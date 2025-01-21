F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5

1

FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system.

This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts.

Key Features

  • Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies and trades range breakouts with high accuracy

  • Direct Execution Logic – Avoids pending orders; executes trades immediately upon signal confirmation

  • Multi-Instrument Support – Optimized for symbols like EURUSD, US30, GBPUSD, and BTCUSD

  • Custom Risk Management – Includes risk-based lot sizing, stop loss logic, and optional equity protection

  • Broker-Aware Engine – Auto-adjusts for different MT5 broker specifications

How It Works

  • Range Scanning: The EA analyzes market structure on the selected timeframe (such as M15 or H1) to define breakouts

  • Entry Precision: Calculates spread, slippage, and dynamic thresholds to control entry timing

  • Risk Control: Built-in logic helps respect defined drawdown limits and position sizing aligned with evaluation environments

Recommended Settings

  • Minimum Account Balance: $500

  • Best Timeframes: M15 or H1

  • Suggested Pairs: EURUSD, US30, GBPUSD

  • Risk Per Trade: Adjustable from 0.5% to 2 percent

What’s Included

  • Expert Advisor (Latest Version: 4.0, Updated February 2025)

  • Step-by-Step Setup Guide

  • Free Future Updates

  • Support provided via MQL5 comments or private message system

Important Notes

  • This EA does not guarantee challenge success or profitability

  • Backtest thoroughly and use on a demo account before trading live

  • Follow your personal risk management and trading rules

  • The EA does not include external links, pop-ups, or advertising

Activations and Updates

  • Manual updates available via your MQL5 profile under "Purchases"

  • Activations are bound to your device's hardware and operating system

FTMO Range Breakout Pro is ideal for traders looking for structured breakout trading with automated risk and precision.


