MGH SuperTrend Scan Module

📌 MGH SuperTrend Scan Module Version 1.6
- Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Designed for M15 trading
  The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.

  Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (Stop EA from trading on Friday  = true) or closing the EA during important news events will help significantly.

   Version 1.7  This EA includes a Hybrid News Engine with Manual, File, and Indicator modes. Optional free tools are available for automated news filtering.

The names M-G-H represent :

M – Mutelu: Confidence, Discipline, and Positive Energy
G – Gold: A Safe and Highly Liquid Market
H – Hybrid StopLoss: A Stop-Loss System

🔥 Why is the MGH SuperTrend Scan Module EA the right choice for traders? Because we have key tools that make this system different.
🧠 Built-in SuperTrend Tool (Enhanced Version)
• Detects true directional bias through smoothed volatility
• Identifies trend changes faster than typical MA filters
• Avoids false breakouts and volatility zones
• Works seamlessly with multiple timeframes (H1/D1)

🎯 Strategy Scanner Engine has 3 levels and 3 timeframes. This EA is a multi-timeframe scanner that can detect different market behaviors.
2.1 First Timeframe – Consecutive M1 breakouts
2.2 Second Timeframe – Consecutive M5 retracements
2.3 Third Timeframe – Micro-Reversals → Trend Reversals
• Detects Exhaustion Wick, Engulfing, and Hammer patterns
• Confirmed volume reversals
• Ideal for reunions with strong trends
The scanner only works when the SuperTrend + EMA Trend + Momentum + Structure align. This reduces noise and significantly increases the win rate.

📌 Trend confirmation with multiple EMAs (M15 + H1 + D1).
Trades are executed only when the price moves on different timeframes, providing institutional-level directional filtering.

Momentum filter layer (RSI + ADX)
Before entering a position, momentum must meet:
• RSI direction
• ADX trend strength criteria
• Candlestick/volume confirmation from the internal scanner
This method eliminates weak or fading trends.

📊 ATR - Adaptive Risk Control
Gold is highly volatile — fixed stop-loss/retracement (SL/TP) levels are ineffective.
This EA uses dynamic ATR sizing:
• ATR Stop-Loss
• ATR Take-Profit
• ATR Trailing System
• ATR Break-Even System
• Multi-Level Hybrid Trailing System (Customizer)
This system intelligently adjusts your stop-loss and retracement levels to reflect the current volatility environment.

🛡 Hybrid StopLoss Engine
Multi-stage institutional-grade system:
• Break-Even with Offset
• ATR Soft-Trailing
• Step-Trailing
• Stop-Stop Correction System (Prevents excessive corrections between signals)
Result → Protect profits by not cutting the trend too early

📘 Overview of the main trading logic
The MGH SuperTrend Scan module will enter a trade only when:
1. SuperTrend direction = confirms trend bias
2. Confirms that the EMA (H1, D1) crosses the TF trend line
3. Confirms that the momentum (RSI + ADX) is positive
4. Confirms the structure by the Strategy Scanner
This "4-layer confirmation system" ensures that the EA only uses high-quality, trend-consistent settings.

Key Features
• Fully automated trading system
• Built-in SuperTrend detection system
• Multi-timeframe trend adjustment (M15/H1/D1)
• Advanced strategy scanning system with 3 strategies
• Momentum filtering system (RSI + ADX)
• ATR-based SL, TP, and Trailing system
• No Martingale
• No Grid
• No Averages
• Low system resource consumption
• Designed for XAUUSD (Gold), M15
• Suitable for Prop-firm trading and long-term accounts

🔧 Backtesting Recommendations
For a test order of $1,000, the minimum lot = 0.01, the maximum lot = 0.01.
Consistent with the risk model used in the screenshot.

👨‍💻 About the Developer

     This system was developed by a team of experienced computer science engineers specializing in MQL5 development and trading. They incorporate knowledge of market structure, chart patterns, QM patterns, various Fibonacci techniques, identifying buy and sell points using volume profiles, profit-taking strategies using Elliott Wave analysis, and precise reversal trading techniques such as divergence and supply-demand trading. These elements are combined with trading indicators to create an Expert Advisor (EA) – a complete automated trading system.

     This system is built on the philosophy that "discipline, structure, and automation" are more effective than human emotions. Let the algorithm work for you, and you will have freedom of time.

