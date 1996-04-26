Divergence Matrix Pro MT4

Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 4

Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts.

The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a prediction of trading results.

Confirmed closed-bar model

  • Signals are created only after the price pivot has the required number of closed bars on its right side.
  • The current forming candle is not used as a confirmed signal bar.
  • The divergence line connects the two price pivots.
  • The pivot label annotates the divergence pivot after confirmation.
  • The action marker, alerts and EA buffers are placed on the confirmation candle.

The default setting uses 2 right-side bars. A label may therefore appear on an older pivot candle when the structure becomes confirmed; this is expected and does not mean that the signal was available earlier.

Supported divergence types

  • BuR - Bullish Regular divergence, commonly used as a potential bullish reversal warning.
  • BeR - Bearish Regular divergence, commonly used as a potential bearish reversal warning.
  • BuH - Bullish Hidden divergence, commonly used in bullish continuation analysis.
  • BeH - Bearish Hidden divergence, commonly used in bearish continuation analysis.

Supported oscillators

  • RSI
  • MACD Main
  • MACD Histogram
  • Stochastic
  • CCI
  • Momentum
  • MFI
  • OBV
  • Awesome Oscillator

The default setup enables RSI, MACD Histogram and Stochastic with a minimum oscillator agreement of 2. Additional oscillators can be enabled when broader confirmation is preferred.

Signal labels and confluence score

A compact label may look like BuR 75 - RSI+Hist. It contains the divergence type, confluence score and confirming oscillators. Long oscillator lists are shortened on the chart and remain available in the object tooltip.

The score combines oscillator agreement, price movement quality, pivot distance and enabled validation checks. It is useful for comparing signals produced by the indicator, but it is not a probability, historical win rate or guarantee.

Validation and optional filters

  • Minimum oscillator agreement
  • Close-based, wick-based or disabled price-line validation
  • Optional oscillator-line validation
  • Optional ATR move filter
  • Optional EMA trend filter
  • Minimum score filter for chart display
  • Separate minimum score and type/direction filters for alerts

Visual elements and Matrix Panel

  • Price-pivot divergence lines
  • Pivot labels with compact signal information
  • Action markers on confirmation candles
  • Optional signal-code legend
  • Optional Matrix Panel for the current symbol and current timeframe

The Matrix Panel summarizes recent oscillator confirmation for BuR, BeR, BuH and BeH. Active cells respect the minimum display score and type/direction filters. The panel does not depend on whether individual lines or labels are hidden. It is not a multi-timeframe or multi-symbol scanner.

Alerts

Confirmed signals can trigger popup, push, email and sound alerts. Alerts support their own minimum score, regular/hidden and bullish/bearish filters, plus optional once-per-signal protection.

EA and iCustom buffers

  • 0 - Bullish Regular pivot price
  • 1 - Bearish Regular pivot price
  • 2 - Bullish Hidden pivot price
  • 3 - Bearish Hidden pivot price
  • 4 - Best bullish score
  • 5 - Best bearish score
  • 6 - Best signal type: 0 none, 1 BuR, 2 BeR, 3 BuH, 4 BeH
  • 7 - Oscillator bitmask for the best overall signal
  • 8 - Confirmed state: 0 none, 1 bullish, -1 bearish, 2 mixed
  • 9 - Pivot distance in bars for the best overall signal

All signal values are written at the confirmation bar. MT4 Expert Advisors can read the documented buffers through iCustom; shift 1 is the latest closed bar, while shift 0 is the current forming bar.

Recommended use

Use Divergence Matrix Pro together with your own trend context, support and resistance, session rules, price action, entry criteria and risk management. Regular divergence is commonly treated as a reversal warning, while hidden divergence is commonly used for continuation analysis. Neither type is a complete trading system by itself.

Important limitations

  • No indicator can guarantee that a divergence will lead to a profitable trade.
  • The score is not a probability or win rate.
  • Confirmed signals require right-side closed bars and therefore appear after the pivot candle.
  • Broker history corrections, deeper-history loading or gap filling can cause historical structures to be recalculated.
  • Results can differ slightly between brokers and between MT4 and MT5 because of price history, volume data and platform calculations.

MetaTrader 4 platform note

The MT4 build follows native MT4 oscillator settings. Small differences from the MT5 build can occur because the platforms and broker histories do not always calculate price- and volume-based data identically.

Full User Guide

How to Use Divergence Matrix Pro

Also available for MetaTrader 5

Divergence Matrix Pro for MT5

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Индикатор торговой платформы MetaTrader 4, RSI TrendLine Divergency Message - три в одном, в отличие от стандартного имеет систему оповещений об изменении рыночной ситуации, состоящую из сигналов: Пересечение Главной линией уровней крайних зон и уровня 50%; Пересечение Главной линией Трендовой линии в окне индикатора; Дивергенция на последнем баре. Параметры экстремальных, среднего уровней и зон дивергенции - настраиваемые. Параметры Language – выбрать русский/английский язык; Options – настрой
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только н
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO — это передовой торговый индикатор, сочетающий фильтр Лагерра (Laguerre Filter) Джона Элерса с мощным движком автоматической оптимизации. Вместо использования фиксированных параметров индикатор автоматически подбирает оптимальные настройки на основе недавних рыночных условий, что позволяет адаптироваться к изменяющейся волатильности без необходимости ручной корректировки. Индикатор генерирует четкие сигналы на ПОКУПКУ и ПРОДАЖУ, а также адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и T
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обеспечивает эффективный способ одновременно контролировать несколько валютных пар и таймфреймов. Отображая расхождения между ценой и MACD в наглядной и удобочитаемой таблице, он позволяет трейдерам определять потенциальные разворотные точки на рынке без постоянного переключения между графиками. Дивергенции могут указывать на изменение бычьего или медвежьего импульса. Например, медвежья дивергенция возникает, когда цена достигает нового максимума, но MACD не подтверждает его соотв
Другие продукты этого автора
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Автоматизированный ИИ для торговли MT5: Ваш интеллектуальный партнер для успеха в торговле на Форекс Обзор: Добро пожаловать в будущее торговли на Форекс с помощью Автоматизированного ИИ для торговли MT5, вашего верного союзника в торговле. Этот Советник (EA) является шедевром искусственного интеллекта, созданным для упрощения вашего торгового опыта. Он легко интегрируется в ваш график и работает с замечательной простотой и эффективностью на парах XAU, EUR и GBP, совместим с любым брокером. Осно
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Утилиты
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close exposure when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual t
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Эксперты
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Alerts & Monitoring for Telegram MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a read-only monitoring and notification utility for MetaTrader 5. It sends clean, real-time trading activity from your MT5 account to Telegram , so you can stay informed from anywhere on mobile or desktop. Safe by design: this EA does not open, close, modify, or manage trades . It only monitors your account, sends alerts, and replies to supported read-only Telegram requests. Receive alerts for new
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Persistent Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with an Advanced, Professional VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is widely used by institutions and professional traders to evaluate fair value, market positioning and intraday bias. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this workflow to retail traders through an all-in-one indicator combining multi-mode VWAP, pers
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT5
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT5 is a fast, professional local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 , built for traders who want serious copy-trading capability, practical control, and stable day-to-day operation on the same Windows PC or Windows VPS . It is designed for the workflows that matter most in real trading: MT5 to MT5 copying , MT5 to MT4 / MT4 to MT5 when used together with the MT4 version, one transmitter to one or multiple receivers , investor-password source following, account mirroring,
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Public channel:   CLICK HERE Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro stri
Local Account Monitor MT5
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Local Account Monitor MT5 is a read-only local monitoring utility for traders who run multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same PC or the same Windows VPS . It combines Agent mode and Dashboard mode so you can monitor local accounts from one place, spot stale terminals quickly, review account health states, and inspect risk details without switching between many terminals. Public channel:   CLICK HERE What it is for Monitoring multiple local MT5 terminals from one dashboard Quickly identifying
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Local Account Monitor MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Local Account Monitor MT4 is a read-only local monitoring utility for traders who run multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same PC or the same Windows VPS . It combines Agent mode and Dashboard mode so you can monitor local accounts from one place, spot stale terminals quickly, review account health states, and inspect risk details without switching between many terminals. Public channel:   CLICK HERE What it is for Monitoring multiple local MT4 terminals from one dashboard Quickly identifying
