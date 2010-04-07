NextGen Trade Manager AI

Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precision and efficiency.

  • Test It Risk-Free in the MT4 Strategy Tester
    Download the demo version to unlock paper trading functionality. It’s the perfect way to practice your execution, test your risk management rules, and refine your strategies in a safe, simulated environment before going live.

For a complete user manual and step-by-step guide, please visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764217

Key Advantages:

  •  Trade in a Flash: Execute orders, set stops, and close positions with a single click.

  •  Smarter Risk Management: Automate lot sizing based on fixed risk, account balance, or equity. Validate stops against broker rules effortlessly.

  •  Built-in Protection: Automate Break-Even, activate Trailing Stops, and use partial closes to lock in profits and minimize risk.

  •  Prevent Costly Mistakes: Safety confirmations for market orders and close functions ensure you never close a trade by accident.

  •  Settings That Stick: Your custom panel setup is automatically saved per chart and symbol – a unique feature for a seamless experience.

  •  Master Your Strategy: Compatibility with the Strategy Tester allows for unlimited risk-free practice and strategy refinement.

Detailed Feature List:

  1.  Instant Trade Execution
    One-click trading for BUY and SELL market orders.
    Direct visual feedback for instant execution confirmation.

  2.  Visual Trade Planning
    Drag-and-drop lines to set pending orders (Limit/Stop) directly on the chart.
    Confirm and execute planned trades with a single click when the price is reached.

  3.  Intelligent Risk & Lot Calculation
    Choose from multiple lot sizing methods: Fixed Lots, Money Risk (e.g., $50), or Percentage Risk (e.g., 1% of account balance).
    Automatic validation of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels against broker minimums and maximums.

  4.  Advanced Trade Management
    Break-Even (BE): Move Stop Loss to entry price once a predefined profit (in points) is reached.
    Trailing Stop: Activate a dynamic Trailing Stop after the BE level is hit to protect open profits.
    Partial Close: Close 50% (or custom %) of a position with one click. The panel marks positions to prevent multiple partial closures.

  5.  Safe Close Operations
    Options to close All, Only Profitable, or Only Losing trades.
    Mandatory confirmation dialogs prevent accidental closures of multiple positions.

  6.  Customization & Compatibility
    Works on all financial instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto) and timeframes.
    All panel settings and positions are automatically saved per symbol and chart template.

  7.  Strategy Tester Optimized
    Test and practice your trading strategies without risk. The demo version supports manual simulation in the MT4 backtester.

    Why Choose This Trade Manager?

    This tool is designed by a trader for traders. It eliminates the friction of manual trading by replacing slow, clunky MT4 dialogs with a sleek, responsive, and intelligent panel that sits right on your chart. It’s not just a tool; it’s your professional trading assistant that helps you maintain discipline, manage risk automatically, and execute your plan with confidence.


    Important Notes

    • A functional DEMO version is available for download. Test the features in the Free Strategy Tester.

    • For the latest updates, trading tips, and real-world examples, please check my MQL5 Market Profile, News and Blog.

    • Support: I am dedicated to your success. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me through my MQL5 profile.


    Wishing you consistent trading and many green pips!

    Best regards,
    Bernhard
