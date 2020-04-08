QuantFusion BTC MT5

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

   QUANTFUSION BTC — PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY INDICATOR  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

PREMIUM BITCOIN TRADING SYSTEM — SMART MONEY DETECTION  

QuantFusion BTC is an advanced technical indicator, specifically designed and  optimized for Bitcoin/USD trading. It integrates institutional Smart Money  
Concepts with sophisticated multi‑timeframe analysis to identify high‑probability trading opportunities.  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   KEY FEATURES  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

KURISKO 4‑STOCHASTIC SYSTEM  
   • Ultra‑fast 8‑period stochastic for scalping  
   • Standard 14‑period for momentum confirmation  
   • Fibonacci 34‑period for mid‑term trend analysis  
   • Slow 55‑period for long‑term directional bias  
   • Simultaneous alignment detection (2/3/4 stochastics)  
   • Optimized overbought/oversold thresholds for BTC’s unique volatility  

SMART MONEY CONCEPTS  
   • Order Blocks: Institutional accumulation/distribution zones  
   • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Price inefficiencies and imbalances  
   • Automatic detection and mitigation tracking  
   • Visual representation directly on the price chart  

ADVANCED SCORING SYSTEM  
   • 10‑point signal strength rating  
   • Signal validity percentage (0–100%)  
   • Incorporates: ADX trend strength, RSI positioning, volume intensity  
   • Stochastic alignment weighting  
   • Multi‑timeframe confirmation bonus  

MULTI‑TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS  
   • H4 trend filter for higher‑timeframe confirmation  
   • Suppresses counter‑trend signals  
   • Significantly increases win rate  

LIQUIDATION ZONES  
   • Swing‑based liquidation levels (institutional stop clusters)  
   • ATR‑based dynamic liquidation zones  
   • BTC‑specific leverage zones (100x, 50x, 25x)  
   • Separate long and short liquidation zone identification  

VOLUME ANALYSIS  
   • Real‑time volume intensity monitoring  
   • Volume comparison against moving average  
   • Breakout detection with explosive volume confirmation  
   • Filtering of signals occurring during abnormally low volume  

DIVERGENCE DETECTION  
   • Regular bullish and bearish divergences  
   • Hidden divergences for trend continuation setups  
   • RSI‑based with 5‑bar fractal precision  
   • BTC‑optimized sensitivity settings  

SQUEEZE DETECTION  
   • Compression analysis: Bollinger Bands vs. Keltner Channels  
   • Identifies consolidation phases preceding explosive moves  
   • Configurable squeeze compression threshold  

RISK CALCULATOR  
   • Automatic position sizing based on account equity  
   • Configurable risk percentage per trade  
   • Incorporates stop‑loss distance in lot computation  
   • Respects broker‑imposed lot step and size constraints  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   TRADING MODES  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

AGGRESSIVE MODE (Default)  
   • Higher signal frequency  
   • Minimum requirement: 2/4 stochastics aligned  
   • Score threshold: 5/10  
   • ADX threshold: ≥15  
   • Ideal for: Bitcoin scalping and intraday strategies  

BALANCED MODE  
   • Optimized trade‑off between signal quality and frequency  
   • Minimum requirement: 3/4 stochastics aligned  
   • Score threshold: 7/10  
   • ADX threshold: ≥25  
   • Ideal for: Bitcoin day trading  

CONSERVATIVE MODE  
   • Highest‑confidence signals only  
   • Requirement: Perfect 4/4 stochastic alignment  
   • Score threshold: 8/10  
   • ADX threshold: ≥30  
   • Ideal for: Bitcoin swing trading approaches  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   DRAGGABLE DASHBOARD  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

INTERACTIVE VISUAL PANEL  
   • Fully draggable and resizable panel  
   • Real‑time signal updates  
   • Live statistical tracking, including:  
     – Current signal (with score visualization)  
     – Stochastic alignment count (X/4)  
     – Volume intensity (as percentage of average)  
     – Live RSI and ADX values  
     – Multi‑timeframe trend status  
     – Squeeze detection state  
     – Divergence alerts  
     – Risk calculation output (lots + USD exposure)  
     – Win‑rate tracking (session lifetime)  
     – Average signal score  
     – Session performance metrics  

   • Extended contextual data:  
     – Current dominant trend direction  
     – Active chart timeframe  
     – Time remaining until next bar close  
     – Current spread (in points or pips)  
     – Volatility percentage (ATR normalized)  

