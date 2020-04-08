EurUsd PRO

EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator

A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal.

It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal compatibility with most brokers (3/4/5 digits) and multi-period analysis.

 Key Features

  • DXY Matrix MTF with Scoring: Multi-timeframe analysis (M15, H1, H4, D1) displaying percentage strength and divergences, directly integrated into the panel.

  • Session VWAP: Covers Asia, London, and New York sessions with standard deviation bands and real-time session status.

  • ADR/ATR & Daily Projections: Tracks ADR consumption, range projections, and displays ATR in pips.

  • Market Structure & OTE: Identifies BULL/BEAR/RANGE status, marks BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) events, and highlights OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) zones.

  • SMC (Smart Money Concepts): Automatic detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Order Blocks (OB) with mitigation tracking and auto-cleanup.

  • Multi-Asset Correlations: Analyzes GBPUSD, USDCHF (inverse), EURGBP, SPX, and EUR Index with a confluence scoring system.

  • Floating Correlation Signal: A dynamic floating box (top-right corner) indicating BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL based on correlation strength.

  • Key Levels & Events: Displays psychological levels (.00/.50), Camarilla Pivots, Frankfurt Open, London Fix, and configurable Killzones.

  • Alerts & Notifications: Alerts for divergences and high-impact news; features adjustable cooldown and SendNotification support.

  • UI & Experience: Modern Neumorphic panel with a dynamic title ("EUR/USD PRO v1.0"), movable interface, and label caching for low CPU usage.

  • Logging: Outputs a CSV file (with headers) for signal auditing and external analysis in Excel or Google Sheets.

  • Universal Compatibility: Auto-adjusts for Digits, Points, and Spread (in pips); functions in both visual backtesting and real-time environments.

 How It Works

This indicator aggregates institutional evidence into a single, cohesive dashboard:

  1. Correlation Score: The DXY MTF and weighted correlations build a composite score.

  2. Direction & Quality: SMC and Market Structure logic determine the directional bias and setup quality.

  3. Filtering: ADR/ATR and Session modules filter out suboptimal conditions (e.g., overextended ranges or off-hours).

  4. Final Display: The panel presents the Score, Spread (pips), VWAP, SMC, Structure, and Confluence. It suggests a direction only when medium-to-strong confluence is detected.

 Use Cases

  • Day Trading: Ideal for London and New York sessions, filtering entries via ADR/ATR limits and correlation alignment.

  • Swing Trading: Valid for H4/D1 analysis, supported by DXY trends and macro market structure.

  • Entry Validation: Use the multi-factor confluence to reduce false positives on your existing strategy.

 Best Practices

  • Timeframe: Recommended for M15 – H4 depending on your trading style.

  • Confirmation: Always confirm signals with Price Action, VWAP, and Market Structure.

  • Signal Priority: Prioritize setups with Medium or Strong confluence and low spread.

  • Testing: Test in DEMO and Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) before applying to a real account.

  • Calibration: Adjust Inp_Min_Score , Inp_Max_Spread , and Killzones to match your specific broker and time zone.

 FAQ

  • Does it trade automatically?

    No, this is an analytical indicator. It does not send orders to the market.

  • Is it only for EUR/USD?

    It is heavily optimized for EUR/USD. It can be used on other symbols at your own discretion, but an optimization warning will appear.

  • What is the best timeframe?

    M15–H4. Use intraday for session trading and higher timeframes for DXY/Structure swing trading.

  • Does the Demo work on live charts?

    Marketplace rules dictate that Demo indicators can only be tested in the Strategy Tester.

  • Does it show spread in pips?

    Yes, the spread is normalized by Digits/Points to show the actual pip value.

  • Does it have logging?

    Yes, it generates a CSV with headers to help you analyze signals and parameters.

  • Does it require external indicators?

    No, it has no dependencies outside of standard libraries.

 Package Includes

  • Main Panel with Market Status and Confluence.

  • Integrated DXY MTF and Floating Signal Box.

  • Session VWAP, Psychological Levels, and SMC (FVG/OB).

  • CSV Logging and Layout Persistence (Optional).

 Updates (v1.0)

  • Current: Neumorphic UI, Integrated DXY MTF, Correlation Signal Box, ADR/ATR, Spread in pips, CSV Logging, Universal Compatibility.

  • Roadmap: Customizable correlation weight profiles and expanded advanced structure metrics.

 Installation

  1. Copy the .EX5 file into your MQL5/Indicators folder.

  2. Restart MT5 (or refresh the navigator) and attach the indicator to a EURUSD chart.

  3. Configure the inputs according to your broker's time zone and your trading style.

  4. Use Visual Mode in the Strategy Tester to validate the setup.

Support:

Please contact me via my MQL5 seller profile for support, suggestions, or improvement requests.


