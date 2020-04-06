MTF Trend EA

🦅 Multi-Timeframe Trend EA: The Automated Gold Hunter

Navigate the XAUUSD market with a disciplined, automated approach. The Multi-Timeframe Trend EA is an Expert Advisor designed to execute a systematic trading strategy on gold, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis and multi-indicator confirmation to identify potential opportunities.

🔍 How It Works: The Engine of Precision

Our transparent methodology is based on a logical confluence of signals.

  1. 🕒 Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
    The EA scans three different timeframes simultaneously to validate trend strength and timing.

    • Higher Timeframe: Assesses the dominant market trend.

    • Primary Timeframe: Identifies potential entry points.

    • Lower Timeframe: Aims to fine-tune the execution.

  2. 📊 Multi-Indicator Consensus:
    A trade is only executed when a combination of classic and volume-based indicators aligns across timeframes.

    • Trend Confirmation: Is the market trending?

    • Momentum Validation: Is the trend strength sufficient?

    • Volume Filter: Is the price move supported by volume?

A trade is placed only when this confluence of signals agrees, aiming to filter out market noise.

🛡️ Risk Management & Account Protection

This EA incorporates a multi-layered safety system.

  • Dynamic Stop-Loss & Take Profit: Adapts to market volatility using real-time price data.

  • Advanced Trade Management:

    • Auto Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the trade moves favorably.

    • Breakeven Stop: Seeks to eliminate risk after a trade becomes profitable.

  • Automatic Position Sizing: Calculates lot size based on your account balance and predefined risk percentage.

  • Institutional-Grade Filters:

    • Daily Loss Limit: Can automatically stop trading if daily losses exceed a set threshold.

    • Max Drawdown Limit: A hard stop to protect your capital.

    • Consecutive Loss Breaker: Pauses trading after a series of losses.

    • Trading Hours Filter: Avoids trading during specified sessions.

👁️ Live Visual Dashboard for Control

Stay informed with a professional, on-chart visual panel that displays:

  • Real-time status of trading signals.

  • Live account equity, drawdown, and risk metrics.

  • Clear entry and exit markers on your chart.

  • An overview of current market conditions.

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders Seeking Automation: Start with the ready-to-use default settings. The automated risk management and visual dashboard are designed for ease of use.

  • Experienced Traders: Enjoy full customization. The EA's transparent logic allows for deep optimization to suit your strategy.

  • Risk-Conscious Investors: The suite of protection features is designed to aid in capital preservation.

💡 Getting Started is Simple

  • Plug & Play: The EA comes optimized and ready to run on XAUUSD.

  • Test First: We strongly recommend extensive testing in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to familiarize yourself with its functionality and to optimize parameters for your specific risk tolerance. A demo version is available for this purpose.

💰 Purchase Information

  • Product Price: $99

  • Number of Activations: 5 (allowing you to install the product on up to 5 different hardware configurations)

⚖️ Important Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This software is a tool to assist your trading and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The funding protection features are designed to mitigate risk but cannot eliminate it entirely.

