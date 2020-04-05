SuperTrend Pro Adaptive

  • Эксперты
  • Handy Ban
    Handy Ban

    Handy Ban

    5 (1)
    Hello and Welcome!
    I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
    14 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.1
  • Обновлено: 17 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

SuperTrend Pro Adaptive is the next generation of the SuperTrend Pro line. It keeps the proven core — SuperTrend signals confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter — and adds two major upgrades developed and validated across three and a half years of every-tick testing.

1. Adaptive Signal Strength Engine. Not every SuperTrend flip is worth trading. The EA grades every signal from 0 to 10 using a proprietary adaptive strength model that continuously measures how well trend-following logic is performing in current market conditions. Strong signals are executed immediately. Weak signals — the ones that historically lose money as a group — are simply skipped. You can see the grading live on the chart: arrows mark strong signals, circles mark weak ones that were filtered out.

2. Trend Re-Entry. Classic SuperTrend EAs have a blind spot: once the trailing stop takes you out during a pullback, they cannot rejoin the trend until a full signal cycle completes — missing the continuation. SuperTrend Pro Adaptive places a confirmation stop order beyond the recent swing after a trail-out, so when price proves the trend is resuming, you are back in. In testing this roughly doubled performance in slow, grinding market phases.

Risk management on every single trade:

  • Hard ATR-based stop loss attached at entry — always
  • Trailing stop along the SuperTrend line
  • Equity drawdown guard (closes everything at a configurable limit)
  • Optional risk-percent position sizing
  • NO martingale, NO grid, NO averaging, NO hidden trades

Transparency — read before you buy: This is a trend-following system. It earns in trending markets and treads water in ranging ones. In the 2023.01–2026.07 every-tick backtest (99% quality, 1000 ms execution delay emulation, fixed 0.01 lot, $1,000 deposit): 590 trades, profit factor 1.58, recovery factor 5.4, maximum equity drawdown ~16%. The ranging phases of 2023 were close to breakeven — that is the honest nature of trend-following, and the strength engine plus re-entry exist precisely to keep those phases from bleeding. If you need an EA that "wins every week," this is not it. If you want a disciplined system with a hard stop on every trade, it is.

Recommended use:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 per 0.01 base lot (do not run it smaller — gold drawdowns need room)
  • Low-spread broker, hedging account
  • VPS recommended
  • Default settings = the validated configuration; a .set file is attached in the Comments section

Inputs are kept simple: signal (ATR period/multiplier), higher-timeframe filter, strength threshold, re-entry controls, sizing (fixed lot / risk % / strength-tiered), stop loss and trailing, safety limits, chart display. Sensible defaults out of the box.

Questions before buying? Ask in the Comments — settings, broker choice, and deposit sizing questions answered.

4. Risk disclaimer (append at bottom of description)

Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance, whether backtested or live, does not guarantee future results. Backtest figures above use historical data with modeled execution delay; live results will differ. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

5. "What's new" — version 1.0

Initial release. SuperTrend core with H4 trend filter, adaptive 0–10 signal strength engine, trend re-entry via confirmation stop orders, ATR hard stop + SuperTrend trailing, equity drawdown guard, strength-tiered sizing (optional), full chart visualization (trend lines, strong/weak signal markers, live strength readout).


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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
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Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Индикаторы
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