Supertrend Professional Trading System

Supertrend Professional v1.0

Professional Expert Advisor with Integrated Supertrend & Advanced Risk Management

✓ No External Dependencies - Supertrend fully integrated
✓ Crash-Resistant - Automatic state saving every 30 seconds
✓ Multi-Level Drawdown Control - Daily and total protection
✓ Complete Money Management - Lots, Martingale, Targets, Limits
✓ 100% MQL5 Market Compatible - Single file, no complex setup

Description

Supertrend Professional is an advanced Expert Advisor that implements a trend-following trading strategy based on the Supertrend indicator, featuring a complete risk management system and professional money management.

Unlike other EAs that require external indicators, Supertrend Professional has the Supertrend calculation fully integrated into the code, ensuring maximum reliability, speed, and compatibility.

Key Features

Integrated Supertrend Strategy

  • Internal calculation of Supertrend indicator (no external dependencies)
  • Standard and reliable ATR-based algorithm
  • Fully customizable parameters (Period and Multiplier)
  • Clear and tested trend-following signals

Advanced Risk Management

  • Dynamic Stop Loss based on Supertrend
  • Daily Drawdown control with automatic blocking
  • Total Drawdown control from trading start
  • Configurable automatic Break-Even
  • Progressive Trailing Stop that follows every favorable movement
  • Retry system for failed orders

Professional Money Management

  • Configurable lot sizing
  • Optional Martingale system (with protections)
  • Maximum Martingale step limit
  • Minimum profit threshold for intelligent Martingale
  • Daily monetary profit target
  • Daily Stop Loss
  • Daily operations limit

Complete Automation

  • Customizable trading hours
  • Automatic position closure at end of day (optional)
  • Automatic state saving every 30 seconds (crash-resistant)
  • Multi-day position persistence
  • Automatic parameter reset at midnight
  • Automatic holiday detection

How It Works

The EA continuously monitors the market and identifies trends using the Supertrend indicator.

Signal Condition Action
BUY Supertrend turns bullish (uptrend) Opens Long position
SELL Supertrend turns bearish (downtrend) Opens Short position

Once a position is opened, the EA:

  1. Immediately protects with Stop Loss (if configured)
  2. Activates Break-Even when set points are reached
  3. Follows price with progressive Trailing Stop after BE
  4. Closes position on Supertrend signal change or target hit

Main Parameters

Category Parameter Description
Supertrend ST_Period ATR period for calculation (default: 10)
ST_Multiplier ATR multiplier for bands (default: 3.0)
Money Management BaseLots Base lot size for positions
UseMartingale Enable/disable Martingale system
MartingaleFactor Multiplication factor for Martingale steps
MaxMartingaleSteps Maximum consecutive steps limit
DailyProfitTarget Daily profit/loss target in account currency
Protection UseBreakEven Enable automatic Break-Even
BreakEvenPoints Profit points to activate BE
UseTrailingAfterBE 1:1 Trailing after Break-Even
UseDynamicSL Dynamic SL following Supertrend
SLBuffer Buffer in points from Supertrend line
Drawdown UseMaxDailyDD Enable daily DD control
MaxDailyDDPercent Maximum daily DD percentage (e.g. 5%)
UseMaxTotalDD Enable total DD control
MaxTotalDDPercent Maximum total DD percentage (e.g. 10%)

Compatibility

Instruments: Indices, Forex, Commodities, Crypto
Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1
Brokers: Any MT4 broker
Account types: Standard, ECN, Micro, Cent
Hedging: Not required

Recommended Strategies

Strategy Lots Martingale Max DD Day Max DD Total Suitable for
CONSERVATIVE 0.01 OFF 2% 5% Beginners, small accounts
BALANCED 0.01-0.02 ON (max 3) 4% 8% Intermediate traders, medium capital
AGGRESSIVE 0.02+ ON (max 5) 5-7% 10-15% Experienced traders, adequate capital

Advantages Over Competitors

Feature Other EAs Supertrend Professional
External Indicator Required ✓ Integrated
Setup Complexity High ✓ Easy
State Persistence No ✓ Yes
Drawdown Control Basic ✓ Advanced
Break-Even Manual ✓ Automatic
Trailing Stop Static ✓ Progressive
Documentation Minimal ✓ Complete

DISCLAIMER AND WARNINGS

⚠ Automated Trading Risks

Trading involves significant risk of capital loss. Past results do not guarantee future performance. This EA is a tool that requires understanding, proper configuration, and monitoring.

Recommendations

  • Always test on DEMO account before using real capital
  • Use only capital you can afford to lose
  • Configure Drawdown limits properly
  • Regularly monitor performance
  • Don't rely exclusively on the EA - always supervise

⚠ Martingale System

If enabled, the Martingale system increases risk. Use only with:

  • Adequate capital (at least 10x base lot × max steps)
  • Low step limits (maximum 3-5 steps)
  • Drawdown controls always active
  • Complete understanding of how it works

Get Started Now

  1. Download and install the EA
  2. Test on DEMO with conservative settings
  3. Optimize Supertrend parameters for your instrument
  4. Configure appropriate risk limits
  5. Monitor results for at least 2 weeks
  6. Switch to live only if satisfied with results

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to install any indicators?
A: No, Supertrend is calculated internally. Just install the EA.

Q: Can I use this on multiple instruments?
A: Yes, but use different Magic Numbers for each chart.

Q: Does it work with any broker?
A: Yes, compatible with all MT4 brokers (Standard, ECN, etc.)

Q: What happens if MT4 crashes?
A: The EA saves state every 30 seconds. It will resume trading correctly.

Q: Is Martingale safe?
A: Martingale increases risk. Use only with proper capital and low step limits. Always keep Drawdown controls active.

Q: What timeframe should I use?
A: M15, M30, or H1 work best. Test on your specific instruments

