RetraceX Scalper MT5

Overview

RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities.





Key Features

Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups.

Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize profitability.

Multi-Pair Compatibility: Works efficiently on any currency pair and XAU/USD (Gold).

Optimized for Multiple Timeframes: Best suited for M5 & M15, but adaptable to other timeframes.

Automated Trade Execution & Alerts: Ensures real-time trading precision with smart automation.

Ideal for Scalpers: Designed for traders who capitalize on short-term pullbacks.

Why Choose RetraceX Scalper?

RetraceX Scalper is built for traders who seek high-precision entries with minimal risk. By leveraging Support & Resistance-based pullback detection, it provides scalpers with a strategic edge in volatile market conditions.