Aquila Argentum VWAP Scalper
- Эксперты
- Daniel Schlemper
- Версия: 1.60
- Активации: 15
Aquila Aurum VWAP Pro – Silver (XAGUSD) Edition
Smart VWAP trading with clear rules & stable risk
Aquila Aurum VWAP Pro is a fully automated trading system that analyzes price movements in relation to the intraday VWAP.
It uses clean, objective rule sets to detect price extremes and profit from precise mean-reversion moves within trending market phases.
The EA is specifically optimized for XAGUSD (Silver, Screenshots Setup 1), but a setup preset for XAUUSD (Gold, Screenshots Setup 2) is also included — a market that has historically responded well to VWAP dynamics and shows clear intraday price behavior.
Also available via CopyTrading at Roboforex: just search for “Aquila” in CopyTrading!
Trading Concept
VWAP as fair value reference
-
Entries occur at clear cross-signals above or below the VWAP
-
The EA trades pullbacks within trend periods while avoiding unnecessary counter-moves
-
Focus on controlled, statistically repeatable trade entries
This method is particularly suitable for volatile commodity markets such as silver.
Attached are screenshots of a backtest using a simulated 20,000 USD account, 1:10 leverage, years 2024–2025 (as of December 1st), as well as a sample settings preset.
Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand how grid strategies work and who actively manage risk and capital. Sample settings are provided below.
Every user/buyer is solely responsible for trading when using this EA.
The description is for documentation purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.