Рекомендуем также
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Эксперты
Exp-TickSniper -  высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper) с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары автоматически. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться? Мы представляем нашу новую разработку в мире форекс. Тиковый скальпер для терминалов  МТ5 TickSniper . Версия TickSniper  Скальпер  для терминала MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Полная инструкция   + DEMO + PDF Советник разработан на основе о
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Эксперты
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Эксперты
Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдеров
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Эксперты
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Gold xauusd Shark Attack
Anselmo Passagem Franco
Эксперты
Robot that I built exclusively for use on XAUUSD. It should be use with ECN accounts with low spreads (Vantage good). The robot looks for volume and price action momentum, searching for signals for buy or sell movements. I use with a ladder system. There are days when he makes many trades, days when he makes few trades, and there may be days when he makes no trades at all. It depends a lot on the "activity" of the market. You can check MYFXBOOK. IF YOU BUY, PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR THE CORRECT SET
Keep CALM and Trade SMART
Tomas Michalek
5 (1)
Эксперты
Just Keep CALM and Trade SMART This EA is only for serious traders, who wants really robust strategy for longterm and sustainable profits.  Strategy uses MACD direction change for finding trading opportunities. It is fully automatic and doesn't require any action from you. Just attach it to the EURUSD H1 chart and let this EA works for you. This EA has passed   9 robustness tests , indicating a quality strategy. Benefits for you Plug & Play system  - just attach to the chart, configure your ri
Fast and the Furious
Anton Chuev
Эксперты
Работа данного советника рассчитана главным образом на исключении убыточных позиций по системе Мартингейл, с перерасчетом лота в зависимости от ситуации на рынке. В советнике используются скользящие средние с разными периодами для определения силы тренда и момента открытия сделки и RSI для исключения открытия на вершине тренда. Расчет лота происходит автоматически в зависимости от текущего депозита. Закрытие сделки происходит при различных значениях, в зависимости от количества открытых позиций.
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
Эксперты
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Эксперты
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Эксперты
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Uranus STO
Encho Enev
Эксперты
Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Poltergeist EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Эксперты
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Эксперты
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Эксперты
Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Эксперты
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Golden Monkey MT5
Mikita Borys
5 (1)
Эксперты
Торговый советник построенный специально под торговлю золотом! Индикаторная стратегия, работает в каналах цены, что позволяет избежать резких скачков изменения цены. Это позволяет избежать больших потерь при торговле. Не использует сетку и мартингейл. Данный советник был разработкан в первую очередь, чтобы сохранить капитал при высокоприбыльной торговли данным инструментом. Советник использует стоп лосс и тейк профит! Приобретая данный советник Вы в первую очередь приобретаете надежность!  Н
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Cash Drop MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Эксперты
Данный советник - это результат многолетних разработок. Я специализируюсь в основном на сеточных и хеджирующих стратегиях, весь свой опыт и знания я  передал в данном эксперте. В результате мы имеем гибко настраиваемый шаблон эксперта и несколько хороших стратегий на выбор трейдера, стратегии торговли будут постоянно добавляться, и эксперт останется актуальным и будет в топе даже через 10 лет. Иными словами, приобретая данный продукт, Вы получаете гибко настраиваемый советник с постоянной поддер
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Эксперты
ThanosAlgotrade автоматический торговый советник для получения стабильной прибыли на длительном временном промежутке. Не требует ручного вмешательства. Предназначен для работы в терминале МТ5 на счетах типа "хедж" Советник нужно установить на график валютной пары EURUSD на тайм фрейм М1 и включить автоторговлю. Мониторинг работы советника  можно посмотреть здесь - ( ссылка на сигнал)
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.71 (7)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в       GoldSKY EA   IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  GoldSky использует   графики с минутным таймфреймом. Результаты тестирования за 5 и 10 лет доступны в разделе комментариев. Система хорошо работает с теми же настройками в течение длительного периода, демонстрируя надёжность и устойчивость. Эта автоматическая торговая система ведёт торговлю с начала европейской торговой сессии до кон
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Эксперты
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Эксперты
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.68 (25)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (8)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (19)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Эксперты
Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (27)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Эксперты
The Techno Deity — Цифровое Доминирование на XAUUSD Живой сигнал и мониторинг: Следите за результатами работы системы в реальном времени на официальном счете по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Промо-акция: Вы можете получить в подарок советник Cryon X-9000. Для уточнения условий и получения доступа свяжитесь со мной напрямую. The Techno Deity — это высокотехнологичная торговая экосистема, созданная для тех, кто ценит структурный порядок в хаосе золотого рынка. В основе системы ле
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (31)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Эксперты
Представляем Marvelous EA: Ваш идеальный торговый помощник Откройте весь потенциал рынка Forex с Marvelous EA, передовым автоматизированным торговым решением, разработанным для максимизации вашей прибыли и минимизации рисков. Этот экспертно созданный торговый алгоритм оснащен передовыми функциями для точной и эффективной навигации в динамичном ландшафте Forex. GOLD - XAUUSD - H5 Реальная производительность счета: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/ 2321875 Ключевые особенности: Проверенная тор
