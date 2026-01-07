Snapback X0 EA

SnapBack EA – Mean Reversion Trading System Version 1.10

SnapBack EA is a robust mean-reversion Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, leveraging popular technical indicators to spot potential pullback opportunities in ranging markets.

Strategy Overview

Enters trades based on extreme price levels combined with momentum confirmation

combined with Buy on oversold conditions; Sell on overbought setups

on oversold conditions; on overbought setups Strict one position at a time rule (no hedging, no grid, no martingale)

rule (no hedging, no grid, no martingale) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for disciplined risk management

and for disciplined risk management Executes only on new bar formation to filter noise

Key Features

Compatible with any symbol and timeframe (excels on major forex pairs)

and (excels on major forex pairs) Automatic lot size adjustment to match broker rules

to match broker rules Built-in margin verification – skips trades if funds are insufficient

– skips trades if funds are insufficient Efficient MT5-native code with CTrade class

Safe and clean: No risky lot escalation or averaging

Recommended Settings

Symbols : EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.

: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc. Timeframe : H1 (optimal), also effective on M30, D1

: H1 (optimal), also effective on M30, D1 Lot Size : 0.01 (default – ideal for micro accounts)

: 0.01 (default – ideal for micro accounts) Risk Levels : Customizable SL/TP in points

: Customizable SL/TP in points Indicator periods fully adjustable

Why SnapBack EA?

Straightforward, reliable logic you can trust

Fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation standards

standards Great for automated trading with low maintenance

Focuses on controlled drawdowns via proper money management

Important Notes

Thrives in sideways or choppy markets

Use additional trend filters in strong trends for best results

Demo test recommended before live deployment

Trading involves risk; no guarantees on profits

Input Parameters

LotSize – trading volume

StopLoss – in points

TakeProfit – in points

Indicator settings (periods & deviations)

Automate smart pullbacks with SnapBack EA – simple, safe, and effective!

Happy Trading! Mutiara Widya