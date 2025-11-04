Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5

5

Upgraded Version V200 Latest-23DEC - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE

Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor

Next 10 copies available for $288, next price $499 

 (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY


The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engineered for precision breakout trading on Gold (XAUUSD) — while remaining fully adaptable to indices, forex pairs, and cryptocurrencies.
Built with institutional-grade logic, adaptive AI filters, and smart trade management, it aims to capture explosive price movements with maximum consistency and minimal drawdown.

Key Features

  • ⚙️ AI-Driven Breakout Detection: Identifies high-probability breakout zones with adaptive intelligence.

  • 💹 Multi-Instrument Compatibility: Optimized for Gold but performs efficiently on US30, NASDAQ, DAX, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, and more.

  • 🔄 Dynamic Martingale Logic (Optional): Smart recovery system with capital-protection limits.

  • 📊 AI Dashboard & Daily Targets: Real-time performance tracking and profit-target automation.

  • 📅 News & Time Filters: Avoids high-volatility periods for stable operation.

  • 💰 Auto Lot & Risk Control: Automatically calculates optimal position size based on account equity.

  • 🧠 Two Trading Modes:

    • Safe Mode: Conservative trades with tighter control.

    • Aggressive Mode: More frequent entries with adaptive scaling.

  • 🏦 Prop-Firm Compatible: Works with low-drawdown settings and strict risk management for funded accounts.

  • Plug-and-Play Ready: No complicated setup — simply attach and trade.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15–H1

  • Deposit: $1000+

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Broker: Low-latency MT5 ECN broker

Why Traders Love It

This EA combines AI precision, breakout intelligence, and smart capital management, making it a powerful choice for traders seeking consistent performance and flexibility across markets.


Rakesh Kumar
2259
Rakesh Kumar 2025.11.13 11:50 
 

Golden Sniper has exceeded my expectations within just a week. Excellent performance, strong success rate, and reliable support from the developer. Highly recommended — a solid 5-star EA !!

Ответ на отзыв