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Эксперты
SmartChoise EA – Торговая система на базе нейронной сети для XAU/USD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1 Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля — в нём подробно объяснены все настройки и параметры. В Telegram-канале вы также можете найти несколько аккаунтов, работающих со SmartChoise с разными балансами, уровнями риска и настройками. Это отличный способ увидеть реальную эффективность советника у разных брокеров и в разных условиях. Цена временно снижена. Этот советник предназ
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Эксперты
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Другие продукты этого автора
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT5 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support lev
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
Эксперты
Представляем FTMO Smart Trader EA: Ваше идеальное решение для прохождения торговых испытаний Prop Firm Хотите пройти испытания торговых фирм, таких как FTMO, FundedNext или The Funded Trader Program? FTMO Smart Trader EA разработан специально для достижения этой цели. Обладая впечатляющим процентом выигрышных сделок в  и лишь  просадкой, этот советник тщательно создан для выполнения строгих требований таких торговых фирм. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕНО: Получите одну из 4 оставшихся копий за 600 долларо
MACD 2 scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
MACD 2 Scalper Indicator for Precision Trading The MACD 2 Scalper works seamlessly on a variety of assets, including Boom Crash 1000, Crash 500, VIX75, GBP/USD, and many more. What is the MACD 2 Scalper? The MACD 2 Scalper is based on the traditional Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, with a key difference: it features two lines that form a cloud, offering more nuanced insights. The divergence between the MACD and the signal line is displayed as a color-coded histogram. Vers
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
MarketProfile master V1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price
Ftmo trader pro mt4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
The FTMO Trader Pro is a highly reliable and effective trading robot designed to help traders maximize their potential and make profitable trades. Its intuitive algorithm is able to quickly identify the best trading opportunities in the markets, taking into account ever-changing market conditions and new opportunities. The EA is specifically designed for trading on the EURUSD pair on a 15-minute timeframe, with default settings. It uses advanced indicators, including the EMA, to determine the tr
Master signals pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
So, for best result with only use EUR/USD and GBP/USD, NaS100, GER30. pairs that give you short term profit in scalping trad low time frame. If You want long term trade, then only use long term trad day like H4 Hour or day one time with pip target 100 or 200 in any currency pairs. 1st you need to set own trad lot size for small account you set low trade lot size like if you have 100$ in account balance then always use 0.05 trading volume with complete take profit and stop loss for safety account
Ftmo Passing Robot
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
The Ftmo Passing Robot is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders pass and manage proprietary firm challenges such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . This affordable and fully automated trading system is built to deliver steady performance , controlled drawdown , and consistent risk management —all essential for success in prop firm environments. Trading Logic and Strategy The Ftmo Passing Robot uses a trend-confirmation strategy on the EURUSD M1
FTMO Smart Trader EA Ragnarock
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (1)
Эксперты
Limited purchases at $211 USD next 566 USD , For a limited time: Unlock the power of trading like an expert with FTMO Smart Trader EA. Our sophisticated algorithms will help you identify trends in the market and make smart, dynamic decisions to maximize your profits and minimize your losses. As the only algorithmic trading tool developed specifically for EURUSD markets, you can trust FTMO Smart Trader EA to help you succeed in the world of trading. With fully automated trading, the robot feature
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
Эксперты
NSA Prop Firm Robot EA for MT4 is an advanced trading algorithm specifically optimized for traders aiming to pass prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, or FundedNext. I’ve personally tested this EA over several weeks, and I was impressed by how efficiently it balances profitability and risk — a key factor for any funded account strategy. The EA operates with strict drawdown control and steady profit accumulation. What differentiates NSA Prop Firm Robot EA from other automated systems
PropTradeMaster
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Unlock Precision Trading with PropTradeMaster: Your Expert Forex Trading Solution PropTradeMaster is a cutting-edge Forex robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Using advanced neural networks and NSA-core technology, it delivers precise market insights and adapts to changing conditions, providing you with the edge you need to succeed. Detailed User Manual For comprehensive instructions and deeper insights into how PropTradeMaster operates, please refer to the included Manual Guide.
BlitzWave HFT System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Introducing the BlitzWave HFT System - Your Ultimate Forex Trading Solution Unlock the Power of High-Frequency Trading (HFT) with the BlitzWave HFT System! Key Features: The BlitzWave HFT System is a state-of-the-art forex trading solution designed for traders of all experience levels to excel in high-frequency trading environments. It is compatible with prop firm accounts ranging from $35,000 to $200,000, offering a versatile solution tailored to your trading objectives. Optimized for gold tra
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
Эксперты
ATM GBP/USD Robot V1: Elevate Your Trading Excellence Just like Bayern dominates the Bundesliga, my EA dominates the Forex market! Experience a revolutionary Forex trading tool with the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1. Designed to deliver outstanding performance across prop firm accounts and live trading setups, this automated solution is tailored for success. Key Features: Wide Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with top prop firm accounts, including , MFF , True forex funds, FTMO, and more. Also suit
FREE
Prop Firm Master Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Prop Firm Master Pro is more than just another Forex robot—it’s a specialized tool created for traders who want to pass prop firm challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence. Why This EA Stands Out Prop Firm Challenge Focus: Designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, and MyForexFunds style rules (profit targets, max daily loss, max drawdown). Adaptive Neural Network (NSA Core): Unlike static EAs, it adjusts to live market conditions, giving it resilience in both trending and ranging
FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender for MT4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Утилиты
Automate Your Signal Delivery – Grow Your Brand ProSignal Broadcaster for Telegram (MT4) is a utility Expert Advisor designed for professional signal providers, educators, and traders who want to automate trade notifications and communicate with their Telegram audience effortlessly. Unlike other basic tools, this EA includes advanced customization features – including the ability to add branded promotional messages to each alert – turning every signal into a marketing opportunity. Main Features
SessionMapperPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
SessionViz Pro - Professional Trading Session Visualizer OVERVIEW: Professional indicator designed to highlight trading session times and specific time periods on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Essential tool for session-based trading strategies and time-sensitive market analysis. KEY FEATURES: Highlight trading session background areas with custom colors Draw vertical lines at specific times for precise entries Multiple instances support - combine different sessions Exclude specific days
Boom and crash trader
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
I WILL ONY SELL 6 COPYS AND REMOVE THE PRODUCT GET IT BEFOER IT,S GONE  HI THESE EA WORKS IN EVERY PAIR BUT THE ARE RULES THAT MUST BE FOLLOWDE  THE DEFULT SETTINGS WORK ON BOOM 500 M15 LOTS=0.2 SL=0 TP=5000 RSI=12.7 BUY_=32 SELL=68 BB_P=1.619 BB=27 SAFE_ZONE_=9.8 DON'T forget to leave reviews and comments . so that i can make more free tools for you guys . show me some support FOR OTHER PAIRS CONTACT AND SET MESSAGE ME  Risk is fundamental to the investment process, but remains a concept t
Tdi mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a non-repainting technical indicator that combines market sentiment, momentum, and volatility into a single analytical tool for clearer trading decisions. The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a multi-functional indicator designed to simplify market analysis by integrating several key market elements into one indicator window. It helps traders evaluate trend direction, momentum strength, and volatility conditions in real time. The indi
Boom and crash arrow
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on an advanced strategy primarily for trading spikes on Boom and Crash Indices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability entries only. It alerts on potential Buy and Sell entries. To trade spikes on the Deriv or Binary broker, only take Buy Boom and Sell Cash alerts. It was optimized for 5-minute timeframe. the indicator will  tell you were to sell and buy its good for  boom and crash and currency  pairs  ,EURUSD ,GBPUSD,NAS100, 89% no repaint  Feature
PropTradeMaster mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
PropTradeMaster mt5     Live signal For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide Revolutionize Your Trading with PropTradeMaster: A Precision Engineered Forex Robot Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your proprietary trading journey with PropTradeMaster, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for MT4. Elevate your trading experience with this exceptional tool, tailored to exceed the stringent standards of prop trading firms. Embark on a
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
Breakout Signal Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Forex Signal Indicator — Automate Smart Pending Orders with Precision Are you tired of missing high-probability trades or struggling to manage your entries in fast-moving markets? The Forex Signal Indicator is designed to make trading easier and smarter — even for beginners. Key Features Auto Placement of Buy Stops and Sell Stops Automatically places pending orders at optimized zones based on market structure. Built-In Stop Loss Calculation Calculates SL levels intelligently — no more guessing
SuperTrend Line v3
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
The SuperTrend Matrix is a powerful and intuitive technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, offering traders an advanced perspective on market trends and volatility. Building upon the proven effectiveness of the classic SuperTrend indicator, our enhanced SuperTrend Matrix provides clearer signals, improved adaptability, and a comprehensive view to elevate your trading decisions. Why Choose SuperTrend Matrix? In today's dynamic financial markets, ident
Vader Volatility Trading System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Turn Market Volatility Into Your Greatest Advantage Vader Volatility is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders who profit from market turbulence. While others fear volatility, you'll command it with surgical precision using our proprietary Triple Shadow Protocol technology. This isn't just another reversal system. It's a complete volatility arbitrage solution designed for serious traders who demand consistent results in the most challenging market conditions.
TDI Roacher Ultimate Smart MM
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
[SET FOR EURUSD H1 ]   [ BLOG]   [GBPUSD SET ] TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - Smart Money Management Edition The EA Born from Thousands of Hours Fighting the Markets LAUNCH PRICE: $299.99 | FINAL PRICE: $1,300 Current Tier 1: Copies 1-100 | Next Price Jump: $499 at 100 Sales [Live Signal Coming Soon] | The Story Behind TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE It started with failure. Our development team spent 18 months watching traders—good traders—lose accounts not because of bad strategy, but because of one fatal flaw:
Supertrend Pro Premium MTF Dashboard
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard: Trade with Confidence Stop missing high-probability trades. The Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard is the professional-grade tool designed to cut through market noise and instantly identify powerful, aligned trends across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1). Built for serious traders, this indicator delivers no-repaint signals and a clean, actionable dashboard, making multi-timeframe confirmation effortless. KEY FEATURES FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS 1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment
Фильтр:
Freddy Mvogo Eloundou
183
Freddy Mvogo Eloundou 2025.05.11 16:14 
 

