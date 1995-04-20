Precision Breakout

🚀 Precision Breakout: Master the Market’s Turning Points!

Tired of chasing false breakouts? Precision Breakout is the next-generation pivot indicator engineered to detect high-probability trading opportunities with maximum clarity. This isn't just another support and resistance tool—it’s a dynamic system that constantly adapts to market action, providing you with the exact levels you need to time your entry perfectly.

Key Features & Advantages That Give You an Edge

🎯 Pinpoint Breakout Signals

The indicator automatically draws dynamic Upper and Lower Pivot Channels, providing clear, visible targets. It generates instant BUY (Up Arrow) or SELL (Down Arrow) signals only when the price decisively breaches these channels, drastically reducing guesswork and false signals.

Integrated Trend Confirmation

We've included an optional but powerful EMA 200 Filter. This feature ensures that your breakout signals are aligned with the prevailing long-term trend.

  • Buy Signals are only generated when the price is above the EMA 200 (Bullish trend).

  • Sell Signals are only generated when the price is below the EMA 200 (Bearish trend).

    This trend-filtering mechanism ensures you only trade the breakouts with the highest probability of success.

⏱️ Zero Repaint, Reliable Alerts

Trade with confidence knowing that the signals are based on confirmed bar closing prices and never repaint. When a high-quality breakout occurs, you'll be the first to know! The built-in alert system sends notifications directly to your MT4 terminal, phone (App), or email, so you never miss a critical market move.

🧘 Total Flexibility

Customize the sensitivity of the pivot channels to suit any trading style, asset, or timeframe. Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, Precision Breakout adapts to your needs. You can even choose to calculate the pivots based on the bar's High/Low or the Candle Body for further refinement.

⚙️ Indicator Parameters (Inputs)

Customize your trading experience with these powerful settings:

  • BarsBack: Controls how many historical bars the indicator processes. Use a higher number for more data, but be mindful of processing time.

  • lowSensitivity / highSensitivity: Adjusts the lookback period for determining the lower and upper pivot levels, allowing you to fine-tune the indicator's responsiveness to market noise.

  • pivotLength: Defines the period used in the underlying average calculation for the pivot lines.

  • UseBody: Set to TRUE to calculate pivots based on the candle's body (Open/Close) instead of its full range (High/Low).

  • UseEMAFilter: Set to TRUE to activate the powerful EMA 200 trend confirmation filter for higher-quality signals.

  • EMAPeriod: The number of bars used to calculate the Exponential Moving Average (default is 200).

  • EMAAppliedPrice: Specifies the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) the EMA calculation uses.

  • EnableNotify / SendAlert / SendApp / SendEmail: Toggles for the various notification methods to ensure you receive timely signals wherever you are.

  • AlertDelaySeconds: Sets a minimum delay between alerts to prevent notification spam.

  • ArrowOffset: Controls the distance of the buy/sell arrows from the candle's High or Low.

  • Shift: Shifts the indicator output on the chart by a specified number of bars.

📈 Empower Your Decision-Making

While Precision Breakout is a potent tool on its own, its power multiplies when combined with other specialized analysis methods. Utilize a comprehensive arsenal for maximum results:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Don't Wait—Take Control of Your Trading Today!

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. Precision Breakout delivers the clarity and confirmation you need to execute smarter trades and capitalize on significant market moves.

Click the download button now and transform the way you see breakouts! Your edge in the market starts here. Also available in EA format, download here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158465


