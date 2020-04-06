Supertrend Professional Trading System

🚀 Supertrend Professional v1.17

Professional Expert Advisor with Integrated Supertrend and Advanced Risk Management





✅ No External Dependencies — Supertrend fully integrated

✅ Crash-Resistant — Automatic state saving every 30 seconds

✅ Multi-Level Drawdown Control — Daily and total protection

✅ Complete Money Management — Lots, Martingale, Targets, Limits

✅ 100% MQL5 Market Compatible — Single file, no complex setup





📋 DESCRIPTION





Supertrend Professional is an advanced Expert Advisor that implements a trend-following trading strategy based on the Supertrend indicator, with a complete risk management system and professional money management.





Unlike other EAs that require external indicators, Supertrend Professional has the Supertrend calculation fully integrated into the code, ensuring maximum reliability, speed and compatibility.









⭐ KEY FEATURES

📈 Integrated Supertrend Strategy

- Internal Supertrend indicator calculation (no external dependencies)

- Standard and reliable ATR-based algorithm

- Fully customizable parameters (Period and Multiplier)

- Clear and tested trend-following signals





🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

- Dynamic Stop Loss based on Supertrend

- Daily Drawdown control with automatic blocking

- Total Drawdown control from trading start

- Configurable automatic Break-Even

- Progressive Trailing Stop that follows every favorable movement

- Retry system for failed orders





💰 Professional Money Management

- Configurable lot size

- Optional Martingale system (with protections)

- Maximum martingale step limit

- Minimum profit threshold for smart martingale

- Daily monetary profit target

- Daily Stop Loss

- Daily operations limit





🤖 Full Automation

- Customizable trading hours management

- Automatic position closing at end of day (optional)

- Automatic state saving every 30 seconds (crash-resistant)

- Multi-day position persistence

- Automatic parameter reset at midnight

- Automatic holiday detection









⚙️ HOW IT WORKS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





The EA continuously monitors the market and identifies trends using the Supertrend indicator.





🟢 BUY → Supertrend becomes bullish (uptrend) → Open Long position

🔴 SELL → Supertrend becomes bearish (downtrend) → Open Short position





Once the position is opened, the EA:

1️⃣ Immediately protects with Stop Loss (if configured)

2️⃣ Activates Break-Even when set points are reached

3️⃣ Follows price with progressive Trailing Stop after BE

4️⃣ Closes position on Supertrend signal change or at target









🎛️ MAIN PARAMETERS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📊 SUPERTREND

- ST_Period — ATR period for calculation (default: 10)

- ST_Multiplier — ATR multiplier for bands (default: 3.0)





💵 MONEY MANAGEMENT

- BaseLots — Base lot size for positions

- UseMartingale — Enable/disable martingale system

- MartingaleFactor — Multiplication factor per martingale step

- MaxMartingaleSteps — Maximum consecutive steps limit

- DailyProfitTarget — Daily profit/loss target in currency





🔒 PROTECTION

- UseBreakEven — Enable automatic Break-Even

- BreakEvenPoints — Profit points to activate BE

- UseTrailingAfterBE — 1:1 Trailing after Break-Even

- UseDynamicSL — Dynamic SL following Supertrend

- SLBuffer — Buffer in points from Supertrend line





📉 DRAWDOWN

- UseMaxDailyDD — Enable daily DD control

- MaxDailyDDPercent — Maximum daily DD percentage (e.g. 5%)

- UseMaxTotalDD — Enable total DD control

- MaxTotalDDPercent — Maximum total DD percentage (e.g. 10%)









🔧 COMPATIBILITY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📊 Instruments: Indices, Forex, Commodities, Crypto

⏱️ Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1

🏦 Broker: Any MT4 broker

📁 Account type: Standard, ECN, Micro, Cent

🔄 Hedging: Not required









📋 RECOMMENDED STRATEGIES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🟢 CONSERVATIVE

Lot: 0.01 | Martingale: OFF | Daily DD: 2% | Total DD: 5%

→ Beginners, small accounts





🟡 BALANCED

Lot: 0.01-0.02 | Martingale: ON (max 3) | Daily DD: 4% | Total DD: 8%

→ Intermediate traders, medium capital





🔴 AGGRESSIVE

Lot: 0.02+ | Martingale: ON (max 5) | Daily DD: 5-7% | Total DD: 10-15%

→ Experienced traders, adequate capital









🏆 ADVANTAGES OVER COMPETITION

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





Other EAs Supertrend Professional

Indicator ❌ External ✅ Integrated

Setup ❌ Complex ✅ Easy

State Persistence ❌ No ✅ Yes

Drawdown Control ❌ Basic ✅ Advanced

Break-Even ❌ Manual ✅ Automatic

Trailing Stop ❌ Static ✅ Progressive

Documentation ❌ Minimal ✅ Complete









⚠️ DISCLAIMER AND WARNINGS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🚨 Automated Trading Risks

Trading involves significant risks of capital loss. Past results do not guarantee future performance. This EA is a tool that requires understanding, correct configuration and monitoring.





📌 Recommendations

- Always test on DEMO account before using real capital

- Only use capital you can afford to lose

- Correctly configure Drawdown limits

- Regularly monitor performance

- Do not rely solely on the EA — always supervise





⚠️ Martingale System

If activated, the martingale system increases risk. Use only with:

- Adequate capital (at least 10x base lot × max steps)

- Low step limits (maximum 3-5 steps)

- Drawdown controls always active

- Complete understanding of how it works









🚀 GET STARTED NOW

1️⃣ Download and install the EA

2️⃣ Test on DEMO with conservative settings

3️⃣ Optimize Supertrend parameters for your instrument

4️⃣ Configure appropriate risk limits

5️⃣ Monitor results for at least 2 weeks

6️⃣ Switch to real only if satisfied with results



