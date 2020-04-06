Supertrend Professional Trading System

Supertrend Professional v1.0

Professional Expert Advisor with Integrated Supertrend & Advanced Risk Management

✓ No External Dependencies - Supertrend fully integrated
✓ Crash-Resistant - Automatic state saving every 30 seconds
✓ Multi-Level Drawdown Control - Daily and total protection
✓ Complete Money Management - Lots, Martingale, Targets, Limits
✓ 100% MQL5 Market Compatible - Single file, no complex setup

Description

Supertrend Professional is an advanced Expert Advisor that implements a trend-following trading strategy based on the Supertrend indicator, featuring a complete risk management system and professional money management.

Unlike other EAs that require external indicators, Supertrend Professional has the Supertrend calculation fully integrated into the code, ensuring maximum reliability, speed, and compatibility.

Key Features

Integrated Supertrend Strategy

  • Internal calculation of Supertrend indicator (no external dependencies)
  • Standard and reliable ATR-based algorithm
  • Fully customizable parameters (Period and Multiplier)
  • Clear and tested trend-following signals

Advanced Risk Management

  • Dynamic Stop Loss based on Supertrend
  • Daily Drawdown control with automatic blocking
  • Total Drawdown control from trading start
  • Configurable automatic Break-Even
  • Progressive Trailing Stop that follows every favorable movement
  • Retry system for failed orders

Professional Money Management

  • Configurable lot sizing
  • Optional Martingale system (with protections)
  • Maximum Martingale step limit
  • Minimum profit threshold for intelligent Martingale
  • Daily monetary profit target
  • Daily Stop Loss
  • Daily operations limit

Complete Automation

  • Customizable trading hours
  • Automatic position closure at end of day (optional)
  • Automatic state saving every 30 seconds (crash-resistant)
  • Multi-day position persistence
  • Automatic parameter reset at midnight
  • Automatic holiday detection

How It Works

The EA continuously monitors the market and identifies trends using the Supertrend indicator.

Signal Condition Action
BUY Supertrend turns bullish (uptrend) Opens Long position
SELL Supertrend turns bearish (downtrend) Opens Short position

Once a position is opened, the EA:

  1. Immediately protects with Stop Loss (if configured)
  2. Activates Break-Even when set points are reached
  3. Follows price with progressive Trailing Stop after BE
  4. Closes position on Supertrend signal change or target hit

Main Parameters

Category Parameter Description
Supertrend ST_Period ATR period for calculation (default: 10)
ST_Multiplier ATR multiplier for bands (default: 3.0)
Money Management BaseLots Base lot size for positions
UseMartingale Enable/disable Martingale system
MartingaleFactor Multiplication factor for Martingale steps
MaxMartingaleSteps Maximum consecutive steps limit
DailyProfitTarget Daily profit/loss target in account currency
Protection UseBreakEven Enable automatic Break-Even
BreakEvenPoints Profit points to activate BE
UseTrailingAfterBE 1:1 Trailing after Break-Even
UseDynamicSL Dynamic SL following Supertrend
SLBuffer Buffer in points from Supertrend line
Drawdown UseMaxDailyDD Enable daily DD control
MaxDailyDDPercent Maximum daily DD percentage (e.g. 5%)
UseMaxTotalDD Enable total DD control
MaxTotalDDPercent Maximum total DD percentage (e.g. 10%)

Compatibility

Instruments: Indices, Forex, Commodities, Crypto
Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1
Brokers: Any MT4 broker
Account types: Standard, ECN, Micro, Cent
Hedging: Not required

Recommended Strategies

Strategy Lots Martingale Max DD Day Max DD Total Suitable for
CONSERVATIVE 0.01 OFF 2% 5% Beginners, small accounts
BALANCED 0.01-0.02 ON (max 3) 4% 8% Intermediate traders, medium capital
AGGRESSIVE 0.02+ ON (max 5) 5-7% 10-15% Experienced traders, adequate capital

Advantages Over Competitors

Feature Other EAs Supertrend Professional
External Indicator Required ✓ Integrated
Setup Complexity High ✓ Easy
State Persistence No ✓ Yes
Drawdown Control Basic ✓ Advanced
Break-Even Manual ✓ Automatic
Trailing Stop Static ✓ Progressive
Documentation Minimal ✓ Complete

DISCLAIMER AND WARNINGS

⚠ Automated Trading Risks

Trading involves significant risk of capital loss. Past results do not guarantee future performance. This EA is a tool that requires understanding, proper configuration, and monitoring.