Produtos recomendados
Second To NoneFX Scalper
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Indicadores
"2nd To NoneFX Scalper" is one powerful indicator which you can use on any timeframe. The accuracy is in between 90% - 95% can be more. The indicator is 100% non repaint so it doesn't repaint at all. When the arrow comes out wait for the candlestick to close the arrow won't repaint/recalculate or move. The indicator works with all volatility indices,step index, Boom & Crash(500 & 1000) and all currency pairs. You can change settings of the indicator. For great results find the trend of the pair,
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicadores
A ideia por trás deste indicador é encontrar níveis de   Murray em todos os intervalos de tempo e combiná-los em níveis de combinação   que incluem níveis de sinal baseados em níveis fortes de Murray (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). Quanto mais curto for o prazo, mais chances você terá de ver imediatamente o nível de combinação. Ele será destacado em cores. Quando você passa o cursor sobre qualquer número, uma dica aparecerá em qual período de tempo o nível pertence. Mas você sempre verá o período de
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
Multi TimeFrame Moving Average
Leonid Basis
2 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator is based on a classic Moving Average indicator. Moving averages help us to first define the trend and second, to recognize changes in the trend. Multi TimeFrame indicator MTF-MA shows MA data from the 4 timeframes by your choice. By default this indicator has external parameters: TF1 = 1; TimeFrame2b = true; TF2 = 5; TimeFrame3b = true; TF3 = 15; TimeFrame4b = true; TF4 = 60; InpPSARStep = 0.02; InpPSARMaximum = 0.2; You can change TF1-TF4 in the next limits: TF1 from M1 (1) to H4
XOATRHIST 5
Ainur Sharipov
3 (1)
Indicadores
Version for MetaTrader 5. The indicator is based on point and figure chart, but their period is equal to ATR indicator values. Displays in the form of steps. Steps above zero indicate an uptrend. Below zero on a downtrend. Parameters: ATRPeriod - ATR period for calculation of steps. Note: The indicator uses closes price, thus it is recommended to consider completed bars.
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Indicadores
O indicador de MTF Qristalium Arrows é semi-acabados, sistema de negociação. Funciona em todos os pares de moedas. No indicador envolvidos em três regras: 1)o comércio é apenas uma tendência, 2)"da compra, quando tudo o que vender e vender, quando todo mundo está comprando", 3) o Preço sempre vai contra a multidão.  O indicador de MTF Qristalium Arrows filtra os dados da regra de vários таймфреймам com a ajuda de indicadores internos. Com a coincidência de tendência em determinados cortes te
Stochastic Signals
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicadores
This indicator implements the well-known trend trading strategy for Stochastic, with two levels for purchases (40 and 80) and two levels for sales (60 and 20). When an upward movement begins, the oversold level rises, from 20 to 40. When there is a downward movement, the overbought level goes down, from 80 to 60. Thus, the strategy has 4 levels. Obviously, tracking signals using the usual 4-level Stochastic is not very convenient, therefore, this indicator illuminates the inputs and outputs with
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicadores
O indicador VR Grid foi projetado para criar uma grade gráfica com configurações definidas pelo usuário. Ao contrário da grade padrão , a VR Grid é usada para construir níveis circulares . Dependendo da escolha do usuário, o passo entre os níveis de rodada pode ser arbitrário. Além disso, ao contrário de outros indicadores e utilitários, o VR Grid mantém a posição da rede mesmo quando o período de tempo muda ou o terminal é reiniciado. Configurações, arquivos de configuração, versões demo, instr
FREE
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicadores
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Everyday Easy Scalping Gold With Box Signal
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Indicadores
Always getting MARGIN CALLS again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT ? Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could FINALLY WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a   REAL FULL TIME TRADER   and I’ll share with you the very indicator   I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF   to successfully become a full-time trader.   STOP WASTING   time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record! Start
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Marubozu Pro MT5
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicadores
Commercial Description – Marubozu Pro (MT5) Description Marubozu Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects Marubozu candles (bullish and bearish) directly on your chart. It helps traders identify strong market momentum where buyers or sellers take full control, by displaying clear visual arrows for buy and sell signals. This tool is designed to be simple, effective, and fast , perfect for manual trading or as a filter in automated strategies. Key Features
Liga
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The indicator connects the price in a cyclical-wave relationship. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. Crossing points can be used as potential market reversal points. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. Suitable for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additio
Liquidity Mapper Pro
Michael Musco
Indicadores
Support: Profit Smasher 24/7 AI Assistant Disclaimer Liquidity Mapper Pro is an analytical tool for educational and informational purposes only. It does not provide financial advice or guaranteed signals. All trading carries risk, including potential loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions.
Supreme CCI Divergence Indicator
Eveline Van Neyghem
Indicadores
A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade. We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV. RSI:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicadores
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicadores
Haven Volume Profile é um indicador multifuncional para análise do perfil de volume que ajuda a identificar níveis chave de preços com base na distribuição do volume de negociação. Foi projetado para traders profissionais que desejam entender melhor o mercado e identificar pontos importantes de entrada e saída nas operações. Outros produtos ->  AQUI Principais características: Cálculo do Point of Control (POC) - o nível de maior atividade comercial, que ajuda a identificar os níveis mais líquido