FREE
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Public channel:   CLICK HERE Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers w
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT5 Full User Guide    –  Public channel:   CLICK HERE Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it e
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Утилиты
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Public channel:   CLICK HERE Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-cha
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Persistent Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring an Advanced Professional VWAP Workflow to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is a widely used benchmark for evaluating fair value, session bias and price positioning. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers a complete VWAP workflow optimised for the MT4 architecture, including persistent Anchored VWAP, multiple VWAP periods,
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Public channel:   CLICK HERE Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Phoenix Trend MT4 – ATR Grid/DCA with Trend Filter & Basket TP Phoenix Trend MT4 is a trend-following grid/DCA EA using a higher-timeframe MA filter, ATR-based dynamic grid steps, and basket-level take-profit. This product does not contain profit promises. Grid/DCA trading can experience prolonged drawdowns and may lead to margin call or full account loss in extreme conditions. Need MT5? See the Market version here: Phoenix Trend MT5 . Main features Higher-timeframe trend filter (Fast MA vs Slow
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close exposure when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual trad
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Alerts & Monitoring for Telegram MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a read-only monitoring and notification utility for MetaTrader 4. It sends clean, real-time trading activity from your MT4 account to Telegram , so you can stay informed from anywhere on mobile or desktop. Safe by design: this EA does not open, close, modify, or manage trades . It only monitors your account, sends alerts, and replies to supported read-only Telegram requests. Receive alerts for new
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT4 is a fast, professional local trade copier for MetaTrader 4 , built for traders who want serious copy-trading capability, practical control, and stable day-to-day operation on the same Windows PC or Windows VPS . It is designed for the workflows that matter most in real trading: MT4 to MT4 copying , MT4 to MT5 / MT5 to MT4 when used together with the MT5 version, one transmitter to one or multiple receivers , investor-password source following, account mirroring,
Telegram SDK MT4
The Hung Ngo
Библиотеки
Important: This product is a Library for developers . It is suitable only for users who can write/modify MQL4 code and integrate a compiled library into their own EA/Script. It is not a “drag & run” notifier. Telegram SDK helps you send Telegram messages and photos from MetaTrader 4 in a simple and reliable way. Use it when you want Telegram notifications inside your own automation tools. If you need the MetaTrader 5 version, it is available separately in the Market:   Telegram SDK M T5 . Main f
CDV Candle Engine Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
CDV Candle Engine Pro is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to visualize Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) on the chart in a clean and customizable style. It helps traders observe buying vs selling pressure more clearly and add an extra layer of confirmation to their existing trading approach. If you trade on MetaTrader 5, you can get the MT5 edition here:  CDV Candle Engine Pro MT5 Public channel:   CLICK HERE Main Features CDV candle visualization with clear up/down coloring and smooth chart-frien
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
GoldenTrend Master MT5: Высший по следованию за трендом эксперт-советник для торговли на Форекс Обзор: Представляем вашему вниманию GoldenTrend Master MT5 — незаменимый инструмент торговли для инвесторов, которые ищут точность и надежность на динамичном рынке Форекс. Благодаря надежному алгоритму следования за трендом, этот эксперт-советник (EA) гарантирует, что вы сможете захватить лучшие возможности для получения прибыли, минимизируя риски. Реальные сигналы счета:  https://www.mql5.com/en/sig
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Bullish AI Trader EA (MT5) – AI-Assisted Auto Trading for XAUUSD Bullish AI Trader is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) with a rules-based, AI-assisted signal engine and built-in risk control. Important: Although the name is “Bullish”, the EA is NOT buy-only . It can open BUY or SELL trades — both directions follow the same logic, depending on market conditions and the detected signal. Key Features AI-Assisted Signal Engine: Uses a multi-factor model (p
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Public channel:   CLICK HERE Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only list
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