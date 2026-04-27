Wall Street Robot MT4

5
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate on multiple unrelated markets. The robot operates on the M15 timeframe, which provides the optimal balance between signal quality and trading frequency. The strategy does not use grid, martingale or hedging techniques. At any given time there is only one position, managed with predefined Take Profit, Stop Loss and Break Even logic. This ensures full control over risk and eliminates the possibility of uncontrolled exposure. The system is designed to maintain stability and consistency, rather than chasing aggressive gains at the cost of high drawdown. Wall Street Robot includes two management modes. The Fixed mode allows users to manually define Take Profit, Stop Loss and Break Even levels in points, giving full control over trade parameters. The Dynamic mode uses volatility based calculations to automatically adjust position management according to current market conditions. This provides flexibility for both conservative and more advanced users. The robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. It features a clean and professional panel displaying key information such as trend direction, market volatility, active position details and current operating mode. The system is designed to be easy to use, while maintaining a high standard of execution and transparency. Wall Street Robot is compatible with Prop Trading Firms.

Wall Street Robot was created for traders who value structured strategies, disciplined risk management and consistent performance over time. It is not a system designed for random trading or high risk speculation, but a professional tool aligned with the logic of institutional markets. After purchase, users receive access to a private group and detailed guidance to ensure proper setup and effective use of the system. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

Price:
The special price $1099 is valid until 14 August. The final price for Wall Street Robot is $1999.

Bonus for all users: 
Each user who purchases Wall Street Robot will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Price Action Robot, Aussie Loonie, AX Indicator, Multi Indicator.

Key Features:
  • Exclusive US Indices Strategy
    Designed specifically for S&P500 and Dow Jones with logic adapted to their structure and volatility.
  • M15 Optimized Trading
    Balanced timeframe providing stable signals and consistent trading opportunities.
  • Trend-Based Execution
    Uses moving averages to trade strictly in the direction of the market trend.
  • Volatility Filter
    Avoids low activity market conditions and trades only when volatility is sufficient.
  • No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging
    Clean and controlled trading logic with no risk amplification techniques.
  • Single Position Logic
    Only one active trade at a time to maintain full control over exposure.
  • Professional Trading Panel
    Displays trend, volatility, position details and active mode in real time.
  • Two Operating Modes
    Suitable for both beginners and advanced users.
  • Fully Automated
    No manual intervention required after setup.

Trade Management:
  1. Fixed Mode
    Set your own Take Profit, Take Profit and Break Even levels in points.
  2. Dynamic Mode (ATR-Based)
    Automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even and Trailing Stop based on market volatility.
  3. Break Even Function
    Protects positions by securing entry level after defined profit.
  4. ATR Trailing Stop
    Locks in profits as the trade develops in your favor.

How do I start:

After purchase the Robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to private group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the SP500 or US30 chart, select M15 timeframe, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default. Wall Street Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. 

How to properly test the Wall Street Robot in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date, select Every Tick Normal and set Spread to Current. Add the robot to SP500 on M15 timeframe. The system is fully optimized, so the only parameter you need to adjust is lot size. Leave all other settings as default and click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.

Information:

  • Pair: SP500
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 4.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $1099, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the robot, and I will give you access to the private group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

    WALL STREET ROBOT – Frequently Asked Questions

    1. What makes Wall Street Robot different from other trading robots?
      Wall Street Robot is designed exclusively for S&P500 and Dow Jones, focusing on structured market behavior instead of random volatility. The system uses a combination of trend, momentum and breakout logic to identify high quality setups. It does not use grid, martingale or hedging, ensuring controlled and transparent risk management.

    2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
      No. Wall Street Robot is delivered with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure basic parameters such as lot size and choose between Fixed or Dynamic mode.

    3. Which markets does Wall Street Robot support?
      The system is optimized exclusively for S&P500 and Dow Jones. It is not designed for forex pairs or other instruments.

    4. What timeframe should I use?
      Wall Street Robot is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe, which provides the best balance between signal quality and trading frequency.

    5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
      Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market conditions and opening trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

    6. How many positions can be open at the same time?
      Wall Street Robot maintains only one active position at a time. This ensures full control over risk and avoids overexposure.

    7. Does the robot use grid, martingale or hedging strategies?
      No. Wall Street Robot uses a clean trading approach with a single position, predefined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Break Even logic.

    8. What is the difference between Fixed and Dynamic mode?
      Fixed Mode: Allows the user to manually set Stop Loss, Take Profit and Break Even levels in points.
      Dynamic Mode: Automatically manages positions using volatility based calculations, including SL, TP, Break Even and trailing stop.

    9. Can I customize the settings?
      Yes. All key parameters such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, indicators and session settings can be adjusted according to your preferences.

    10. Can I use Wall Street Robot with any broker?
      Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers S&P500 and Dow Jones instruments.

    11. What platforms are supported?
      Wall Street Robot is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

    12. Can Wall Street Robot be used with Prop Trading Firms?
      Yes. Wall Street Robot is fully compatible with Prop Trading Firms and can be used across all major firms. The system is designed with disciplined execution and controlled exposure, trading one position at a time and avoiding high risk strategies such as grid or martingale. Its structured approach focuses on clean entries, defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and consistent behavior in the market. This makes it well suited for Prop Firm environments where stability, risk control, and rule based trading are essential for passing challenges and maintaining funded accounts.

    13. Will I receive updates?
      Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

    14. Is there a purchase limit?
      Yes. The total number of licenses is limited to maximum 250 copies, this is not a mass market system. Wall Street Robot is designed as a premium, controlled distribution product, ensuring:

      long term product value
      - stable performance across users
      - controlled execution environment
      - private group with good vibes

    15. What do I receive after purchase?
      After purchase, you will receive:
      - access to Wall Street Robot on MT4 or MT5
      - one additional tool of your choice as a bonus
      - access to private support group and full manual

    16. Is support available after purchase?
      Yes. After purchasing, you will receive access to our private group where you will find the manual and direct support from our team.

    If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support team.


    Отзывы 1
    Prawer Prantl
    44
    Prawer Prantl 2026.04.30 13:05 
     

    Since I'm convinced of the programmers' quality, I bought the Wall Street Robot immediately after its release. Of course, I'm testing the robot on a demo account. It's truly a professional trading system that focuses primarily on the S&P500 and Dow Jones. I also appreciate the clean and professional panel, which displays market volatility and active positions based on trend direction. The highly professional support team also deserves special mention; they provide more than adequate answers to every question. I'm certainly looking forward to future success with the Wall Street Robot and the expert support from the team.