Recommendations

  • Always test on DEMO account before using real capital
  • Use only capital you can afford to lose
  • Configure Drawdown limits properly
  • Regularly monitor performance
  • Don't rely exclusively on the EA - always supervise

⚠ Martingale System

If enabled, the Martingale system increases risk. Use only with:

  • Adequate capital (at least 10x base lot × max steps)
  • Low step limits (maximum 3-5 steps)
  • Drawdown controls always active
  • Complete understanding of how it works

Get Started Now

  1. Download and install the EA
  2. Test on DEMO with conservative settings
  3. Optimize Supertrend parameters for your instrument
  4. Configure appropriate risk limits
  5. Monitor results for at least 2 weeks
  6. Switch to live only if satisfied with results

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to install any indicators?
A: No, Supertrend is calculated internally. Just install the EA.

Q: Can I use this on multiple instruments?
A: Yes, but use different Magic Numbers for each chart.

Q: Does it work with any broker?
A: Yes, compatible with all MT4 brokers (Standard, ECN, etc.)

Q: What happens if MT4 crashes?
A: The EA saves state every 30 seconds. It will resume trading correctly.

Q: Is Martingale safe?
A: Martingale increases risk. Use only with proper capital and low step limits. Always keep Drawdown controls active.

Q: What timeframe should I use?
A: M15, M30, or H1 work best. Test on your specific instruments

Copyright © 2025
All rights reserved

Produtos recomendados
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Battle Bot
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
This robot is designed to trade based on supply and demand, It trades currency pairs.  Use this robot on the m1 and m5 timeframe. avoid using the robot during news as this can have a negative affect on the performance of this EA. This robot uses the alligator indicator with the RSI indicator to get its entries. Its aim is to catch the lowest and highest points of a market trend during the specific time period.
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
CrownFVG EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CrownFVG EA is a precision-engineered Breakout + Fair Value Gap (FVG) trading system designed to deliver consistent profits on the M5 timeframe . Built with a multi-group scalping architecture, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with algorithmic speed to identify and trade market inefficiencies where price is most likely to react — the Fair Value Gaps. Developed for traders who value accuracy, control, and capital protection , CrownFVG EA avoids risky techniques like Martingale or
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de MT4 do indicador de seta Matrix com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de conv
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system
Stochastic Forex EA
Steve Zoeger
5 (10)
Experts
Stochastic Forex EA Forex Robot ️Little advice to increase the profit. ️You can also run the robot on multiple charts at the same time. Try the following example: EUR/USD Chart 4H EUR/USD Chart 1H ️EUR/USD Chart 30min EUR/USD Chart 15min Keep the Magic Number the same in all Time Frames ️  Check the Video for set ups https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 Stochastic as Main Indicator     Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
TickStorm
Edouard Perchet
4 (4)
Experts
TickStorm is the result of a 6 months team research and integrates a new approach in the art of ticks analysis. The EA operation algorithm uses retracements velocity to decide if there is a trading opportunity or not. These retracements are spotted by analyzing several ticks matrices on different periods of time and confronting them together in order to gain an edge over the market. We developed new tools to efficiently detect any unusual activity and we created an original and adaptive closing
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Fluffy Sheep
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Experts
this is an EA which trades based on the trend detected by robot. EA seeking for good opportunities for Entry-Management and Exit trades. Can be used for all forex pairs but it's better to use it on Gold symbol and H1 TimeFrame.  The robot has strong mathematical logic to detect good  opportunities and as long as market is trendy it's making money for you. but if there were a situation to reversal the EA automatically starts to manage toward close trades as low as loss possible. Since the contra
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robô de negociação no indicador MACD Esta é uma versão simplificada do robô de negociação, usa apenas uma estratégia de entrada (a versão avançada possui mais de 10 estratégias) Benefícios do especialista: Escalpelamento, Martingale, negociação em rede. Você pode configurar a negociação com apenas um pedido ou uma grade de pedidos. Uma grade de ordens altamente personalizável com uma etapa dinâmica, fixa ou multiplicadora e lote de negociação permitirá que você adapte o Expert Advisor a pra
Oyen Gold Scalping EA
Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
Experts
CAUTION! OUR LIVE SIGNAL IS TESTED ON JPY PAIRS WITH ONLY 65 USD DEPOSITS AND GROW SO MUCH PROFITS. CHECK HOW IT CAN GROW YOUR ACCOUNT WITH LOWER DD. YOU ARE WELCOME TO BACKTEST OR DEMO TRIAL.   This OYEN GOLDEN SCALPING EA operates based on custom SDEA Indicator (will be provided for FREE).  The indicator will measure the direction of the trend and its momentum, later send the signal for the EA to open entries. It has hidden hard stop when reversal confirmed, beside the usual SL provided in
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Apresentando HFT KING EA - O HFT KING definitivo da negociação! Este sistema de negociação de alta frequência totalmente automatizado foi projetado para revolucionar sua experiência de negociação com seu algoritmo avançado e recursos de última geração. O HFT King utiliza uma combinação única de análise técnica, inteligência artificial, negociação de alta frequência e aprendizado de máquina para fornecer aos traders sinais de negociação confiáveis ​​e lucrativos. A tecnologia de ponta da HFT King
GOLD Animal mt4
Gang Zou
Experts
**GOLD Animal** is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed for trading gold. It does  not  use high-risk strategies such as Martingale or grid trading. It employs  advanced algorithmic detection for trend trading, and every trade uses a stop-loss  to ensure capital protection. The EA incorporates  money management  to automatically calculate position sizes. It features a  take-profit to stop-loss ratio greater than 1:3, ensuring decent profitability even with a moderate win rate. You
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
CyBRG RX Mt4
Arseny Potyekhin
5 (2)
Experts
Apresentando CyBRG RX: O Assistente de Trading da Próxima Geração Entre no futuro do trading com CyBRG RX, seu parceiro de trading de ponta projetado para elevar sua experiência de trading. Aproveitando o poder de redes neurais avançadas, o CyBRG RX foi desenvolvido para analisar e se adaptar às condições de mercado em constante mudança com precisão incomparável. Como esta estratégia é tão única, eu quero vender apenas um número limitado de licenças. Portanto, o preço aumentará gradualmente
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
O Round Lock é um consultor inteligente com bloqueio dinâmico de posições. O Round Lock é um consultor inteligente com a função de bloqueio dinâmico de posições, um consultor de negociação avançado que implementa uma estratégia de bloqueio de ordens bidirecional com crescimento gradual de posições e adaptação dinâmica ao mercado . Vantagens da fechadura redonda: Controle de risco por meio de bloqueio de posição, Crescimento dinâmico de volumes em áreas de tendência do mercado, Configurações de
PFX Renko Assistant
Mi Chaei Jardin
Experts
The PFX Renko Assistant is an Ea especially designed to trade on Renko charts. The Ea trades only with the trend and produces a steady win rate of between 65% to 80%. The suggested Renko bar size is 2.5 pips and a stop loss of 10 pips and take profit of 5 pips. The Ea can be used on the standard candle stick charts but the win rate will no be as good as using it with Renko bars. The Idea behind the Ea is to follow the trend and look for pullbacks, once there is a pull back in the market the Ea t
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Antes de comprar, faça um teste direto usando uma conta demo  MyVolume Profile FV (versão GRATUITA)  por vários meses. aprenda e encontre a melhor configuração para atender a sua. MyVolume Profile Scalper EA é um programa avançado   e     automatizado projetado para usar o Perfil de Volume, que   pega   o volume total negociado em um nível de preço específico durante o período de tempo especificado e divide o volume total em volume ascendente (negociações que moveram o preço para cima ) ou qued
Gold Invertio scalping
Mose' Panizza
Experts
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! Gold Invertio Scalp – Next-Generation XAUUSD Scalping EA Gold Invertio Scalp is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional, precise, and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading on XAUUSD. This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe , using advanced breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and intelligent risk management – without martingale, grid, or averaging strategies that put capital a
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação de
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $. Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para to
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: O Primeiro Sistema de Trading Autoaprendizado do Mercado Permita-me apresentar o EvoTrade, um consultor de trading único desenvolvido com tecnologias de ponta em visão computacional e análise de dados. Este é o primeiro sistema de trading autoaprendizado no mercado, operando em tempo real. O EvoTrade analisa as condições do mercado, ajusta estratégias e se adapta dinamicamente às mudanças, oferecendo precisão excepcional em qualquer ambiente. O EvoTrade utiliza redes neurais avançadas,
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
ATUALIZAÇÃO — DEZEMBRO DE 2025 No final de novembro de 2024, o robô Aurum foi lançado para venda. Durante todo esse período, ele operou em condições reais de mercado sem filtro de notícias, sem proteções adicionais e sem restrições complexas — mantendo-se estável e confiável. Esse ano inteiro de operações reais demonstrou claramente a solidez do sistema de trading. Somente após isso, com base na experiência real e nas estatísticas, em dezembro de 2025 lançamos uma grande atualização: Painel pr
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
Experts
MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Expert Advisor automático de scalping para MT4 focado em Gold (XAUUSD) , XAUUSD M1 trading , Gold scalping EA , microtrend scalping , tick momentum trading , pullback entry system , trailing stop Expert Advisor , gold hedging scalper , low risk gold EA , MT4 Expert Advisor para trading de ouro . Configuração recomendada de trading • Símbolo: Gold (XAUUSD) • Timeframe: M1 (1 minuto) • Capital inicial mínimo: a partir de 300 € • Capital inicial r
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
O       Opening Range Breakout Master   é um sistema de negociação algorítmica profissional projetado para capitalizar conceitos de negociação institucional, como       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e estratégias baseadas em liquidez   . Este consultor especialista automatiza a detecção e execução de       rompimentos de intervalo de abertura (ORB)       nas principais sessões globais de Forex, incluindo       Londres, Nova York, Tóquio e Midnight Killzones   , permitindo
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário