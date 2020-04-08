Squeeze Momentum Force MT5

Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator

OVERVIEW

Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements.

CORE CONCEPTS

Volatility Squeeze Detection
The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with Keltner Channels. When Bollinger Bands contract inside Keltner Channels, the market is in a squeeze state, indicating potential for an upcoming volatility expansion.

Momentum Analysis
Uses a momentum oscillator derived from linear regression to determine directional bias during and after squeeze periods. The oscillator helps identify the likely direction of the breakout.

INDICATOR COMPONENTS

Squeeze Dots
- Red dots: Squeeze is ON (Bollinger Bands inside Keltner Channels)
- Green dots: Squeeze is OFF (normal volatility)
- Positioned on the zero line for easy visualization

Momentum Histogram
- Gradient color histogram showing momentum strength
- 8 color levels from dark red (strong bearish) to dark green (strong bullish)
- Height indicates momentum intensity
- Direction indicates trend bias

Multi-Timeframe Display
- Current timeframe analysis
- Optional multi-timeframe squeeze detection (M15, H1, H4)
- Squeeze intensity classification (WEAK, MEDIUM, STRONG, EXTREME)

ANALYSIS FEATURES

Volume Integration
- Volume-weighted momentum calculation
- Volume spike detection
- Average volume comparison
- Volume trend analysis

Divergence Detection
- Bullish divergences: Price lower low, momentum higher low
- Bearish divergences: Price higher high, momentum lower high
- Visual markers on histogram
- Multi-timeframe divergence confirmation

Market Regime Detection
- Trending market identification
- Ranging market identification
- Volatility classification
- Regime-based signal filtering

PANEL SYSTEM

Interactive Information Panel
Tabbed interface with three sections:

1. Current Analysis Tab
   - Squeeze status
   - Momentum direction and strength
   - Volume analysis
   - Current market regime
   - Squeeze intensity level

2. Statistics Tab
   - Performance tracking
   - Signal count
   - Win rate statistics
   - Average holding time
   - Profit factor

3. Multi-Timeframe Tab
   - M15 squeeze status
   - H1 squeeze status
   - H4 squeeze status
   - Intensity levels for each timeframe

Panel Features
- Draggable title bar
- Resizable interface
- Professional appearance
- Z-order management for proper layering

CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Bollinger Bands Settings
- Period (default 20)
- Standard deviation multiplier (default 2.0)
- Applied price

Keltner Channel Settings
- Period (default 20)
- ATR multiplier (default 1.5)
- Applied price

Momentum Settings
- Calculation period (default 20)
- Smoothing method
- Lookback for divergences

Multi-Timeframe Settings
- Enable/disable MTF analysis
- Select timeframes to monitor
- Intensity calculation method

Visual Settings
- Histogram color scheme
- Squeeze dot colors and size
- Panel colors and position
- Font size and style

ALERT SYSTEM

Alert Conditions
- Squeeze start detection
- Squeeze release detection
- Momentum direction change
- Divergence formation
- Volume spike detection

Notification Methods
- Visual alerts on chart
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts
- Push notifications
- Alert frequency control

TRADING APPLICATIONS

Squeeze Trading Strategy
- Wait for squeeze condition (red dots)
- Monitor momentum direction
- Enter trade on squeeze release (green dots appear)
- Follow momentum histogram direction
- Use volume confirmation

Divergence Trading
- Identify divergence during squeeze
- Anticipate direction of breakout
- Enter on squeeze release
- Target previous swing high/low

Multi-Timeframe Confluence
- Align multiple timeframe squeezes
- Higher timeframe squeeze = stronger move expected
- Enter on lower timeframe confirmation

RECOMMENDED USAGE

Timeframes: All timeframes (M5 and higher recommended)
Instruments: Forex pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies
Trading Styles: Breakout trading, swing trading, volatility trading

Best Performance
- Medium to high volatility instruments
- Liquid markets with good volume data
- Timeframes H1 and higher for swing trading
- M15 to H1 for day trading

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Build Compatibility: MT5 build 2600 or higher
Indicator Buffers: 16 buffers, 8 visual plots
Resource Usage: Low to moderate
Calculation: Real-time with historical analysis

SUPPORT

For technical assistance or questions about the indicator, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system. Updates and improvements are released regularly.

-------------------

