Supertrend Professional Trading System
Professional Expert Advisor with Integrated Supertrend & Advanced Risk Management
✓ Crash-Resistant - Automatic state saving every 30 seconds
✓ Multi-Level Drawdown Control - Daily and total protection
✓ Complete Money Management - Lots, Martingale, Targets, Limits
✓ 100% MQL5 Market Compatible - Single file, no complex setup
Description
Supertrend Professional is an advanced Expert Advisor that implements a trend-following trading strategy based on the Supertrend indicator, featuring a complete risk management system and professional money management.
Unlike other EAs that require external indicators, Supertrend Professional has the Supertrend calculation fully integrated into the code, ensuring maximum reliability, speed, and compatibility.
Key Features
Integrated Supertrend Strategy
- Internal calculation of Supertrend indicator (no external dependencies)
- Standard and reliable ATR-based algorithm
- Fully customizable parameters (Period and Multiplier)
- Clear and tested trend-following signals
Advanced Risk Management
- Dynamic Stop Loss based on Supertrend
- Daily Drawdown control with automatic blocking
- Total Drawdown control from trading start
- Configurable automatic Break-Even
- Progressive Trailing Stop that follows every favorable movement
- Retry system for failed orders
Professional Money Management
- Configurable lot sizing
- Optional Martingale system (with protections)
- Maximum Martingale step limit
- Minimum profit threshold for intelligent Martingale
- Daily monetary profit target
- Daily Stop Loss
- Daily operations limit
Complete Automation
- Customizable trading hours
- Automatic position closure at end of day (optional)
- Automatic state saving every 30 seconds (crash-resistant)
- Multi-day position persistence
- Automatic parameter reset at midnight
- Automatic holiday detection
How It Works
The EA continuously monitors the market and identifies trends using the Supertrend indicator.
|Signal
|Condition
|Action
|BUY
|Supertrend turns bullish (uptrend)
|Opens Long position
|SELL
|Supertrend turns bearish (downtrend)
|Opens Short position
Once a position is opened, the EA:
- Immediately protects with Stop Loss (if configured)
- Activates Break-Even when set points are reached
- Follows price with progressive Trailing Stop after BE
- Closes position on Supertrend signal change or target hit
Main Parameters
|Category
|Parameter
|Description
|Supertrend
|ST_Period
|ATR period for calculation (default: 10)
|ST_Multiplier
|ATR multiplier for bands (default: 3.0)
|Money Management
|BaseLots
|Base lot size for positions
|UseMartingale
|Enable/disable Martingale system
|MartingaleFactor
|Multiplication factor for Martingale steps
|MaxMartingaleSteps
|Maximum consecutive steps limit
|DailyProfitTarget
|Daily profit/loss target in account currency
|Protection
|UseBreakEven
|Enable automatic Break-Even
|BreakEvenPoints
|Profit points to activate BE
|UseTrailingAfterBE
|1:1 Trailing after Break-Even
|UseDynamicSL
|Dynamic SL following Supertrend
|SLBuffer
|Buffer in points from Supertrend line
|Drawdown
|UseMaxDailyDD
|Enable daily DD control
|MaxDailyDDPercent
|Maximum daily DD percentage (e.g. 5%)
|UseMaxTotalDD
|Enable total DD control
|MaxTotalDDPercent
|Maximum total DD percentage (e.g. 10%)
Compatibility
Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1
Brokers: Any MT4 broker
Account types: Standard, ECN, Micro, Cent
Hedging: Not required
Recommended Strategies
|Strategy
|Lots
|Martingale
|Max DD Day
|Max DD Total
|Suitable for
|CONSERVATIVE
|0.01
|OFF
|2%
|5%
|Beginners, small accounts
|BALANCED
|0.01-0.02
|ON (max 3)
|4%
|8%
|Intermediate traders, medium capital
|AGGRESSIVE
|0.02+
|ON (max 5)
|5-7%
|10-15%
|Experienced traders, adequate capital
Advantages Over Competitors
|Feature
|Other EAs
|Supertrend Professional
|External Indicator
|Required
|✓ Integrated
|Setup Complexity
|High
|✓ Easy
|State Persistence
|No
|✓ Yes
|Drawdown Control
|Basic
|✓ Advanced
|Break-Even
|Manual
|✓ Automatic
|Trailing Stop
|Static
|✓ Progressive
|Documentation
|Minimal
|✓ Complete
DISCLAIMER AND WARNINGS
⚠ Automated Trading Risks
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss. Past results do not guarantee future performance. This EA is a tool that requires understanding, proper configuration, and monitoring.
Recommendations
- Always test on DEMO account before using real capital
- Use only capital you can afford to lose
- Configure Drawdown limits properly
- Regularly monitor performance
- Don't rely exclusively on the EA - always supervise
⚠ Martingale System
If enabled, the Martingale system increases risk. Use only with:
- Adequate capital (at least 10x base lot × max steps)
- Low step limits (maximum 3-5 steps)
- Drawdown controls always active
- Complete understanding of how it works
Get Started Now
- Download and install the EA
- Test on DEMO with conservative settings
- Optimize Supertrend parameters for your instrument
- Configure appropriate risk limits
- Monitor results for at least 2 weeks
- Switch to live only if satisfied with results
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do I need to install any indicators?
A: No, Supertrend is calculated internally. Just install the EA.
Q: Can I use this on multiple instruments?
A: Yes, but use different Magic Numbers for each chart.
Q: Does it work with any broker?
A: Yes, compatible with all MT4 brokers (Standard, ECN, etc.)
Q: What happens if MT4 crashes?
A: The EA saves state every 30 seconds. It will resume trading correctly.
Q: Is Martingale safe?
A: Martingale increases risk. Use only with proper capital and low step limits. Always keep Drawdown controls active.
Q: What timeframe should I use?
A: M15, M30, or H1 work best. Test on your specific instruments
