Hydra, this expert advisor integrates 13 powerful trading modes, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to different market conditions. It is fully optimized to work with all major and exotic currency pairs, ensuring consistent and efficient trading. Key Features 13 Adaptive Trading Modes: Optimized for various
AuricDynamiX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
AuricDynamiX – Advanced Gold & Forex Trading Bot I have added the Indicator of this bot in comment section please check the comment section then install the demo version  Overview AuricDynamiX is a high-performance AI-driven trading bot designed specifically for gold (XAU/USD) and major forex pairs. Using dynamic strategy adaptation, this expert advisor identifies market momentum, trend shifts, and breakout opportunities to ensure precise trade execution while maintaining smart risk manageme
GridFortune
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
GridFortune is an AI-powered forex trading bot designed to execute grid trading strategies with a profit-first and last order closing mechanism. Unlike traditional grid-based EAs, GridFortune prioritizes profitable trades, ensuring controlled lot allocation and optimized risk management for consistent and sustainable growth across various currency pairs. The name "GridFortune" represents steady profit accumulation through intelligent grid-based trading, making it an ideal choice for traders lo
Trap Grid EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Trap Grid EA is an advanced trading bot designed for the H1 timeframe, making it ideal for trading multiple forex pairs such as EUR/USD, NZD/USD, and other major currencies. It can also be used for gold trading (XAU/USD), but due to gold’s volatility, manual adjustments are required for optimal performance. Key Features Fakeout & Breakout Detection: Identifies market traps and false breakouts to maximize profitability. Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes an advanced grid-based system to take advan
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
Pro Grid Master
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Pro Grid Master – мощный и автоматизированный торговый бот, созданный для максимизации прибыли с использованием продвинутой сеточной стратегии. Он эффективно управляет сделками на нескольких валютных парах, адаптируясь к рыночным условиям для оптимальных точек входа и выхода. Технические характеристики: Валютные пары: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURNZD Таймфреймы: H1 Минимальный депозит: $500 Рекомендуемый тип счета: Любой Кредитное плечо: От 1:30 до 1:1000 Умная сеточная торговля для контр
RSI Bullseye Gold
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
XAU TrendSeeker
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
XAU TrendSeeker – Advanced EMA-Based Gold Trading Bot Overview XAU TrendSeeker is an Exponential Moving Average (EMA)-based trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. This EA helps traders identify and follow strong market trends, ensuring high-probability trade entries and exits. Whether you focus on breakouts, pullbacks, or trend continuations, XAU TrendSeeker ensures that you are always trading in the right direction. Key Features EMA-Based Trend
ScalpX 5M
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview ScalpX 5M is a high-speed scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It leverages precise candlestick patterns and momentum-based entries to capture quick price movements, ensuring fast trade execution and optimized profit-taking. This EA is perfect for traders looking for high-frequency, low-risk scalping in volatile market conditions. Key Features Ultra-Fast Scalping: Trades on the M5 timeframe to capture quick price swings. Candle-Based Strategy: Uses s
DoubleSAR X
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
DoubleSAR X – Advanced Trend-Following & Recovery Trading Bot Overview DoubleSAR X is a powerful trend-following and recovery-based Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the Double Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) strategy with the Martingale system to enhance trade execution. It detects trend reversals using a dual SAR strategy and applies martingale-based lot scaling for effective risk management. This EA ensures precise entries, controlled losses, and a smart recovery mechanism, making it a val
TheLeoTraderFX Supreme
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme – High-Class Scalping Bot for Gold (XAU/USD) Overview TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme is not just another trading bot—it is a premium, institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for elite traders who demand precision, speed, and exclusive market execution. Specifically built for XAU/USD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, this bot delivers high-frequency scalping, advanced trade management, and superior risk control. Key Features Elite M1 Scalping for Gold: Optimized for 1-min
ICT Phantom Trader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
ICT Phantom Trader is a professional-grade trading algorithm that leverages Inner Circle Trader (ICT) Engulfing Patterns and institutional trading strategies. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), focusing on liquidity, order blocks, and price action confirmation. Previously priced at $100 per month , all my bots are now available for a limited-time promotion at just $ 36 per month. Features & Functionalities: ICT Engulfing Pattern Detection – Identifies high-probab
Smart Throwback Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Smart Throwback Pro is a professional trading algorithm that specializes in identifying throwback (pullback) entries within trending markets. It detects price retracements to key levels such as support, resistance, order blocks, and Fibonacci zones, ensuring high-probability trade setups. This expert advisor is ideal for traders who focus on trend continuation strategies while minimizing risk. Features & Functionalities: Throwback & Pullback Strategy – Captures retracements in trending markets.
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв