Supertrend Professional Trading System

Supertrend Professional v1.0

Professional Expert Advisor with Integrated Supertrend & Advanced Risk Management

✓ No External Dependencies - Supertrend fully integrated

✓ Crash-Resistant - Automatic state saving every 30 seconds

✓ Multi-Level Drawdown Control - Daily and total protection

✓ Complete Money Management - Lots, Martingale, Targets, Limits

✓ 100% MQL5 Market Compatible - Single file, no complex setup

Description

Supertrend Professional is an advanced Expert Advisor that implements a trend-following trading strategy based on the Supertrend indicator, featuring a complete risk management system and professional money management.

Unlike other EAs that require external indicators, Supertrend Professional has the Supertrend calculation fully integrated into the code, ensuring maximum reliability, speed, and compatibility.

Key Features

Integrated Supertrend Strategy

Internal calculation of Supertrend indicator (no external dependencies)

Standard and reliable ATR-based algorithm

Fully customizable parameters (Period and Multiplier)

Clear and tested trend-following signals

Advanced Risk Management

Dynamic Stop Loss based on Supertrend

Daily Drawdown control with automatic blocking

Total Drawdown control from trading start

Configurable automatic Break-Even

Progressive Trailing Stop that follows every favorable movement

Retry system for failed orders

Professional Money Management

Configurable lot sizing

Optional Martingale system (with protections)

Maximum Martingale step limit

Minimum profit threshold for intelligent Martingale

Daily monetary profit target

Daily Stop Loss

Daily operations limit

Complete Automation

Customizable trading hours

Automatic position closure at end of day (optional)

Automatic state saving every 30 seconds (crash-resistant)

Multi-day position persistence

Automatic parameter reset at midnight

Automatic holiday detection

How It Works

The EA continuously monitors the market and identifies trends using the Supertrend indicator.

Signal Condition Action BUY Supertrend turns bullish (uptrend) Opens Long position SELL Supertrend turns bearish (downtrend) Opens Short position

Once a position is opened, the EA:

Immediately protects with Stop Loss (if configured) Activates Break-Even when set points are reached Follows price with progressive Trailing Stop after BE Closes position on Supertrend signal change or target hit

Main Parameters

Category Parameter Description Supertrend ST_Period ATR period for calculation (default: 10) ST_Multiplier ATR multiplier for bands (default: 3.0) Money Management BaseLots Base lot size for positions UseMartingale Enable/disable Martingale system MartingaleFactor Multiplication factor for Martingale steps MaxMartingaleSteps Maximum consecutive steps limit DailyProfitTarget Daily profit/loss target in account currency Protection UseBreakEven Enable automatic Break-Even BreakEvenPoints Profit points to activate BE UseTrailingAfterBE 1:1 Trailing after Break-Even UseDynamicSL Dynamic SL following Supertrend SLBuffer Buffer in points from Supertrend line Drawdown UseMaxDailyDD Enable daily DD control MaxDailyDDPercent Maximum daily DD percentage (e.g. 5%) UseMaxTotalDD Enable total DD control MaxTotalDDPercent Maximum total DD percentage (e.g. 10%)

Compatibility

Instruments: Indices, Forex, Commodities, Crypto

Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1

Brokers: Any MT4 broker

Account types: Standard, ECN, Micro, Cent

Hedging: Not required

Recommended Strategies

Strategy Lots Martingale Max DD Day Max DD Total Suitable for CONSERVATIVE 0.01 OFF 2% 5% Beginners, small accounts BALANCED 0.01-0.02 ON (max 3) 4% 8% Intermediate traders, medium capital AGGRESSIVE 0.02+ ON (max 5) 5-7% 10-15% Experienced traders, adequate capital

Advantages Over Competitors

Feature Other EAs Supertrend Professional External Indicator Required ✓ Integrated Setup Complexity High ✓ Easy State Persistence No ✓ Yes Drawdown Control Basic ✓ Advanced Break-Even Manual ✓ Automatic Trailing Stop Static ✓ Progressive Documentation Minimal ✓ Complete

DISCLAIMER AND WARNINGS

⚠ Automated Trading Risks Trading involves significant risk of capital loss. Past results do not guarantee future performance. This EA is a tool that requires understanding, proper configuration, and monitoring.

Recommendations Always test on DEMO account before using real capital

account before using real capital Use only capital you can afford to lose

Configure Drawdown limits properly

Regularly monitor performance

Don't rely exclusively on the EA - always supervise

⚠ Martingale System If enabled, the Martingale system increases risk. Use only with: Adequate capital (at least 10x base lot × max steps)

Low step limits (maximum 3-5 steps)

Drawdown controls always active

Complete understanding of how it works

Get Started Now

Download and install the EA Test on DEMO with conservative settings Optimize Supertrend parameters for your instrument Configure appropriate risk limits Monitor results for at least 2 weeks Switch to live only if satisfied with results

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to install any indicators?

A: No, Supertrend is calculated internally. Just install the EA. Q: Can I use this on multiple instruments?

A: Yes, but use different Magic Numbers for each chart. Q: Does it work with any broker?

A: Yes, compatible with all MT4 brokers (Standard, ECN, etc.) Q: What happens if MT4 crashes?

A: The EA saves state every 30 seconds. It will resume trading correctly. Q: Is Martingale safe?

A: Martingale increases risk. Use only with proper capital and low step limits. Always keep Drawdown controls active. Q: What timeframe should I use?

A: M15, M30, or H1 work best. Test on your specific instruments

Copyright © 2025

All rights reserved