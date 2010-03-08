Gann HiLo System MT4

GHS (Gann HiLo System) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction.

The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indicator needs to be installed.


This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if:

  • You are looking for a system with no losing trades or guaranteed rapid account growth.
  • You prefer flawless backtest curves, even if they are the result of overfitting.
  • You are looking for high-frequency trading and find it uncomfortable when the system goes through periods without trading.
  • You prefer martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.
  • You do not consider risk management important.


This Expert Advisor may interest you if:

  • You value a strategy based on objective, repeatable rules.
  • You understand that losing trades are part of any trading system.
  • You prioritize robustness over an artificially perfect backtest.
  • You want to clearly understand why the system enters and exits the market on each trade.
  • You value trading with proper risk management.


HOW IT WORKS

The system evaluates signals exclusively at the close of each candle, using closed candles only. It does not use data from the candle currently forming, so signals do not repaint and the Strategy Tester's behavior stays consistent with live trading.

The decision process has four stages:

  1. Trend definition. The advisor internally builds the Gann HiLo Activator from the averages of highs and lows, and determines on each bar whether the trend is up or down according to which side of that line price closes on. The trend is fully rebuilt on every bar over a window of history, so the system's state does not depend on anything previously stored.
  2. Pullback detection. While the trend holds, the system tracks the extreme reached by the move. When the line turns against it, that extreme is frozen as the reference: it is the level price must clear to confirm the trend is resuming.
  3. Entry order. The system places a pending order at the level that would confirm the trend resuming. If price never reaches that level, the order expires without being executed.
  4. Setup expiry. Every pullback has a limited lifespan. Once price reclaims the line, the order stays active for a configurable number of bars; if price remains on the other side without reclaiming it, there is also a configurable waiting cap. By default, the same pullback does not generate a new order once its trade has closed.


POSITION MANAGEMENT

  • Stop loss with three available modes: structural beyond the pullback extreme with an ATR buffer, an ATR multiple, or fractal mode with configurable minimum and maximum ATR limits. All modes respect a minimum distance floor, also expressed in ATR.
  • Four exit modes: no fixed take profit, letting the trailing stop manage the exit; take profit as a multiple of the trade's risk; take profit as an ATR multiple; or take profit at a multiple of risk with the trailing stop able to close the trade first.
  • Break-even enabled by default, with activation and locked profit defined in ATR.
  • Trailing stop enabled by default, with activation, distance, and minimum step defined in ATR.
  • Optional time-based exit, closing the trade after a configurable number of bars in the market.
  • Protection against opening gaps: if price opens with a significant gap against the position, the losing trade is closed.
  • Scheduled daily close and close before the weekend, both enabled by default.
  • Configurable maximum leverage cap, as an additional safeguard independent of the per-trade risk calculation.

Break-even and trailing thresholds are always calculated on ATR and never depend on the trade's live stop loss, so moving the stop to break-even does not distort subsequent calculations. The time-based exit reads the position's own opening time. Together, this means position management survives a terminal restart, a timeframe change, or a recompile with the trade open. Own positions are identified by symbol and magic number, which is relevant on hedging accounts if several advisors trade the same symbol.


RISK MANAGEMENT

Trade size is defined using three volume calculation modes:

  1. Fixed lot.
  2. Percentage risk on the current balance (compounding).
  3. Percentage risk on a fixed base capital.

Volume is always derived from the actual stop loss distance of that specific trade, not from a lot table.

It also includes a risk limiter. Before sending the order, the advisor recalculates the actual monetary risk and skips the entry if it exceeds the defined tolerance over the intended risk. Available free margin is also checked before trading.

Once the stop order is placed, its volume and stop loss are fixed at the moment the setup was armed, so the risk taken is exactly the one calculated and does not change while the order waits to be filled.

By default, the system holds only one trade at a time, with a waiting period between entries.


WHAT THIS ADVISOR DOES NOT DO

  • It does not use martingale, averaging, grids, or loss-recovery techniques.
  • It does not open opposite positions simultaneously.
  • It does not rely on arbitrage, latency, or unusual execution conditions.
  • It does not hold positions without a stop loss.


BROKER COMPATIBILITY

The advisor reads and respects the minimum stops level, the freeze level, the minimum and maximum volume and the volume step, the symbol's combined volume limit accounting for both positions and pending orders, the account's pending order limit, the supported filling modes, and the supported expiration modes. Volume is normalized to the symbol's volume step. When the symbol allows orders with expiration, the advisor adds an expiry date as a safeguard so no order stays active indefinitely if the terminal stops running.

It is suitable for both hedging and netting accounts.


INFORMATION PANEL

An on-chart panel shows the real-time state of the decision process: current direction of the Gann HiLo line, long setup detected, short setup detected, active pending orders, and operating status (searching, cooldown, waiting for fill, in market, out of session). The panel keeps updating even when trading is paused, so it never freezes.

Optionally, the advisor also draws the trigger and stop loss levels of the current setup on the chart.

Both elements are informational only and do not influence trading decisions. The panel automatically adapts to light and dark chart templates.


INCLUDED CONFIGURATION

The advisor's default parameters are prepared for XAUUSD on H1, trading long only. The advisor also supports short-only and both-directions trading, but that is not the delivered configuration.

For other instruments or timeframes, it is recommended not to change the configuration directly, but to validate any adjustment through a rigorous testing process before trading it live.


VALIDATION PROCESS

The configuration included for XAUUSD on H1 was developed through in-sample selection, out-of-sample confirmation, and an additional forward test on a later period not used during development.

The goal of this process is greater robustness of behavior, not fitting the system to a specific historical dataset.


REQUIREMENTS

  • MetaTrader 4.
  • Algorithmic trading enabled in the terminal and allowed on the account.
  • Active connection to the broker's server.
  • Extensive history on the symbol and timeframe being used, since the advisor rebuilds the trend over a window of bars on every evaluation.
  • A broker providing tick value for the symbol, if volume is calculated as a percentage of risk.
  • Sufficient free margin for the volume calculated for each trade.


HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

  • Test on a demo account before trading on a live account.
  • Test and fine-tune on a demo account using the actual capital you intend to trade with, since if the available capital is very small the system may not execute trades because the actual risk would exceed the configured limits, not because the EA is malfunctioning.
  • Use this EA on XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, although testing and validation on other symbols and timeframes is possible. The exact instrument name varies by broker (XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.m, among others); make sure to attach the EA to the chart corresponding to gold against the US dollar.
  • Check the time offset of the broker's server relative to the schedule you want to apply, since the scheduled daily close, the Friday close, and the session filter are all calculated using the broker's server time, not the trader's local time.
  • Use an account type with no commission per trade, although this is not mandatory.
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running continuously.
  • Use a different magic number per chart if running several instances.


BEFORE BUYING

The free trial version can be run in the Strategy Tester. We recommend testing it on the instrument and broker you intend to trade with, and then on a demo account, adjusting risk to your available capital, before going live. Past results do not guarantee future results; trading financial products involves risk, and each trader is responsible for their own investment decisions.

For questions, parameter adjustments, or support, please use the MQL5 chat.


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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Эксперты
Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Эксперты
Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Trust EA   - это настоящий инструмент трейдера, работающий по понятному принципу, со своими достоинствами и недостатками, поэтому подойдёт не всем, но для некоторых пользователей может стать лучшим торговым роботом. * Ограниченное специальное предложение - скидка  50% от полной стоимости продукта. Только 5 копий по этой цене. Финальная цена 997$ * Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" . Логика Я занимаюсь алгоритмическими системами торговли с 2015 года, и,
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Эксперты
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Полностью автоматизированный ЭА, основанный на принципах спроса и предложения . Первый , кто предложил полностью автоматизированный советник спроса и предложения. Теперь торговля стала проще: возьмите под полный контроль свои торговые стратегии с помощью удобной графической торговой панели. Вы получаете высококачественное программное обеспечение для алгоритмической торговли, охватывающее все стили торговли: ручной, полуавтоматический и полностью автоматический. Благодаря широкому спектру настрое
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Volatility Breakout System MT5
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
VBS (Volatility Breakout System) is an expert advisor that trades volatility-based range breakouts. It waits for the market to form a price range whose width fits within a band defined by current volatility, and enters only when price leaves that range with a closing confirmation and a minimum strength measured in ATR. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing trades or guaranteed rapid account growth. You prefer flawless backtest curves, even if they a
Trend Pullback System MT5
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
ORB System MT5
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
ORB (Opening Range Breakout) is an expert advisor that trades one of the most studied patterns in intraday trading: the breakout of the opening range. It identifies the market's initial balance during the first minutes of the session and trades only when price shows real intent to continue in one direction, avoiding early entries and, by default, limiting activity to a single trade per session. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing trades or guarante
Gann HiLo System MT5
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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