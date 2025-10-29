Smart Trend and Range EA

Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050

Live Signal (Real Trading Data)https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893

Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions.

The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets.
It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recovery strategies. Each trade is executed as a single, independent order with predefined stop loss and take profit parameters.

Trading Logic Overview

  • When market conditions meet predefined trend criteria, the EA executes trades in the trend direction.

  • When price action meets predefined range conditions, the EA executes trades based on range behavior.

All decisions are made internally by the EA based on price data analysis, without external signals or manual intervention.

Order and Risk Management

  • Each position is opened as a single independent trade

  • Stop loss and take profit levels are set at the time of order placement

  • Supports fixed lot size or lot size calculated as a percentage of account balance

Backtesting Environment

The EA has been tested in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using historical tick data.

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Testing model: Every tick (based on historical tick data)

Backtesting results depend on broker data, trading conditions, and testing environment.

Recommended Test Settings

  • Model: Every tick

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Initial deposit: 10,000 USD

  • Spread: Current or ≤ 5 points

Input Parameters Notes

  • UploadSafeMode: false

  • UseServerSLTP: true (effective when UploadSafeMode = false)

These parameters control how stop loss and take profit are applied during order execution and may be adjusted depending on the trading or testing environment.

Important Notes

This EA does not guarantee trading results.
Trading performance may vary depending on market conditions, broker settings, and execution environment.

Фильтр:
jcw2019
36
jcw2019 2025.11.10 15:48 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв