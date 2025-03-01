ScalpX 5M


Overview
ScalpX 5M is a high-speed scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It leverages precise candlestick patterns and momentum-based entries to capture quick price movements, ensuring fast trade execution and optimized profit-taking. This EA is perfect for traders looking for high-frequency, low-risk scalping in volatile market conditions.

Key Features
Ultra-Fast Scalping: Trades on the M5 timeframe to capture quick price swings.
Candle-Based Strategy: Uses smart candlestick pattern recognition for accurate entries.
Dynamic Risk Management: Customizable stop-loss, take-profit, and lot size settings.
Trend & Momentum Confirmation: Filters out weak setups to avoid false signals.

Works on Multiple Pairs: Optimized for major & minor forex pairs, indices, and commodities.


How It Works
Scans M5 candlestick patterns for strong momentum shifts and reversal setups.
Confirms trades using volatility filters and smart entry logic.
Executes rapid trades with tight stop-loss & take-profit for quick profits.

Dynamically manages positions to ensure low drawdowns and high win rates.


Recommended Settings
Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute)
Pairs: Works on major forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD), gold (XAU/USD), and indices.

Trade Frequency: Executes multiple trades per session, ideal for high-volume scalping.




patrickdrew
2857
patrickdrew 2025.12.02 12:08 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
8518
Ответ разработчика Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan 2025.12.02 19:42
i'm very sorry about that but unfortunetly i was bz with another EA you can try with by default settings or you can find out the best setting because it's not optmized with all the data
Ответ на отзыв