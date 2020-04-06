Supertrend Professional Trading System

Supertrend Professional v1.0

Professional Expert Advisor with Integrated Supertrend & Advanced Risk Management

✓ No External Dependencies - Supertrend fully integrated
✓ Crash-Resistant - Automatic state saving every 30 seconds
✓ Multi-Level Drawdown Control - Daily and total protection
✓ Complete Money Management - Lots, Martingale, Targets, Limits
✓ 100% MQL5 Market Compatible - Single file, no complex setup

Description

Supertrend Professional is an advanced Expert Advisor that implements a trend-following trading strategy based on the Supertrend indicator, featuring a complete risk management system and professional money management.

Unlike other EAs that require external indicators, Supertrend Professional has the Supertrend calculation fully integrated into the code, ensuring maximum reliability, speed, and compatibility.

Key Features

Integrated Supertrend Strategy

  • Internal calculation of Supertrend indicator (no external dependencies)
  • Standard and reliable ATR-based algorithm
  • Fully customizable parameters (Period and Multiplier)
  • Clear and tested trend-following signals

Advanced Risk Management

  • Dynamic Stop Loss based on Supertrend
  • Daily Drawdown control with automatic blocking
  • Total Drawdown control from trading start
  • Configurable automatic Break-Even
  • Progressive Trailing Stop that follows every favorable movement
  • Retry system for failed orders

Professional Money Management

  • Configurable lot sizing
  • Optional Martingale system (with protections)
  • Maximum Martingale step limit
  • Minimum profit threshold for intelligent Martingale
  • Daily monetary profit target
  • Daily Stop Loss
  • Daily operations limit

Complete Automation

  • Customizable trading hours
  • Automatic position closure at end of day (optional)
  • Automatic state saving every 30 seconds (crash-resistant)
  • Multi-day position persistence
  • Automatic parameter reset at midnight
  • Automatic holiday detection

How It Works

The EA continuously monitors the market and identifies trends using the Supertrend indicator.

Signal Condition Action
BUY Supertrend turns bullish (uptrend) Opens Long position
SELL Supertrend turns bearish (downtrend) Opens Short position

Once a position is opened, the EA:

  1. Immediately protects with Stop Loss (if configured)
  2. Activates Break-Even when set points are reached
  3. Follows price with progressive Trailing Stop after BE
  4. Closes position on Supertrend signal change or target hit

Main Parameters

Category Parameter Description
Supertrend ST_Period ATR period for calculation (default: 10)
ST_Multiplier ATR multiplier for bands (default: 3.0)
Money Management BaseLots Base lot size for positions
UseMartingale Enable/disable Martingale system
MartingaleFactor Multiplication factor for Martingale steps
MaxMartingaleSteps Maximum consecutive steps limit
DailyProfitTarget Daily profit/loss target in account currency
Protection UseBreakEven Enable automatic Break-Even
BreakEvenPoints Profit points to activate BE
UseTrailingAfterBE 1:1 Trailing after Break-Even
UseDynamicSL Dynamic SL following Supertrend
SLBuffer Buffer in points from Supertrend line
Drawdown UseMaxDailyDD Enable daily DD control
MaxDailyDDPercent Maximum daily DD percentage (e.g. 5%)
UseMaxTotalDD Enable total DD control
MaxTotalDDPercent Maximum total DD percentage (e.g. 10%)

Compatibility

Instruments: Indices, Forex, Commodities, Crypto
Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1
Brokers: Any MT4 broker
Account types: Standard, ECN, Micro, Cent
Hedging: Not required

Recommended Strategies

Strategy Lots Martingale Max DD Day Max DD Total Suitable for
CONSERVATIVE 0.01 OFF 2% 5% Beginners, small accounts
BALANCED 0.01-0.02 ON (max 3) 4% 8% Intermediate traders, medium capital
AGGRESSIVE 0.02+ ON (max 5) 5-7% 10-15% Experienced traders, adequate capital

Advantages Over Competitors

Feature Other EAs Supertrend Professional
External Indicator Required ✓ Integrated
Setup Complexity High ✓ Easy
State Persistence No ✓ Yes
Drawdown Control Basic ✓ Advanced
Break-Even Manual ✓ Automatic
Trailing Stop Static ✓ Progressive
Documentation Minimal ✓ Complete

DISCLAIMER AND WARNINGS

⚠ Automated Trading Risks

Trading involves significant risk of capital loss. Past results do not guarantee future performance. This EA is a tool that requires understanding, proper configuration, and monitoring.

Recommendations

  • Always test on DEMO account before using real capital
  • Use only capital you can afford to lose
  • Configure Drawdown limits properly
  • Regularly monitor performance
  • Don't rely exclusively on the EA - always supervise

⚠ Martingale System

If enabled, the Martingale system increases risk. Use only with:

  • Adequate capital (at least 10x base lot × max steps)
  • Low step limits (maximum 3-5 steps)
  • Drawdown controls always active
  • Complete understanding of how it works

Get Started Now

  1. Download and install the EA
  2. Test on DEMO with conservative settings
  3. Optimize Supertrend parameters for your instrument
  4. Configure appropriate risk limits
  5. Monitor results for at least 2 weeks
  6. Switch to live only if satisfied with results

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to install any indicators?
A: No, Supertrend is calculated internally. Just install the EA.

Q: Can I use this on multiple instruments?
A: Yes, but use different Magic Numbers for each chart.

Q: Does it work with any broker?
A: Yes, compatible with all MT4 brokers (Standard, ECN, etc.)

Q: What happens if MT4 crashes?
A: The EA saves state every 30 seconds. It will resume trading correctly.

Q: Is Martingale safe?
A: Martingale increases risk. Use only with proper capital and low step limits. Always keep Drawdown controls active.

Q: What timeframe should I use?
A: M15, M30, or H1 work best. Test on your specific instruments

Copyright © 2025
All rights reserved

Рекомендуем также
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Battle Bot
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Эксперты
This robot is designed to trade based on supply and demand, It trades currency pairs.  Use this robot on the m1 and m5 timeframe. avoid using the robot during news as this can have a negative affect on the performance of this EA. This robot uses the alligator indicator with the RSI indicator to get its entries. Its aim is to catch the lowest and highest points of a market trend during the specific time period.
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Эксперты
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
CrownFVG EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
CrownFVG EA is a precision-engineered Breakout + Fair Value Gap (FVG) trading system designed to deliver consistent profits on the M5 timeframe . Built with a multi-group scalping architecture, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with algorithmic speed to identify and trade market inefficiencies where price is most likely to react — the Fair Value Gaps. Developed for traders who value accuracy, control, and capital protection , CrownFVG EA avoids risky techniques like Martingale or
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам MT4 индикатора Matrix Arrow с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически. Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих средни
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Эксперты
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system
Stochastic Forex EA
Steve Zoeger
5 (10)
Эксперты
Stochastic Forex EA Forex Robot ️Little advice to increase the profit. ️You can also run the robot on multiple charts at the same time. Try the following example: EUR/USD Chart 4H EUR/USD Chart 1H ️EUR/USD Chart 30min EUR/USD Chart 15min Keep the Magic Number the same in all Time Frames ️  Check the Video for set ups https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 Stochastic as Main Indicator     Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Советник Gold Angel MT4 предназначен для автоматизированной торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 4, обеспечивая трейдерам уникальные инструменты и стратегии для достижения максимальной прибыли. Используя сложные алгоритмы анализа рыночных данных, данный советник способен выявлять выгодные точки входа и выхода, что значительно снижает риски и увеличивает возможности успешной торговли. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 пр
TickStorm
Edouard Perchet
4 (4)
Эксперты
TickStorm является результатом 6-месячного группового исследования. В нем реализован новый подход в области анализа тиков. Алгоритм работы советника использует скорость отката, чтобы определять наличие торговой возможности. Эти откаты выявляются путем анализа нескольких матриц тиков в разные периоды времени и их противопоставления, чтобы получить преимущество над рынком. Мы разработали новые инструменты для эффективного обнаружения любой необычной активности и также создали оригинальный и адапти
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Сеточный советник. Имеет несколько торговых стратегий основанных на индикаторе MACD. Установка виртуальных уровней трейлинг-стоп, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит могут быть в пипсах, в валюте депозита или процентах от баланса. В зависимости от настроек могут быть открыты разнонаправленные ордера для диверсификации рисков, закрытие которых может быть как и разнонаправленной так и однонаправленной корзиной ордеров. Сетка ордеров адаптивная, ведется рыночными ордерами. Если цена ушла в противоположную стор
Fluffy Sheep
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Эксперты
this is an EA which trades based on the trend detected by robot. EA seeking for good opportunities for Entry-Management and Exit trades. Can be used for all forex pairs but it's better to use it on Gold symbol and H1 TimeFrame.  The robot has strong mathematical logic to detect good  opportunities and as long as market is trendy it's making money for you. but if there were a situation to reversal the EA automatically starts to manage toward close trades as low as loss possible. Since the contra
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Эксперты
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе MACD Это упрощенная версия   торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Система восст
Oyen Gold Scalping EA
Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
Эксперты
CAUTION! OUR LIVE SIGNAL IS TESTED ON JPY PAIRS WITH ONLY 65 USD DEPOSITS AND GROW SO MUCH PROFITS. CHECK HOW IT CAN GROW YOUR ACCOUNT WITH LOWER DD. YOU ARE WELCOME TO BACKTEST OR DEMO TRIAL.   This OYEN GOLDEN SCALPING EA operates based on custom SDEA Indicator (will be provided for FREE).  The indicator will measure the direction of the trend and its momentum, later send the signal for the EA to open entries. It has hidden hard stop when reversal confirmed, beside the usual SL provided in
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Эксперты
Представляем советник HFT KING — лучшего HFT-короля трейдинга! Эта полностью автоматизированная высокочастотная торговая система призвана революционизировать ваш торговый опыт благодаря передовому алгоритму и новейшим функциям. HFT King использует уникальное сочетание технического анализа, искусственного интеллекта, высокочастотной торговли и машинного обучения, чтобы предоставлять трейдерам надежные и прибыльные торговые сигналы. Передовая технология HFT King очень эффективна для определения т
GOLD Animal mt4
Gang Zou
Эксперты
**GOLD Animal** is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed for trading gold. It does  not  use high-risk strategies such as Martingale or grid trading. It employs  advanced algorithmic detection for trend trading, and every trade uses a stop-loss  to ensure capital protection. The EA incorporates  money management  to automatically calculate position sizes. It features a  take-profit to stop-loss ratio greater than 1:3, ensuring decent profitability even with a moderate win rate. You
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Основа стратегии - выявление быстрых коррекционных движений между кроссами рабочей валютной пары или металла. В моменты расхождений цен торговых инструментов советник анализирует возможное направление движения цены на рабочем инструменте и начинает работу. Каждая позиция имеет стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Уникальный алгоритм сопровождения позиций позволяет контролировать превосходство профита над убытком. Советник не использует опасные методы торговли. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты (TF 1m):
