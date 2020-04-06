AI Neural Gold Pro Dynamic

🧠 AI Neural Gold Pro Dynamic - A Trading System for XAUUSD

This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD instrument. It employs a systematic approach that utilizes a multi-layer analysis system to identify potential trading opportunities.

🚀 System Overview

The EA's operational logic is based on several concurrent analysis layers:

  • Momentum Analysis Layer: Processes various technical indicators to assess trend strength and momentum across multiple timeframes.

  • Volatility Mapping Layer: Analyzes market volatility to classify market conditions and adjust parameters accordingly.

  • Adaptive Filtering Layer: Applies filters based on trading sessions and market liquidity to validate signals.

🎯 Trading Logic

The EA monitors the market for conditions corresponding to several predefined strategy types:

  • Trend-Based Logic: Aims to identify and follow sustained directional price movements.

  • Breakout Logic: Seeks to detect potential breakouts from defined price levels or ranges.

  • Expansion Logic: Attempts to capitalize on periods of increasing market volatility.

The system is designed to combine signals from these logics and its analysis layers before making a trading decision.

🛡️ Risk Management Features

The EA includes a comprehensive set of configurable risk management tools:

  • Volatility-Adjusted Stops: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels can dynamically adapt to current market volatility.

  • Position Management:

    • Trailing Stop: Can move the stop-loss level to protect profits as a trade progresses.

    • Breakeven Function: Can adjust the stop-loss to the entry point after a specified profit level is reached.

  • Automatic Position Sizing: Calculates trade volume based on a predefined percentage of your account balance.

  • Account Protection Filters:

    • Daily/Overall Drawdown Limits: Can halt trading if losses exceed a set threshold.

    • Position Limits: Configurable limits on the number of concurrent trades.

    • Trading Hours Filter: Allows restriction of trading to specific time windows.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • Instrument: Designed for XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe: Can operate on any timeframe.

  • Indicators: Utilizes a set of standard technical indicators for its analysis (e.g., ATR, Moving Averages, RSI).

  • Risk Parameters: All key risk settings (risk per trade, stop levels, etc.) are fully customizable within the EA's input parameters.

📊 On-Chart Dashboard

For monitoring and control, the EA provides a visual dashboard on the chart, displaying key information such as:

  • Current trading status and detected market condition.

  • Active positions and their performance.

  • Real-time account metrics like equity and drawdown.

  • Status of the various trading logics and risk management features.

💡 Getting Started

  • It is strongly recommended to test the EA extensively in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to understand its behavior and optimize settings for your specific requirements before using it on a live account.

  • A demo version is available for testing in the Strategy Tester.

💰 Purchase Information

  • Product Price: $119

  • Number of Activations: 5

⚠️ Important Note

Trading financial markets involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This product is a tool for automated technical analysis and trade execution. It does not provide any guarantee of profit. Past performance, whether real or tested, is not a reliable indicator of future results. The risk management features are designed to help control risk but cannot eliminate it entirely.

MTF Trend EA
Jaroslaw Jozwiak
Experts
Multi-Timeframe Trend EA: The Automated Gold Hunter Navigate the XAUUSD market with a disciplined, automated approach. The Multi-Timeframe Trend EA is an Expert Advisor designed to execute a systematic trading strategy on gold, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis and multi-indicator confirmation to identify potential opportunities. How It Works: The Engine of Precision Our transparent methodology is based on a logical confluence of signals. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The EA scans three
