Aquila Argentum VWAP Scalper

Aquila Aurum VWAP Pro – Silver (XAGUSD) Edition
Smart VWAP trading with clear rules & stable risk

Aquila Aurum VWAP Pro is a fully automated trading system that analyzes price movements in relation to the intraday VWAP.
It uses clean, objective rule sets to detect price extremes and profit from precise mean-reversion moves within trending market phases.

The EA is specifically optimized for XAGUSD (Silver, Screenshots Setup 1), but a setup preset for XAUUSD (Gold, Screenshots Setup 2) is also included — a market that has historically responded well to VWAP dynamics and shows clear intraday price behavior.

Also available via CopyTrading at Roboforex: just search for “Aquila” in CopyTrading!

Trading Concept

VWAP as fair value reference

  • Entries occur at clear cross-signals above or below the VWAP

  • The EA trades pullbacks within trend periods while avoiding unnecessary counter-moves

  • Focus on controlled, statistically repeatable trade entries

This method is particularly suitable for volatile commodity markets such as silver.

Attached are screenshots of a backtest using a simulated 20,000 USD account, 1:10 leverage, years 2024–2025 (as of December 1st), as well as a sample settings preset.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand how grid strategies work and who actively manage risk and capital. Sample settings are provided below.

Every user/buyer is solely responsible for trading when using this EA.
The description is for documentation purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.


Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
MiniFullIndexTrader
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
Experts
FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
Titan Inteligente REX
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
TITAN INTELIGENTE REX es un asesor experto automatico al 100%, con puntos de entrada especiales que brindan una ventaja estadística, revelada a través del modelado matemático de patrones de mercado. El asesor no utiliza stop-loss, todas las operaciones se cierran después que encuentren un beneficio.   Existe la oportunidad de planificar aumentos de lotes. Configuraciones avanzadas para profesionales y un sistema que mejor funciona en GBPUSD (recomendado) y similares con Formato 0.12345 (5 dígi
Dynamic Market Oscillator
Parsaniya Meet Hasmukhbhai
지표
Dynamic Market Oscillator (DMO) – Clean Dynamic Horizontal Levels Marker The Dynamic Market Oscillator is a versatile, minimalist overlay indicator that automatically drawing clean, real-time horizontal price levels with markers and extendable dashed rays. It is perfect for traders who want an uncluttered chart while instantly seeing the most important ongoing support and resistance zones. Works perfectly on ALL markets : Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, exotics) Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, E
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Experts
Synapse Trader: 트레이딩의 새로운 지평을 여는 신경망 시장을 단순히 분석하는 것을 넘어, 매일 학습하고 변화하는 시장 환경에 적응하는 지능형 보조자가 되어주는 어드바이저를 상상해 보세요. Synapse Trader 는 첨단 신경망 기술을 기반으로 설계된 독창적인 도구로, 가장 미세한 시장 신호까지 포착할 수 있습니다. 이것은 단순한 전문가 어드바이저가 아니라, 생각하고 예측하며 진화하는 **'살아 있는 신경망'**입니다. 특별 프로모션: Synapse Trader EA 는 연말 할인으로 399달러 에 제공됩니다. 이후 가격이 크게 인상될 예정이니 기회를 놓치지 마세요! 남은 수량: 399달러 에 단 5개만 남아 있습니다. 프라이빗 채널 구독을 원하시면, 다이렉트 메시지로 문의해 주세요. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 연락 주시면 어드바이저 설정을 도와드리겠습니다. Synapse Trader의 미션 Synapse Trader는 트레이딩에서 신경망의 잠재력을 최대한 발휘할 수
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
지표
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI는 제가 20년 이상의 금융 시장 경험을 바탕으로 개발한 자동 트레이딩 봇입니다. 트레이딩 활동, 진입, 관리, 손절매 등 모든 과정을 100% 자동화하여 트레이더가 매일 아무런 작업도 할 필요가 없습니다. 이 자동 트레이딩 봇(EA)은 한 번에 하나의 트레이딩만 개시하고 즉시 손절매를 매우 가까운 지점으로 설정합니다. 그리드 또는 마틴게일 기법을 사용하지 않고, 한 번에 하나의 트레이딩만 개시하여 큰 폭의 드로우 다운(DRAW DONW)을 방지합니다. 인공지능을 활용하여 최근 며칠간의 움직임을 기반으로 최적의 트레이딩 시점(롱 포지션 + 숏 포지션)을 파악합니다. 거래 방법 + 차트에 자동 트레이딩 봇을 배치하고 자동 트레이딩을 활성화하기만 하면 됩니다. + 이 자동 트레이딩 봇은 GBPUSD에서 사용하도록 제작되었으며, 다른 자산은 지원하지 않습니다. + 모든 시간대에서 동일하게 작동하며 최종 결과는 변경되지 않으므로 모든 시간대에서 확인 가능합니다. +
Boom Rocket
Cairo Neto Sergio Ndava
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks. Key Features: Works exclusively for Boom market : The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom as
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
FXGrowth2
Ngoc Ha Le
Experts
FXGrowth2 – Automated Trading Strategy FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control , with maximum account drawdown kept below 15% . To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs , derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY . Only when a currency pair meets our predefined per
Dual Regime Switch Trend and Mean Reversion
Takashi Natori
Experts
이중 레짐 스위치 – 추세 & 평균회귀 (USDJPY M15 권장) 개요 본 EA는 H4 이동평균으로 추세와 이탈 정도를 판단하여 거래 모드를 자동 전환합니다. 기본: 추세 모드. M15 되돌림에서 진입. 이탈 큼: 리버트 모드. 과도한 확장을 감지하고 M15 반전 확인 후 진입(평균회귀/역추세). 동시 보유 포지션 1개를 권장합니다. 물타기/마틴/그리드 없음. * 헤지/네팅 계정 지원. 박스권 징후를 자동 감지해 일시 정지, 손실 연쇄를 완화하고, 추세 재개 시 자동 해제합니다. 로트 는 잔고 기준 위험 %와 SL 거리로 계산되며, 설정한 Lot_Min–Lot_Max 범위에서 자동 조정됩니다. SL, TP, BE(손익분기점 이동)는 변동성에 연동되며, 두 모드에 각각 설계되어 있습니다. BE는 2단계 구성으로 TP 도달 전 반전에 대비합니다. * 주의 (네팅 계정) MT5 네팅 계정에서는 심볼당 포지션 1개 만 보유 가능합니다. 따라서 동일 심볼에 여러 EA를 동시에 구동하
Mr Bitcoin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
안녕하세요 트레이더 여러분, 저는 이 도구를 엄밀하게 설계하여 실제 결과를 얻었습니다. 이 도구는 저의 이전 전략 AI 중 몇 가지를 기반으로 합니다. Mr Bitcoin AI는 매우 짧은 시간 내에 금융 자산의 매수 및 매도 작업을 수행하여 가격의 작은 변동에서 수익을 얻으려고 합니다. 비트코인에 적용하면 스캘퍼는 인공 지능과 머신 러닝 알고리즘을 사용하여 방대한 양의 암호화폐 시장 데이터를 분석하고 빠르고 정확한 거래 결정을 내립니다. Mr Bitcoin AI 엔지니어링은 이전에 구축되지 않았으며, 인공 지능은 암호화폐 시장 "BITCOIN"에서 학습하여 지속적으로 재구성됩니다. 알려진 것과는 다릅니다. 운영되지 않는 시간과 요일 동안 작동하기 때문에 다르고 공격적인 방식으로 진입할 수 있습니다. 요약하자면, 인공 지능과 머신 러닝의 도움을 받은 Crypto Scalper AI는 자동화되고 효율적인 방식으로 매수 및 매도 작업을 수행하여 비트코인 ​​가격 변동을 활용하여
CryptoTrendX EA
Sanjay Gnanasekaran
Experts
CryptoTrendX EA CryptoTrendX EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to assist traders in implementing a trend-following strategy within the cryptocurrency market, specifically optimized for Bitcoin (BTC). Additionally, it maintains moderate performance across various other financial instruments. The EA utilizes Moving Average crossovers and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify and confirm trading signals, facilitating disciplined and systematic trading operations. Key Features Tre
Azaha Pattern Breakout
Ahmad Zulkarnain
Experts
Product Description Ready to master one of the world's most dynamic instruments? Stop guessing the direction of the Gold market and start trading based on confirmed price patterns with Azaha Pattern Breakout. Designed specifically for the modern trader, Azaha Pattern Breakout is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) that automates a disciplined and objective breakout trading strategy. It allows you to execute opportunities in the XAUUSD market with precision, 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. The Philo
XAU Precision Flow
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
Experts
XAU Precision Flow EA is a professional-grade trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It applies a multi-layered confirmation framework using higher-timeframe market structure, momentum alignment, and trend continuation behavior. This ensures that every trade is taken with directional bias already established , significantly reducing noise and false entries that are common in lower-timeframe gold trading. Monitor Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341015 The EA focu
Smaf
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Experts
Smaf (Smooth AF) Ride the market trend without the hassle of analyzing the chart. Simply attach Smaf on the symbol you want to trade and let it do it's thing. Works well on volatile and trending markets. Auto calculate lot sizes base on risk percent and risk distance Trailing stops implemented base on current volatility Auto closes positions if risky (buy and sell managed) Risk:Reward Ratio 1:3 ensures that profit and recovery factors are healthy Healthy metrics backtest all you want. *Thank y
LevelsGoodFrequency
Nacer Kessir
지표
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula which gives you the possibility to seek and find the right frequency of the movement, and to determine its key level; just adjust the frequency parameter! Simple and highly effective; using this indicator you can easily predict the next support and  resistance    levels of the day. Also, this indicator determines the range and the next two importants levels of the movement outside this range so far. SGFL3 and RGFL3  are levels with high certainty
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Experts
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 한국어 Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 기관 인텔리전스와 전문 트레이딩의 만남 알고리즘 트레이딩에서 진정한 AI 통합을 개척한 이래, 우리는 여러 시장 사이클, 경제 체제, 기술 진화를 통해 이 접근 방식을 다듬어왔습니다. 적응형 기계 학습이 정량적 트레이딩의 자연스러운 발전을 나타낸다는 우리의 확신으로 시작된 것이 업계 방향이 되었습니다. 버전 11.0은 지금까지 우리의 가장 정교한 구현을 나타냅니다. 이것은 마케팅 용어로서의 AI가 아닙니다. 이것은 다양한 시장 조건에 걸친 수년간의 프로덕션 배포를 통해 정제된, 전문 트레이딩 전략에 기관 수준의 엄격함으로 적용된 계산 인텔리전스입니다. 버전 11.0을 지원하는 인프라는 적응형 포지션 관리, 다중 모델 합의 시스템, 신경망 가중치 최적화에서 지속적인 연구 개발의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 11.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대
Glider
Vitalii Zakharuk
지표
The Glider indicator gives accurate and timely signals to enter and exit the transaction that appear on the current candle. Using the indicator is very simple. When a dot and a blue line appear, open a buy deal. When a dot and a red line appear, open a sell deal. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions, therefore the Glider indicator will display only the trend line and entry points, i.e. displays displays the entry points to the marke
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
지표
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
EA123 Sniper MACD MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places   Buy and Sell trades   when:   Bearish divergence   is detected at market highs   Bullish divergence   is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD se
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