CyBRG RX Mt4
Arseny Potyekhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
Встречайте CyBRG RX: Торговый помощник нового поколения Шагните в будущее трейдинга вместе с CyBRG RX — вашим передовым торговым партнёром, созданным для улучшения вашего торгового опыта. Используя мощь передовых нейронных сетей, CyBRG RX разработан для анализа и адаптации к постоянно меняющимся рыночным условиям с непревзойдённой точностью. Поскольку эта стратегия настолько уникальна, я хочу продать лишь ограниченное число лицензий. Поэтому цена будет постепенно расти, чтобы ограничить прод
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Эксперты
Round Lock — умный советник с динамическим локированием позиций Round Lock — интеллектуальный советник с функцией динамической локировки позиций, продвинутый торговый советник, реализующий двустороннюю стратегию блокировки ордеров с постепенным ростом позиции и динамической адаптацией к рынку. Преимущества Round Lock : Контроль риска через локирование позиций, Динамический рост объёмов на трендовых участках рынка, Гибкая настройка поведения в зависимости от лимитов, Подходит для флэтовых и тренд
PFX Renko Assistant
Mi Chaei Jardin
Эксперты
The PFX Renko Assistant is an Ea especially designed to trade on Renko charts. The Ea trades only with the trend and produces a steady win rate of between 65% to 80%. The suggested Renko bar size is 2.5 pips and a stop loss of 10 pips and take profit of 5 pips. The Ea can be used on the standard candle stick charts but the win rate will no be as good as using it with Renko bars. The Idea behind the Ea is to follow the trend and look for pullbacks, once there is a pull back in the market the Ea t
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Эксперты
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
Перед покупкой пройдите тестирование путем форвардного тестирования, используя демо-счет MyVolume Profile FV (БЕСПЛАТНАЯ версия) в течение нескольких месяцев. изучите это и найдите лучшую настройку для встречи со своей. MyVolume Profile Scalper EA — это расширенная     автоматизированная         программа, предназначенная для использования профиля объема, который     измеряет     общий объем, проданный на определенном ценовом уровне в течение указанного периода времени, и делит общий объем на в
Gold Invertio scalping
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! Gold Invertio Scalp – Next-Generation XAUUSD Scalping EA Gold Invertio Scalp is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional, precise, and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading on XAUUSD. This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe , using advanced breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and intelligent risk management – without martingale, grid, or averaging strategies that put capital a
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Только одна копия доступна по цене 550 долларов. После этого цена повысится до 650 и 750 долларов, а финальная цена составит 1200 долларов Данный Expert Advisor разработан для точных входов, умных отложенных ордеров и строгого контроля риска , что д
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
УЛЬТРА-ОПТИМИЗИРОВАННАЯ ВЕРСИЯ – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 в версии для MT4 — это самая мощная, стабильная и усовершенствованная версия на сегодняшний день. HFT — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он поддерживает кредитное плечо до 1:500 и работает с очень разумными объемами лота , соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. Поэтому требуется специальный скальпинг-счёт (RAW или EC
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Эксперты
Распродажа в течение 24 часов - всего $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" - это советник (Эксперт) специально разработанный для участия в соревнованиях по HFT, торгующий в паре US30. Для получения более подробной информации о лучших советниках и индикаторах посетите: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Я - Лос, подпишитесь, чтобы получать обновления: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Что такое HFT? Торговля высокой частоты (HFT) - это метод торговли, использующий мо
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
"BlackCat Grid" — автоматизированный торговый советник (эксперт-советник), разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 4, специализирующийся на использовании стратегии сетки ордеров (Grid Trading). Он предназначен для автоматической торговли на валютном рынке Forex, минимизируя необходимость постоянного ручного вмешательства трейдера. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Принцип работы Советник открывает серию ордеров в соответствии с заданным шаг
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Эксперты
EvoTrade: Первая самообучающаяся торговая система на рынке Позвольте представить EvoTrade — уникальный торговый советник, созданный с использованием передовых технологий компьютерного зрения и анализа данных. Это первая на рынке самообучающаяся торговая система, работающая в режиме реального времени. EvoTrade анализирует рыночные условия, адаптирует стратегии и динамически подстраивается под изменения, обеспечивая исключительную точность в любых условиях. EvoTrade использует передовые нейронные
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Эксперты
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена премиальная
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Эксперты
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
Эксперты
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
Эксперты
MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Автоматический скальпинговый Expert Advisor для MT4 для Gold (XAUUSD) , торговля XAUUSD M1 , скальпинг золота , микротрендовый скальпинг , тик-моментум , стратегия входа по откату , трейлинг-стоп , хеджирующий скальпер по золоту , низкорисковый EA для золота , MT4 Expert Advisor для торговли золотом . Рекомендуемые условия торговли • Символ: Gold (XAUUSD) • Таймфрейм: M1 (1 минута) • Минимальный стартовый капитал: от 300 € • Рекомендуемый старт
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв