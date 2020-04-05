SuperTrend Pro Adaptive is the next generation of the SuperTrend Pro line. It keeps the proven core — SuperTrend signals confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter — and adds two major upgrades developed and validated across three and a half years of every-tick testing.

1. Adaptive Signal Strength Engine. Not every SuperTrend flip is worth trading. The EA grades every signal from 0 to 10 using a proprietary adaptive strength model that continuously measures how well trend-following logic is performing in current market conditions. Strong signals are executed immediately. Weak signals — the ones that historically lose money as a group — are simply skipped. You can see the grading live on the chart: arrows mark strong signals, circles mark weak ones that were filtered out.

2. Trend Re-Entry. Classic SuperTrend EAs have a blind spot: once the trailing stop takes you out during a pullback, they cannot rejoin the trend until a full signal cycle completes — missing the continuation. SuperTrend Pro Adaptive places a confirmation stop order beyond the recent swing after a trail-out, so when price proves the trend is resuming, you are back in. In testing this roughly doubled performance in slow, grinding market phases.

Risk management on every single trade:

Hard ATR-based stop loss attached at entry — always

Trailing stop along the SuperTrend line

Equity drawdown guard (closes everything at a configurable limit)

Optional risk-percent position sizing

NO martingale, NO grid, NO averaging, NO hidden trades

Transparency — read before you buy: This is a trend-following system. It earns in trending markets and treads water in ranging ones. In the 2023.01–2026.07 every-tick backtest (99% quality, 1000 ms execution delay emulation, fixed 0.01 lot, $1,000 deposit): 590 trades, profit factor 1.58, recovery factor 5.4, maximum equity drawdown ~16%. The ranging phases of 2023 were close to breakeven — that is the honest nature of trend-following, and the strength engine plus re-entry exist precisely to keep those phases from bleeding. If you need an EA that "wins every week," this is not it. If you want a disciplined system with a hard stop on every trade, it is.

Recommended use:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — Timeframe: M30

Minimum deposit: $1,000 per 0.01 base lot (do not run it smaller — gold drawdowns need room)

Low-spread broker, hedging account

VPS recommended

Default settings = the validated configuration; a .set file is attached in the Comments section

Inputs are kept simple: signal (ATR period/multiplier), higher-timeframe filter, strength threshold, re-entry controls, sizing (fixed lot / risk % / strength-tiered), stop loss and trailing, safety limits, chart display. Sensible defaults out of the box.

Questions before buying? Ask in the Comments — settings, broker choice, and deposit sizing questions answered.

4. Risk disclaimer (append at bottom of description)

Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance, whether backtested or live, does not guarantee future results. Backtest figures above use historical data with modeled execution delay; live results will differ. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

5. "What's new" — version 1.0

Initial release. SuperTrend core with H4 trend filter, adaptive 0–10 signal strength engine, trend re-entry via confirmation stop orders, ATR hard stop + SuperTrend trailing, equity drawdown guard, strength-tiered sizing (optional), full chart visualization (trend lines, strong/weak signal markers, live strength readout).