NQS Taiyaki Eurusd M5 DX

NQS TAIYAKI Overview

NQS TAIYAKI is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, developed by NagisaQuantSystems (NQS).

We want users to enjoy excellent EAs, with excellent performance, for a long time.

With this vision, NQS develops each EA carefully by hand.

The NQS series is designed as an EA lineup inspired by sea creatures and familiar Japanese-style concepts.

Among them, TAIYAKI is inspired by the traditional Japanese sweet “Taiyaki,” loved by many people for a long time. Like Taiyaki, this EA aims to be friendly, easy to use, and suitable for long-term operation.

This EA automatically handles entry, position management, and exit processing based on a short-term trading logic.

It is designed to be simple to operate without requiring overly complicated settings, while still responding to market movement.

NQS TAIYAKI is not just a high-frequency entry EA.

It aims to be a practical EA for real trading conditions, focusing on trade frequency, risk management, and profit-taking balance.

Myfxbook Monitoring Results

NQS TAIYAKI DX EURUSD M5 has been monitored on Myfxbook using an Exness MT4 demo account.

As one-month performance data, the current public monitoring shows the following results:

Growth: +20.24%

Monthly: +6.22%

Drawdown: 6.94%

Profit: +$1,044.77

Deposit: $10,026.30

Withdrawal: $5,503.35

Trades: 1,158

Profit Factor: 2.11

Win Rate: 70%

Average Win: 5.37 pips / $2.44

Average Loss: -10.07 pips / -$2.76

Track Record: Verified

Main Features

・MetaTrader 4 compatible

・Automatic entry and automatic exit

・Designed for EURUSD M5

・Short-term trading logic

・Simple and easy-to-use design

・Based on the NQS series risk management concept

・Designed to be understandable even for beginners

・Built with both backtesting and practical operation in mind

・Low-spread trading environment recommended

・Stable VPS environment recommended

NQS TAIYAKI does not aim only for flashy results.

It aims to provide steady automated trading with continuous operation in mind.

Like Taiyaki, it was developed to be friendly, familiar, and useful for long-term daily operation.

Recommended Environment

・Platform: MetaTrader 4

・Currency Pair: EURUSD

・Timeframe: M5

・Low-spread environment recommended

・Stable VPS environment recommended

・Demo account testing recommended before live use

Important Notice

This EA does not guarantee profits.

Performance may vary depending on market conditions, spread, execution quality, slippage, and broker trading conditions.

Backtest results, demo account results, and past performance do not guarantee future profits.

Please test sufficiently on a demo account and with backtesting before use.

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.