I purchased this EA expecting a serious, ready-to-use trading system for FTMO challenges or real accounts. Unfortunately, this product turned out to be a complete scam in disguise. Upon purchase, there was no .set file provided. I had to wait 2 days to receive a so-called “optimized” configuration for XAUUSD H1. After testing it thoroughly using tick data (Eightcap broker) on MetaTrader 5, the results were extremely poor:     •    The EA shows no performance before late 2023, and then suddenly becomes profitable in a very narrow time window.     •    Over a longer period (2019–2025), the equity curve is unstable, inconsistent, and mostly losing.     •    This is a classic case of overfitting, designed to trick buyers with impressive backtests on limited data. Even worse, there is no robustness testing whatsoever:     •    No Monte Carlo simulation,     •    No What-If testing,     •    No Walk Forward analysis,     •    No Out-of-Sample validation (OOS). From what I can see, this EA was likely auto-generated using ChatGPT or a basic EA builder, with no real trading logic or serious development effort. It gives a false sense of profitability but is completely unusable in live trading. It fails to meet any serious standard in algorithmic trading. I’m extremely disappointed. I’ve requested a refund, and I’m posting this review to warn other traders before they fall into the same trap. Avoid this EA. It is not professional in any way.

Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
3353
Ответ разработчика Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi 2025.05.11 16:41
Hello Freddy, thank you for your detailed feedback — although I’m disappointed by the tone and accusations. Let me clarify a few key facts for anyone reading: 1️⃣ This EA was custom-built to be FTMO-compliant, with strict stop loss enforcement, daily drawdown protection, and direct execution logic. It's been successfully used by other traders preparing for challenges. 2️⃣ Upon purchase, Freddy requested a specific .set file for a $25K FTMO account. I explained clearly that it takes 2–3 days to generate high-quality setups because I test on real tick data across multiple scenarios — not shortcuts. 3️⃣ Freddy received his setup as promised, within the timeline, tailored to XAUUSD. More optimized sets for EURUSD and GBPUSD were already in the works — until this review was posted mid-process. 4️⃣ Overfitting concerns are valid in general, but testing results will always vary depending on data quality. Freddy used default Eightcap/MT5 data, which often lacks full tick depth and spread accuracy. For best results, I always recommend using high-grade data from Tickstory or Birt’s Tools. 5️⃣ The EA uses IMPI (Impulse-Based) breakout logic, not a basic auto-generated strategy. It’s designed to react to real market pressure, not repainting indicators or lagging signals. ⚠️ While I understand Freddy’s frustration, calling this product a “scam” — after receiving full support, personalized files, and multiple follow-ups — is unfair and misleading. This EA is actively maintained, and I provide updates, support, and education for all serious buyers. If you’re committed to proper testing and challenge prep, you’ll find strong value in the system. Thank you to everyone who continues to support and test with real data. – Tshivhidzo Mbedzi
Developer of FTMO Range Breakout Pro EA
Ответ на отзыв