    Рекомендуем также
    Moving Autumn MT4
    Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
    Эксперты
    Easy and simple,  Moving A utumn MT4 . You're the boss, watch, smile. Recommendations: Currency pair: GBPUSD ,EURUSD ,XAUUSD. Use Currency : One . Timeframe: H4 Minimum lots: 0.15 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Profit : 250  -200  Minimum deposit : $1000 IMPORTANT:   It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! VPS recommended  Committed to Continuous Improvement: We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our to provide you with the best possible trading experi
    Forex FalconF4
    Oleksii Ferbei
    Эксперты
    Forex Falcon: Инновационный Мультивалютный Бот для Торговли на Рынке Введение В современном мире трейдинга успешные результаты напрямую зависят от качества используемых инструментов. Forex Falcon — это не просто торговый бот, а высокотехнологичное решение, созданное для повышения вашей эффективности на рынке Форекс. Этот мультивалютный бот объединяет множество функций, позволяя трейдерам любого уровня уверенно ориентироваться в сложных рыночных условиях. Почему стоит выбрать Forex Falcon Выбор т
    BinaryUniversal
    Andrey Spiridonov
    Индикаторы
    BinaryUniversal - сигнальный индикатор для бинарных опционов и форекс. В своей работе индикатор использует сложный алгоритм генерации сигналов. Прежде чем сформировать сигнал, индикатор анализирует волатильность, свечные модели, важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. В индикаторе есть возможность настроить точность сигналов, что дает возможность применить данный индикатор как для агрессивной, так и для консервативной торговли. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом, работает на любом времен
    Pirate
    Anatoliy Lukanin
    3.9 (20)
    Эксперты
    Депозит:  от 100 единиц депозита Торговые пары: Рекомендую валютные пары: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Торговый период:  Любой Счета: Следует использовать счета ECN-ECN.Pro с пятизначными котировками с умеренным размером (spread). Параметры: USING -  Выбор, торговли риск или фиксированный лот RISK/LOT -  Значение Риска Лота RESTORING_THE_BALANCE  - Восстановление баланса * HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Сброс Глобальной переменной TAKE_PROFIT -  Устанавливаемая прибыль STOP_L
    Mr Beast Paterns with alerts
    Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
    Индикаторы
    El indicador "MR BEAST PATTERNS WITH ALERTS" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para identificar y notificar automáticamente patrones de oportunidad en el mercado financiero. Basándose en una combinación de análisis técnico y algoritmos inteligentes, este indicador escanea constantemente el gráfico en busca de patrones específicos que podrían indicar momentos propicios para la toma de decisiones. Características Principales: Detección de Patrones: El indicador identifica patrones de oportunida
    Insight AInvestor 4
    Oleksii Ferbei
    Эксперты
    Insight Investor: Продвинутый Мультивалютный Бот для Торговли на Форекс Введение В динамичном мире торговли на Форекс наличие правильных инструментов может значительно улучшить ваш опыт. Insight Investor — это продвинутый мультивалютный торговый бот, разработанный для автоматизации и оптимизации ваших торговых операций. Этот экспертный советник использует современные алгоритмы для анализа рыночных условий и исполнения сделок, стремясь обеспечить стабильные результаты при контролируемых рисках. О
    Super Scalping
    I Nyoman Suryasa
    1 (2)
    Эксперты
    Description This expert advisor uses with a  Super  Scalping Technique Strategy . Can be used with limited capital and   minimum capital of 100 USD  with   1:500 Leverage , it is   Recommended   by using   200 USD   capital   Leverage 1:500 , or more. Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a must  M1 Time Frame  on chart, it is Recommended by using pair GBPUSD/EURUSD  on M1/M5 Time Frame . Use on brokers with   Spreads   of   less than 30 points, recommended best of fix zero spread (Not F
    EAalgotrading
    Francesco Lippo
    Эксперты
    Этот торговый бот основан на стратегии Предложения и Спроса , которая является одной из самых популярных стратегий технического анализа на финансовых рынках, таких как Форекс, и используется для выявления ключевых зон поддержки и сопротивления. Вот основные принципы и механизм работы бота: Конечно! Перевод будет следующим: "Отлично работает на природном газе с таймфреймом 30 минут и минимальным капиталом в 1600 евро." Основные принципы стратегии Предложения и Спроса: Зоны Спроса : Это области
    Crypto Risk Master
    The Anh Vu
    Эксперты
    Crypto Risk Master is a state-of-the-art breakout system that has already stably generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets, particularly in Cryptocurrency. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown as long as the market breakout happens. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied
    Market Maestro MM4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Эксперты
    Market Maestro: Ваш Идеальный Партнер для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форекс Если вы ищете надежного помощника для торговли на валютном рынке, Market Maestro — это именно то, что вам нужно. Этот современный Forex-бот создан с использованием самых передовых технологий и алгоритмов, что позволяет ему эффективно анализировать рыночные данные и принимать обоснованные торговые решения в режиме реального времени. Основные Характеристики Market Maestro 1. Мультивалютность для Широких Возможностей Ma
