Aquila Argentum VWAP Scalper

Aquila Aurum VWAP Pro – Silver (XAGUSD) Edition
Smart VWAP trading with clear rules & stable risk

Aquila Aurum VWAP Pro is a fully automated trading system that analyzes price movements in relation to the intraday VWAP.
It uses clean, objective rule sets to detect price extremes and profit from precise mean-reversion moves within trending market phases.

The EA is specifically optimized for XAGUSD (Silver, Screenshots Setup 1), but a setup preset for XAUUSD (Gold, Screenshots Setup 2) is also included — a market that has historically responded well to VWAP dynamics and shows clear intraday price behavior.

Also available via CopyTrading at Roboforex: just search for “Aquila” in CopyTrading!

Trading Concept

VWAP as fair value reference

  • Entries occur at clear cross-signals above or below the VWAP

  • The EA trades pullbacks within trend periods while avoiding unnecessary counter-moves

  • Focus on controlled, statistically repeatable trade entries

This method is particularly suitable for volatile commodity markets such as silver.

Attached are screenshots of a backtest using a simulated 20,000 USD account, 1:10 leverage, years 2024–2025 (as of December 1st), as well as a sample settings preset.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand how grid strategies work and who actively manage risk and capital. Sample settings are provided below.

Every user/buyer is solely responsible for trading when using this EA.
The description is for documentation purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.


AquilaGridMaster
Daniel Schlemper
エキスパート
AquilaGridMaster Simple but Efficient AquilaGridMaster ist ein Expert Advisor für MetaTrader 5, der ein adaptives Grid-Trading gegen die kurzfristige Trendrichtung umsetzt. Die Strategie nutzt gängige Marktphasen, in denen Trends durch Korrekturen unterbrochen werden, und schließt alle Positionen gemeinsam als Basket. Der EA passt sowohl die Grid-Abstände als auch das Take-Profit-Ziel dynamisch an die Tiefe des Grids an. Dadurch kann eine Korrektur früher ausgenutzt werden, während gleichzeitig
Aquila Gridmaster PropVersion
Daniel Schlemper
エキスパート
AquilaGridMaster Prop Guardian ist eine optimierte Version des  AquilaGridMaster-Systems – speziell entwickelt für den Einsatz in Prop Firm Evaluations & Live-Prop-Konten, mit OnChart-Dashboard. Der EA kombiniert Scalping-Grid-Logik mit einem strikten, regelkonformen Tages-Risikomanagement , das automatisch sicherstellt, dass Daily-Drawdown-Limits Rechnung getragen wird . Der Prop Guardian arbeitet Counter-Trend und nutzt dynamische Grid-Abstände , um kurzfristige Kurskorrekturen auszunutzen. Na
Aquila Aurum BreakoutScalper
Daniel Schlemper
エキスパート
Aquila Aurum Breakout EA ist ein spezialisierter XAUUSD-Expert Advisor, der gezielt die starken Bewegungen zur London- und New-York-Session handelt. Der EA tradet nur dann Breakouts, wenn Trendrichtung und Markt-Momentum zusammenpassen — gefiltert über zwei Trendebenen und eine klare Strukturvalidierung. Der Fokus liegt auf wenigen, hochwertigen Trades pro Tag – kein Martingale, kein Grid, kein Overtrading, Fokus auf gutes CRV und konstanter Aufbau des Kontos. Mit automatischem Risiko-Management
Aquila Breakout FX Basic
Daniel Schlemper
エキスパート
Short Description The Daily Breakout ATR Pro is a conservative Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a clear breakout strategy based on the previous day’s high and low. With risk-based money management, ATR-based take profit, break-even logic, time and day filters, and optional OCO logic, this EA is designed for traders who prefer a structured and rule-based system. Also available as CopyTrading at Roboforex: Simply search for “Aquila” in CopyTrading! Disclaimer: This Expert Advisor is i
