🧠 AI Neural Gold Pro Dynamic - A Trading System for XAUUSD

This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD instrument. It employs a systematic approach that utilizes a multi-layer analysis system to identify potential trading opportunities.

🚀 System Overview

The EA's operational logic is based on several concurrent analysis layers:

Momentum Analysis Layer: Processes various technical indicators to assess trend strength and momentum across multiple timeframes.

Volatility Mapping Layer: Analyzes market volatility to classify market conditions and adjust parameters accordingly.

Adaptive Filtering Layer: Applies filters based on trading sessions and market liquidity to validate signals.

🎯 Trading Logic

The EA monitors the market for conditions corresponding to several predefined strategy types:

Trend-Based Logic: Aims to identify and follow sustained directional price movements.

Breakout Logic: Seeks to detect potential breakouts from defined price levels or ranges.

Expansion Logic: Attempts to capitalize on periods of increasing market volatility.

The system is designed to combine signals from these logics and its analysis layers before making a trading decision.

🛡️ Risk Management Features

The EA includes a comprehensive set of configurable risk management tools:

Volatility-Adjusted Stops: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels can dynamically adapt to current market volatility.

Position Management: Trailing Stop: Can move the stop-loss level to protect profits as a trade progresses. Breakeven Function: Can adjust the stop-loss to the entry point after a specified profit level is reached.

Automatic Position Sizing: Calculates trade volume based on a predefined percentage of your account balance.

Account Protection Filters: Daily/Overall Drawdown Limits: Can halt trading if losses exceed a set threshold. Position Limits: Configurable limits on the number of concurrent trades. Trading Hours Filter: Allows restriction of trading to specific time windows.



⚙️ Technical Specifications

Instrument: Designed for XAUUSD.

Timeframe: Can operate on any timeframe.

Indicators: Utilizes a set of standard technical indicators for its analysis (e.g., ATR, Moving Averages, RSI).

Risk Parameters: All key risk settings (risk per trade, stop levels, etc.) are fully customizable within the EA's input parameters.

📊 On-Chart Dashboard

For monitoring and control, the EA provides a visual dashboard on the chart, displaying key information such as:

Current trading status and detected market condition.

Active positions and their performance.

Real-time account metrics like equity and drawdown.

Status of the various trading logics and risk management features.

💡 Getting Started

It is strongly recommended to test the EA extensively in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to understand its behavior and optimize settings for your specific requirements before using it on a live account.

A demo version is available for testing in the Strategy Tester.

💰 Purchase Information

Product Price: $119

Number of Activations: 5

⚠️ Important Note

Trading financial markets involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This product is a tool for automated technical analysis and trade execution. It does not provide any guarantee of profit. Past performance, whether real or tested, is not a reliable indicator of future results. The risk management features are designed to help control risk but cannot eliminate it entirely.