    BTC Quantum Scalper MT4
    Rujipas Plangthaisong
    Эксперты
    BTC Quantum Scalper: Precision Meets Volatility in the Crypto Market! Step into the future of automated Bitcoin trading with   BTC Quantum Scalper , an advanced algorithm meticulously engineered for the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency. Designed for traders who demand ultra-fast execution, precise risk control, and consistent performance, this EA redefines what is possible on the M1 timeframe   . IMPORTANT!   After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation ma
    Arkana Gold
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Эксперты
    Arkana Gold is an elite Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It is an advanced, high-confluence system that merges Artificial Intelligence with classic and modern technical indicators, creating a robust and adaptive strategy to capture the strongest movements in the gold market. Key Features Hybrid Prediction Engine: Neural Network (LSTM/MLP): Online training with backpropagation. Predicts the direction and magnitude of the movement with confiden
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Эксперты
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
    Golden Lotus MT4
    Evgeniia Terekhova
    Эксперты
    Golden Lotus — полностью автоматический советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1. Советник уже содержит оптимальные настройки и после установки готов к работе без длительной оптимизации . Основная идея стратегии — большое количество коротких сделок с заранее ограниченным риском. После покупки вы получите не только советник, но и полное сопровождение по его использованию. Напишите мне в личные сообщения MQL5, и я бесплатно вышлю: подробную инструкцию по работе с советником; рекомен
    Orion V2
    Rafael Augusto Mendez Matos
    Эксперты
    Orion Plus EA Automate Price Action with Precision, Discipline, and Risk Control. Orion Plus EA is a MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed to execute trades fully automatically using a Price Action trading strategy. Its purpose is to identify trading opportunities and execute every position according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional decisions and maintaining consistent trading discipline. Unlike many systems that rely on complex indicators or extensive parameter adjustments, Orion Plus E
    Forest
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Эксперты
    Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
    Barclays Trend Scalper
    Dodik Kurniawan
    Эксперты
    Barclays Trend Scalper EA using trend following technic based on the candle stick color and pattern to enter the trade, it follow the trend with predefined filter value for best performance trading experience. Using fix and dinamic SL on the last candle and dinamic TP with 2x reward ratio, you can adjust this setting (fix or dinamic) depend on your preferences. This robot comes with feature : 1. Time Filter ( Server Time). 2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust mart
    Meta PX
    Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
    Эксперты
    MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
    Price Action Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Эксперты
    Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
    MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
    Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
    Эксперты
    The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
    Gyroscopes
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Эксперты
    Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
    OnlyBlackBox
    Alex Bruna Garcia
    Эксперты
    MT5 version This is a trading algorithm and expert advisor that has been specifically developed to operate in funding exams, live funding accounts, as well as personal accounts. The strategy is based on Smart Money Concept, which looks for market structure changes and imbalances, adapting to the demands of these types of companies. The strategy has been tested for years in the US30 market on an H1 timeframe with effectiveness and making use of good risk management. The parameters of the expert
    Simos MT4
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
    BitcoinRobotTradingEA
    Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
    Эксперты
    Представляю вам моего нового эксперта BitcoinRobotTradingEA. Этот советник использует концепцию следования тенденциям при проведении анализа рынка, таким образом, он доит всю торговую настройку по тренду. Анализируя рыночные тенденции с точностью при вводе транзакций, этот советник также учитывает зону Orderblock вместе с потоком ордеров рынка, что делает анализ более точным, поэтому этот экспертный советник считается одним из лучших продуктов на финансовом рынке. Алгоритм, используемый при раз
    CapTaiNCAT
    Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
    Эксперты
    CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. TimeFrame M1 M5 SET FILES;  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247 Recommendations Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account; Use VPS server with ping less 10ms; ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD  The settings of the EA  Trade Manager  Magic Number  Slippa
    Darwin Swing MT4
    Guillaume Duportal
    4.79 (14)
    Эксперты
    Darwin Swing MT4 Обзор: Darwin Swing — это советник для среднесрочного свинг-трейдинга. Он анализирует зоны поддержки и сопротивления и использует виртуальные позиции, чтобы заранее отслеживать пробои уровней. Реальные ордера выставляются только при выполнении заранее заданных условий. После успеха Darwin Evolution представлен Darwin Swing, который можно использовать параллельно. Цель — максимально приблизиться к ручной торговле при долгосрочном подходе. Это не быстрый скальпер и не ночной скаль
    Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
    Buti Andy Moeng
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    ORB Williams FPO
    Jaime Ynzenga Gimeno
    Эксперты
    Торговый робот ORB-Williams FPO является результатом объединения различных стратегий прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB), в том числе стратегии Тоби Крэбела, наряду с дополнительными индикаторами тренда для лучшего сигнала входа, со стратегией выхода первого прибыльного открытия (FPO) Ларри Вильямса. Вы можете увидеть результат моей реальной автоматической торговли по сигналам: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1481106?source=Site +Signals+Favorites Прорыв диапазона открытия (ORB) — это диапазон и
    Holy Grail of Forex
    Rene Taborete Repunte
    Эксперты
    Holy Grail of Forex   is a fully automatic robot that has the level of a professional trader. The robot uses a completely new and unknown strategy.   During real trading, he does not look towards history and acts according to circumstances. In version 8.1, (moving) a completely new and unique strategy has been added: If the position is not closed for a long time, then the Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels approach the current price. See the "Commentary" section and the Video for detail
    SiriusBreakout EA
    Piers Derek Pakenham Walsh
    Эксперты
    SiriusBreakout EA - XAUUSD; mastered. Let Sirius handle the markets. Tried and tested breakout strategy, used successfully on Live Personal, Funded Challenge and Live Funded accounts. Any account size. Buy and sell stops in certain time windows take advantage of breakouts from ranges. Stop Loss moved into profit at a certain percentage to ensure downside risk is managed accordingly. Load up the EA, and go! No set files required;  settings provided are preferred, you can play with the settings
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (11)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.25 (48)
    Эксперты
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    AI Prop Firms MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
    XIRO Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
    DAX Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Эксперты
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
    Эксперты
    Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
    Dragons Risk Shield
    Ivan Simonika
    Эксперты
    RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
    AccountUP Algo
    Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
    Эксперты
    Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
    Benefit EA
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    Эксперты
    Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
    Gold Sniper MT4 EA
    Zhengdong Gao
    Эксперты
    Https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/gzd811   работает на  EURUSD  м15   Int  Slippage  =100  ;  //  цена сделки  может принять  в  Slippage   Extern  двойной  только излишки  = 200  ;  //  максимальной  только выиграть   Extern  двойной  =  10  крупнейших  //  стоп  стоп  ;   Extern  двойной  изоляции  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  максимальная  точка  =  0  ;   Extern  двойной  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  =  20  крупнейших  ;   Extern  двойной  паритета  стоп  стоп  //  крупнейших  =  2  ;   Extern  int
    Meat EA
    Roman Kanushkin
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
    Octopus Stability
    Aleksandr Shurgin
    Эксперты
    Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
    PointerX
    Vasja Vrunc
    Эксперты
    PointerX основан на собственном осцилляторе и встроенных индикаторах (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) и работает независимо. Вы можете создавать собственные стратегии на основе PointerX . Теоретически возможны все стратегии, основанные на индикаторах, кроме мартингейла, арбитража, гридов, нейронных сетей или торговли новостями. PointerX включает в себя 2 набора индикаторов Управление всеми индикаторами Настраиваемый осциллятор Управление тейк-профитом Управление стоп-лоссом Управление сделками
    Milch Cow Hedge
    Mohamed Nasseem
    Эксперты
    Советник MILCH COW HEDGE версии 1.12 работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуется использовать на парах с высокой волатильностью валют, таких как GBPAUD, AUDCAD Тестирование советника за период с 01.01.2016 по 09.12.2016 показало удвоение счета четыре раза Интер
    Forebot
    Marek Kvarda
    Эксперты
    Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
    Avato
    Nikolaos Bekos
    Эксперты
    Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
    AreaFiftyOne
    Valeri Balachnin
    Эксперты
    Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
    Price Breakthrough EA
    Jun Hu
    Эксперты
    Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
    Milch Cow Extra
    Mohamed Nasseem
    Эксперты
    Советник работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования и стратегии кратных. Он поддерживает использование любой возможности в любом направлении, как и MILCH COW MIX, но с увеличенным количеством совершаемых сделок. Советник Milch Cow Mix начинает открывать хеджирующие сделки на первом уровне, но этот советник открывает хеджирующие сделки на каждом уровне. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуе
    Milch Cow Turbo
    Mohamed Nasseem
    Эксперты
    MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
    AnyWay
    Mohamed Nasseem
    Эксперты
    "ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
    Perfection
    Mikhail Senchakov
    Эксперты
    Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
    Momento
    Gurneet Singh
    Эксперты
    The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
    Milch Cow Zone
    Mohamed Nasseem
    Эксперты
    Советник Milch Cow Zone работает с убыточными сделками без использования стоп-лосса и обеспечивает прибыльный или по крайней мере безубыточный результат независимо от направления рынка при закрытии ордеров в соответствии с механизмом интеллектуального хеджирования "back-and-forth" (туда-сюда). Советник работает, меняя общее направление сделки с помощью более крупных хеджирующих сделок в противоположных направлениях. Робот начинает с открытия одной сделки по тренду, сделки по вашему выбору либо х
    Demiro
    Mehmet Serdar Demir
    Эксперты
    Советник Demiro совершает сделки по полосам Боллинджера и ценовому действию (price action). Советник ожидает ценовое действие, если цена превышает верхнюю полосу Боллинджера или опускается ниже нижней. Робот может открывать несколько ордеров. Только первый ордер открывается с учетом полос Боллинджера и ценовым действием. Последующие ордера выставляются только в соответствии с движением цены. Если текущая цена выше или ниже цены первого ордера, советник открывает новый ордер с тем же объемом. Тей
    Smart Trade
    Phong Vu
    Эксперты
    Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
    Tiger GBP power
    Yang Wu
    Эксперты
    Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
    Tiger EUR Power
    Yang Wu
    Эксперты
    ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (11)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Эксперты
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Wall Street Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    3.89 (18)
    Эксперты
    Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
    Aussie Loonie EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates
    Price Action Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    3.86 (7)
    Эксперты
    Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
    DAX Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
    AI Prop Firms MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (16)
    Эксперты
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.83 (24)
    Утилиты
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    AI Prop Firms MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
    XIRO Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
    DAX Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Эксперты
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
    Price Action Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Эксперты
    Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.4 (10)
    Утилиты
    Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    One Click MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    AX Forex Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/sell
    FREE
    Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
    XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
    FREE
    One Click MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (6)
    Утилиты
    Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (9)
    Утилиты
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (6)
    Индикаторы
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (5)
    Индикаторы
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Индикаторы
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblu
    FREE
    Фильтр:
    Prawer Prantl
    44
    Prawer Prantl 2026.04.30 13:05 
     

    Since I'm convinced of the programmers' quality, I bought the Wall Street Robot immediately after its release. Of course, I'm testing the robot on a demo account. It's truly a professional trading system that focuses primarily on the S&P500 and Dow Jones. I also appreciate the clean and professional panel, which displays market volatility and active positions based on trend direction. The highly professional support team also deserves special mention; they provide more than adequate answers to every question. I'm certainly looking forward to future success with the Wall Street Robot and the expert support from the team.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.30 13:06
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Ответ на отзыв