Aquila Argentum VWAP Scalper

Aquila Aurum VWAP Pro – Silver (XAGUSD) Edition

Smart VWAP trading with clear rules & stable risk

Aquila Aurum VWAP Pro is a fully automated trading system that analyzes price movements in relation to the intraday VWAP.

It uses clean, objective rule sets to detect price extremes and profit from precise mean-reversion moves within trending market phases.

The EA is specifically optimized for XAGUSD (Silver, Screenshots Setup 1), but a setup preset for XAUUSD (Gold, Screenshots Setup 2) is also included — a market that has historically responded well to VWAP dynamics and shows clear intraday price behavior.

Trading Concept

VWAP as fair value reference

Entries occur at clear cross-signals above or below the VWAP

The EA trades pullbacks within trend periods while avoiding unnecessary counter-moves

Focus on controlled, statistically repeatable trade entries

This method is particularly suitable for volatile commodity markets such as silver.

Attached are screenshots of a backtest using a simulated 20,000 USD account, 1:10 leverage, years 2024–2025 (as of December 1st), as well as a sample settings preset.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand how grid strategies work and who actively manage risk and capital. Sample settings are provided below.

Every user/buyer is solely responsible for trading when using this EA.

The description is for documentation purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.