   • Dynamic color‑coded status:  
     – GREEN: Active buy signals  
     – RED: Active sell signals  
     – DARK BLUE: Neutral / awaiting confirmation  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   MULTI‑CHANNEL ALERT SYSTEM  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

   • Audio alerts (configurable WAV files)  
   • Push notifications to mobile devices  
   • Email alerts (with full signal context)  
   • On‑chart popup messages  
   • Configurable cooldown interval to prevent spam  
   • Structured alert formatting, including:  
     – Signal class (SUPER / ALIGNED / BASIC)  
     – Direction (BUY / SELL)  
     – Entry price level  
     – Signal score and validity percentage  
     – Timeframe confirmation status  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   SIGNAL TYPES  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

SUPER SIGNALS  
   • All 4 stochastics aligned in extreme zones  
   • Strong trend confirmation (ADX ≥ 30)  
   • Optimal RSI positioning (no overextension)  
   • Multi‑timeframe alignment (H4 + active TF)  
   • Optional confluence: divergence or squeeze present  
   • Highest statistical probability trades  

ALIGNED SIGNALS  
   • ≥3 stochastics in agreement  
   • Clear trend confirmation  
   • ADX ≥ 25  
   • Volume above rolling average  
   • High‑quality, reliable entry opportunities  

BASIC SIGNALS  
   • ≥2 stochastics aligned  
   • Base trend alignment present  
   • Acceptable overall market conditions  
   • Valid trading opportunities, lower confidence tier  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

INDICATORS UTILIZED  
   • Exponential Moving Average (EMA)  
   • Average True Range (ATR)  
   • Relative Strength Index (RSI)  
   • Average Directional Index (ADX)  
   • Four Stochastic Oscillators (8, 14, 34, 55 periods)  
   • Bollinger Bands (squeeze detection)  
   • Keltner Channels (squeeze detection)  

INTERNAL STRUCTURE  
   • 8 data buffers (visible plotted outputs)  
   • 14 calculation buffers (internal logic)  
   • Total: 22 indicator buffers  

OPTIMIZATION FEATURES  
   • Advanced caching for reuse of prior calculations  
   • Minimal CPU and memory footprint  
   • Configurable lookback depth (default: 2,000 bars)  
   • On‑demand recalculation triggered only by new bar events  
   • Optimized array handling and vectorized operations  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   IDEAL FOR  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

   • Bitcoin/USD traders across all horizons (scalping to swing)  
   • Traders actively seeking Smart Money entry zones  
   • Practitioners of multi‑timeframe confluence methodologies  
   • Risk‑aware traders (integrated position sizing engine)  
   • Those requiring a holistic, institutional‑grade market view  
   • Beginners (intuitive visual cues) and professionals (deep analytics)  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   IMPORTANT NOTES  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

SYMBOL RESTRICTION  
   This indicator is exclusively optimized for **BTC/USD**.  
   Operation on any other symbol is unsupported. The indicator performs  
   symbol validation at initialization and will halt execution if an  
   incompatible symbol is detected.  

PERFORMANCE CONSIDERATIONS  
   Due to its computational intensity and rich visual output, the indicator  
   is best deployed on a single chart at a time. Concurrent usage on multiple  
   charts may impact terminal responsiveness.  

BACKTESTING GUIDELINES  
   Full backtesting support is available. For optimal performance during  
   historical testing, disable real‑time alerts and the interactive dashboard.  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   USER GUIDE  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

1. INSTALLATION  
   • Apply indicator to a BTC/USD chart (any timeframe)  
   • Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, H1 for optimal balance  
   • Select preferred trading mode (Aggressive, Balanced, Conservative)  
   • Enable and customize desired alert channels  

2. SIGNAL INTERPRETATION  
   • SUPER signals : Highest conviction entries — prioritize execution  
   • ALIGNED signals : Strong setups — favorable risk/reward  
   • BASIC signals : Valid opportunities — consider only with strong confluence  
   • Target signals with score ≥ 7/10 and validity ≥ 80%  

3. RISK MANAGEMENT  
   • Leverage the built‑in risk calculator  
   • Input your account risk percentage (e.g., 1–2% per trade)  
   • Adhere strictly to computed lot sizes  
   • Use suggested ATR‑based stop‑loss levels for consistency  

4. CONFLUENCE ENHANCEMENTS  
   • Order Blocks: Entries near OB zones increase probability  
   • Fair Value Gaps: Favor trades initiated within FVG zones  
   • Liquidation Zones: Ideal targets or reversal confirmation areas  
   • H4 Trend Filter: Adds confidence when aligned with entry direction  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   WHY CHOOSE QUANTFUSION BTC?  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

   • COMPREHENSIVE: All‑in‑one solution — eliminates need for auxiliary indicators  
   • OPTIMIZED: Fine‑tuned specifically for Bitcoin’s volatility profile  
   • ACCURATE: Multi‑layered confirmation system minimizes false positives  
   • PROFESSIONAL: Institutional Smart Money logic, accessible to retail traders  
   • USER‑FRIENDLY: Intuitive visual interface with drag‑and‑drop dashboard  
   • RELIABLE: Redundant alert pathways ensure no high‑probability signal is missed  
   • PROFITABLE: Demonstrated high win rate when paired with disciplined risk controls  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   SUPPORT & UPDATES  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

   • Regular feature updates and performance enhancements  
   • Prompt bug resolution and compatibility maintenance  
   • Direct developer support (via MQL5 profile)  
   • Continuous integration of user feedback and community suggestions  


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
  COMPATIBILITIES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  


- Universal Symbol Support : Auto-detects BTC/USD and enables cryptocurrency-specific optimizations

- Multi-Broker Ready : Compatible with both market maker and ECN brokers

Technical Compatibility:

- Real vs Tick Volume : Automatically detects broker volume type and adapts calculations

- Symbol Digits Handling : Dynamic adjustment for 2, 3, or 5-digit brokers

- Spread Compatibility : Works with fixed and variable spread accounts

- Time Zone Independent : Functions correctly across all broker time zones

Alert System Compatibility:

- Multi-Channel Alerts : Sound, push notifications, email, and popup alerts

- Mobile App Integration : Full MetaTrader mobile app notification support

- No Emoji Mode : Optional compatibility mode for systems without Unicode support

Performance Features:

- Cache System : Reduces CPU usage with intelligent calculation caching

- Memory Efficient : Optimized for long-running charts without memory leaks

- Backtest Compatible : Special mode for strategy tester optimization

Broker Safety Features:

- Connection Monitoring : Real-time broker connection status tracking

- Data Validation : Automatic detection of stale or invalid price data

- Error Recovery : Robust error handling with automatic retry mechanisms

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   TRADE LIKE INSTITUTIONS — ACQUIRE QUANTFUSION BTC TODAY  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

© 2025 Gori Germán Pablo  
Version 1.00  
Produtos recomendados
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicadores
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Supply Demand areas
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicadores
Zonas de oferta/demanda: áreas observáveis onde o preço se aproximou várias vezes no passado. Utilitário multifuncional:  66+ recursos , incluindo este indicador  |   Contate-me  para qualquer dúvida  |  Versão MT4 O indicador mostra onde o preço pode potencialmente se reverter novamente. Normalmente, quanto mais vezes o preço foi rejeitado do nível, mais significativo ele é. Nas configurações de entrada   você pode ajustar: Ativar ou desativar zonas fracas; Mostrar ou ocultar descrição da zona
ChartScalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicadores
Chart Scalper v1.01 Professional Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW Chart Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed to accurately identify optimal market entry and exit points. Using a sophisticated price reversal analysis algorithm, the indicator automatically detects significant trend changes and generates clear visual signals for buy and sell trades. KEY FEATURES Accurate Trading Signals Automatically detects trend reversals based on configurable parameters Generates
Click2FiboDrawer
Kenta Serino
Indicadores
Click2FiboDrawer – Instantly Draw Fibonacci Retracement Lines with 2 Clicks Click2FiboDrawer is a powerful manual drawing tool for discretionary traders who use Fibonacci retracements in their technical analysis. With just two mouse clicks, you can draw clean and precise Fibonacci levels directly on your chart — no clutter, no menus, no hassle. Even during fast-paced scalping sessions, this tool enables you to quickly add Fibonacci retracement levels and react to market moves in real-time. It’s
PipFinite Binary Options PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.29 (14)
Indicadores
This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar. Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability! Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge. How Increase Your Probability Information revealed here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038 NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options. Benefits You Get Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness. Gene
MT5 Binary Trend Follower
Mi Chaei Jardin
Indicadores
The Binary Tend Follower indicator has been designed especially for Binary options trading. The best time frame to use the indicator on is a 1M chart with 1Min expiry's as soon as the signal candle closes. There is no need to over complicate your trading as all the thinking has been done for you. The indicator was designed as simple as possible to take out all the subjectivity of trying to follow a complicated strategy, and allowing the trader to focus on extremely simple entry's.  Buy: When the
Clean Fractal Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Indicadores
Product Title Clean Fractal Pro — High-Conviction Fractal Signals for Indices & Stocks (MQL5) Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this   non-repainting powerhouse . It combines: H4 RSI Bias   (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends. 20-period SMA (Typical Price)   for dynamic support/resistance. M30 RSI Momentum   (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries. Fractal Confirmation   (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-s
Supply Demand Ranger
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (4)
Indicadores
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
Colour Inside Bars MT5
Luong N Man
Indicadores
This indicator will help traders quickly identify inside bars, which are often used in price action trading strategies as potential consolidation or continuation patterns. An inside bar formation is a counter trend candle on both sides as it didn't break the previous candle high or low. Key feature: Identify inside bars in real-time. Colours inside bars while keeping normal bars. Configurable history bars. Optional pop-up alerts and phone notifications with symbol name and time of detection. W
Fibonacci VPT
Roman Gelman
Indicadores
This plots  Fibonacci deviation levels above and below a moving average of the price. Companion indicator to the " Golden Bull Wave Trader "  expert advisor which uses volume\price trend to determine price reversals. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56291 The expert advisor and this indicator were created in order to: Identify ideal and repeatable trade entries with high level of certainty Create a day trading strategy which doesn’t require a hard SL and TP Use alternate risk management me
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Candles Indicator for MT5
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicadores
A machine translation from the English product description was used. We apologize for possible imprecisions. Foi utilizada uma tradução automática da descrição do produto em inglês. Pedimos desculpas por possíveis imprecisões. Um sistema de visualização para padrões de ação de preço de velas favoritas. Uma vez anexado, o indicador marcará automaticamente os próximos padrões no gráfico: Barra Pinóquio  - uma barra de corpo pequeno com um 'nariz' longo, padrão reverso muito conhecido; Barra intern
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicadores
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Advanced SMC Indicator
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicadores
Smart Money Concepts Indicator - Professional ICT/SMC Trading System Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Smart Money Analysis Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies with this advanced indicator that identifies high-probability entry zones and intelligently sets Take Profit targets at the next Point of Interest (POI). Stop guessing where to exit your trades - let institutional logic guide you to the next Order Block or key market
Trend pointer mt5
Andrey Kozak
Indicadores
An indicator for accurately determining price reversal points on all timeframes and all currency pairs. With the help of technical analysis of the market and mathematical diagnostic models, this indicator determines the price reversal points and the current trend direction with great efficiency. The indicator displays this information on the chart in the form of arrows and lines. The arrows show the trend reversal points and the lines show the current trend direction. INDICATOR trades in real t
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
Fractal 358 Plus
Renato Fridschtein
Indicadores
Fractal 358 Plus é um indicador preditivo que oferece uma visão clara das movimentações do preços. Agregando padrões gráficos como Caixote , Pivot e Inside Candle , mostra pontos interessantes para entradas e saídas, além de mostrar ameaças às operações no mercado financeiro. Já vem configurado para o mini índice (série WIN) e basta só ajustar os parâmetros para usar com qualquer ativo e tempo gráfico.  O Fractal 358 desvenda o movimento do preço Baseada na sequência de Fibonacci, Fractal 358 é
FDP Strong Point new
Yauheni Dashevich
Indicadores
Este indicador mostra uma combinação de velas com base em dodge, Dodge e pin bar. A lógica do padrão é ficar do lado da força, depois da incerteza. O indicador é universal e útil para negociação de Opções Binárias, Forex, ETF, criptomoeda, ações. O indicador suporta prazos de M5 a MN, incluindo TF não padrão apresentado em MT5.(M5,M6,M10,M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN). A capacidade de ativar e desativar o TF foi implementada. Alertas sonoros e Push. МТ4 https://www.
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Ferramentas para ganhar e pesquisar. O núcleo dos sinais de negociação e estratégia é baseado no algoritmo do autor para a formação de padrões de previsão de preços. Aplicável a qualquer instrumento! Complementado com um sistema de controle baseado no MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , atualizando e ajustando o sinal com a maior precisão possível para o mercado, instrumento e período de trabalho. Elegíveis: Todos os instrumentos em todos os mercados (há exceções). Para quem é: fundos de hedge, gestores d
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicadores
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
FORTS Open Interest
Dmitriy Skub
Indicadores
This is an open interest indicator for the Russian FORTS futures market. Now, you can receive data on the open interest in real time in МТ5 terminal. This allows you to develop brand new trading strategies or considerably improve the existing ones. The data on the open interest is received from the database (text CSV or binary one at user's discretion). Thus, upon completion of a trading session and disabling the terminal (or PC), the data is saved and uploaded to the chart when the terminal is
King Of Signals with calculations
Pavel Malyshko
Indicadores
Breakthrough signal indicator for the MT5 platform: Your reliable assistant in the world of trading! We are pleased to present you with an innovative signal indicator, which was created in collaboration with an outstanding mathematician. This indicator combines advanced algorithms and the best of the world of mathematical analysis, providing traders with a unique tool for predicting market movements. Why is this indicator unique? 1 .Entry signals without redrawing If a signal appears, it sta
FourAverageMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
FourAverage - uma nova palavra na detecção de tendência. Com o desenvolvimento da tecnologia da informação e um grande número de participantes, os mercados financeiros estão se tornando menos passíveis de análise por Indicadores desatualizados. As ferramentas técnicas convencionais de análise, como a média móvel ou o estocástico, são incapazes de determinar a direção ou a reversão de uma tendência. Um indicador pode indicar a direção correta do preço futuro, sem alterar seus parâmetros, em um hi
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
Indicadores
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Mais do autor
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Specialized Gold Trading Indicator OVERVIEW Gold Master Indicator is a specialized technical indicator designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). The indicator combines multiple analysis methods to provide comprehensive signals for gold market movements. ANALYSIS COMPONENTS Trend Analysis - EMA-based trend identification - Multiple timeframe trend confirmation - Trend strength measurement - Trend reversal detection Momentum Analysis - RSI momentum tracking
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor OVERVIEW GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management. TRADING STRATEGY Entry Logic - Multi-indicator confluence analysis - Trend following approach - Momentum confirmation - Volume validation - Support/resistance level awareness Position
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
Indicadores
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal v1.3 - Professional Trading System Professional Multi-Stochastic Trading System Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional trading indicator based on the renowned strategy developed by Mark Kurisko. This advanced system combines four synchronized stochastic oscillators with exponential moving averages, creating a robust framework for identifying high-probability trading opportunities across all timeframes and markets. Key Principle: The indicator analyzes the alig
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5 **OVERVIEW** Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface. **KEY FEATURES** **ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**   - Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes   - Intelligent 0–10 scori
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Indicador Avançado para MetaTrader 5 Visão Geral O RSI Divergence Suite Pro é um indicador técnico avançado para MetaTrader 5 que detecta automaticamente divergências entre o preço e o RSI, fornecendo sinais de negociação de alta precisão. Este indicador profissional combina o poder do RSI com análise de divergências, suporte/resistência multi-timeframe e um sistema completo de alertas. Principais Características Detecção Avançada de Divergências Quatro tipos de diverg
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator OVERVIEW RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using RSI analysis. The indicator identifies momentum shifts that may indicate potential trend changes or continuation patterns. MOMENTUM ANALYSIS Detection Methods - RSI level changes - RSI slope analysis - Momentum acceleration/deceleration - Divergence detection - Overbought/oversold transitions Shift Types Detecte
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
PEX ARROWS - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR GENERAL DESCRIPTION Apex Arrows is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides clear and reliable trading signals through visual arrow markers on your chart. The indicator combines multiple technical analysis components including trend analysis, momentum assessment, and volatility measurement to generate high-probability trading opportunities. CORE FEATURES Signal Generation - Buy signals displayed w
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
Swing Sentinel EA MT5 Description Swing Sentinel EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to operate in trends with strategic pullbacks. This system uses advanced technical analysis to identify entry opportunities in major trends with professional risk management. Key Features Professional Strategy - Trend following with intelligent pullbacks - D1 timeframe specific optimization - Integrated multi-timeframe analysis Multi-Layer Validation System - Multiple confirmation filters - Institu
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 General Description The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicator designed to identify and analyze market trends. This indicator combines multiple technical tools to provide reliable and accurate trading signals. Main Features Technical Components Adaptive SuperTrend Adaptive algorithm that adjusts to different market conditions Multiple calculation periods for greater accuracy Clear trend change signals Integrated Bollinger Bands Three bands wit
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator OVERVIEW Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements. CORE CONCEPTS Volatility Squeeze Detection The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation Multiple Filt
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário