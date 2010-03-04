Oraculo BTC Quant Pro Market

  • Эксперты
  • Moacir Pedro May
    Moacir Pedro May

    Moacir Pedro May

    Especialista no desenvolvimento de Sistemas Quantitativos de Alta Performance e Robôs Automatizados para a B3 (Mini-Índice e Mini-Dólar), Mercado Cripto (Bitcoin), Forex e Índices Internacionais.
  • Версия: 52.0
  • Обновлено: 1 августа 2026
  • Активации: 5
### 📊 OVERVIEW
Oraculo BTC DonForex Master v40.00 is an advanced Quantitative Expert Advisor engineered specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5. Built upon Donchian Channel breakout dynamics, Average True Range (ATR) volatility filtering, and institutional engulfing candle detection, this system delivers exceptional trading performance across all account sizes.

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### 🏆 KEY FEATURES & QUANTITATIVE HIGHLIGHTS

* 🔥 Intelligent Aggressive Mode (+819.6% ROI): Features an institutional conviction algorithm that doubles lot size on ultra-high probability signals (Body >= 65% + Volatility Expansion >= 1.2x ATR), achieving 67.5% Win Rate and +$4,097.92 USD net profit on a $500 balance!
* 🔵 Balanced Conservative Mode (+267.2% ROI): Delivers smooth, steady capital growth with controlled drawdown for conservative traders.
* ⚡ Timeframe Auto-Preset System: Automatically detects whether you attach the EA to M15, H1, M5, or M1, auto-loading optimized parameters instantly.
* 💼 Micro Account Protection (< $200 USD): Tested and proven to safely compound micro balances starting from just $35 - $39 USD with 0% margin blowup risk.
* 📱 Direct Telegram Alerts: Sends real-time trade notifications, profit reports, and monthly scorecards directly to your Telegram chat without requiring Python scripts.
* 🛡️ 100% MQL5 Validator Compliant: Features built-in free margin checks (AjustarLoteParaMargemLivre) and pure ASCII English code strings.

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### 📊 2026 BTCUSD BACKTEST RESULTS (INITIAL DEPOSIT: $500 USD)

* Mode: STYLE_AGGRESSIVE | Final Balance: $4,597.92 USD | Net Profit: +$4,097.92 USD (+819.6% ROI) | Win Rate: 67.5%
* Mode: STYLE_BALANCED   | Final Balance: $1,835.75 USD | Net Profit: +$1,335.75 USD (+267.2% ROI) | Win Rate: 56.0%

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### ⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS EXPLANATION

1. InpPresetMode: 
   - PRESET_AUTO_DETECT: Auto-loads optimal settings based on chart timeframe (M15 Champion recommended).
   - PRESET_CUSTOM: Allows manual input customization.
2. InpTradingStyle: 
   - STYLE_BALANCED: Conservative compound lot growth (+267% ROI).
   - STYLE_AGGRESSIVE: High conviction lot boost (+819% ROI).
3. InpLotMode: 
   - LOT_MODE_AUTO_COMPOUND: Progressive compound lot size based on balance.
   - LOT_MODE_FIXED: Manual fixed lot size.
4. InpDailyProfitPct / InpDailyLossPct: Daily profit target (+10%) and daily loss limit (-10%).
5. InpMaxTradesPerDay: Maximum trades allowed per day (Default: 3 trades/day).

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### 🛠️ QUICK SETUP GUIDE

1. Attach Oraculo BTC DonForex Master EA to a BTCUSD M15 chart.
2. Select your preferred Trading Style (STYLE_BALANCED or STYLE_AGGRESSIVE).
3. Ensure Allow Algo Trading is enabled in MT5.
4. (Optional) Enter your Telegram Bot Token and Chat ID for instant mobile alerts.
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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# TITAN QUANT GOLD PRO v5.0 - HIGH-FREQUENCY QUANT SCALPER FOR GOLD (XAUUSD) **TITAN QUANT GOLD PRO v5.0** is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for high-precision **GOLD (XAUUSD) scalping on the M5 timeframe**.  Driven by real-time micro-tick delta velocity and protected by an **EMA 21/50 Trend Guard**, TITAN identifies high-probability explosive candle movements while avoiding false breakouts and counter-trend traps. --- ### KEY ADVANTAGES & FEATURES -
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Эксперты
QuantFlux Gold - Prop Firm & FTMO Ready   is an elite, institutional-grade algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Designed from the ground up for professional traders and Prop Firm participants (such as FTMO, FundedNext, and The5ers), this EA combines high-frequency micro-structure order flow analysis with an unyielding risk-management core. While retail EAs chase reckless high-risk spikes that blow accounts,   QuantFlux v10.0   acts as an aggre
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