FREE
Smart M Concept MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicadores
Our new indicator is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system It uses a modern market vision and fast calculation methods. As a result, the trader has a complete picture of the trade at every moment in time, which makes the process of obtaining results easier and faster. Our new indicator displays the following important patterns:   Order Blocks. Imbalance – Fair Value Gap (FVG). Break Of Structures (BoS). Change of character (CHoCH). Equal highs & lows. Premium , Equilibrium
Boom 300 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicadores
Introducing the Boom 300 Sniper Spike Detector – a powerful, non-repainting indicator specifically engineered to help you master spike trading in the Boom 300 market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the game, this tool offers precise and timely signals, allowing you to catch spikes with confidence and improve your overall trading performance. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures consistent and accurate signals that do not repaint, providing you with reliable data to make con
AIS Discrete Hartley Transform MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicadores
Este indicador é baseado na transformada discreta de Hartley. O uso dessa transformação permite aplicar diferentes abordagens ao processar séries temporais financeiras. Uma característica distintiva deste indicador é que suas leituras não se referem a um ponto no gráfico, mas a todos os pontos do período do indicador. Ao processar uma série temporal, o indicador permite selecionar vários elementos da série temporal. A primeira possibilidade de filtragem baseia-se nesta abordagem - todos os comp
Horizontal tick volumes mt5
Aleksandr Suchkov
Indicadores
Horizontal tick volumes (HTV) Horizontal tick volumes - an easy and convenient indicator of the horizontal market profile in a user-selected time interval, now also for MT5. It has fast dynamics of displaying horizontal tick volumes on the chart. Produces a visual image of strong trading levels by maximum peaks past volumes and trading direction by color (sell or buy), and also allows you to detect smaller trading levels by differentiating past volumes. In the "Optimal" mode, when displayed on c
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicadores
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Var moment pulse indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
VarMomentPulse is a unique manual trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster.  Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Indicator: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPul
ATR Line
Evgeny Levchenko
Indicadores
The indicator - "ATR Line" determines the current trend and gives signals to buy (green arrow to the top) or sell (red arrow to the bottom). The indicator calculation is based on the deviation of the average price of the instrument from its average true range - ATR. The moving average of prices is used to reduce "market noise". If the main line of the indicator - "ATR Line" is lower the instrument price chart, then the market is in a "bullish" trend. If the main line of the indicator is higher t
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
Indicadores
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
Psychological Oscillator MT5
Andrei Salanevich
Indicadores
O indicador Forex Psychological Oscillator MT5 é uma excelente modificação do oscilador clássico que o ajudará na negociação para o MetaTrader 5. INFORMAÇÃO DO INDICADOR O indicador Forex Psychological Oscillator MT5 é apresentado como um histograma colorido e tem todas as qualidades de osciladores forex. Também existem zonas, quando e em que Zonas o mercado está localizado. Tudo é feito de forma simples e tão clara quanto possível, para que todos os traders possam entendê-lo sem quaisquer
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Mais do autor
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Specialized Gold Trading Indicator OVERVIEW Gold Master Indicator is a specialized technical indicator designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). The indicator combines multiple analysis methods to provide comprehensive signals for gold market movements. ANALYSIS COMPONENTS Trend Analysis - EMA-based trend identification - Multiple timeframe trend confirmation - Trend strength measurement - Trend reversal detection Momentum Analysis - RSI momentum tracking
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor OVERVIEW GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management. TRADING STRATEGY Entry Logic - Multi-indicator confluence analysis - Trend following approach - Momentum confirmation - Volume validation - Support/resistance level awareness Position
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
Indicadores
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal v1.3 - Professional Trading System Professional Multi-Stochastic Trading System Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional trading indicator based on the renowned strategy developed by Mark Kurisko. This advanced system combines four synchronized stochastic oscillators with exponential moving averages, creating a robust framework for identifying high-probability trading opportunities across all timeframes and markets. Key Principle: The indicator analyzes the alig
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5 **OVERVIEW** Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface. **KEY FEATURES** **ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**   - Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes   - Intelligent 0–10 scori
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Indicador Avançado para MetaTrader 5 Visão Geral O RSI Divergence Suite Pro é um indicador técnico avançado para MetaTrader 5 que detecta automaticamente divergências entre o preço e o RSI, fornecendo sinais de negociação de alta precisão. Este indicador profissional combina o poder do RSI com análise de divergências, suporte/resistência multi-timeframe e um sistema completo de alertas. Principais Características Detecção Avançada de Divergências Quatro tipos de diverg
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator OVERVIEW RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using RSI analysis. The indicator identifies momentum shifts that may indicate potential trend changes or continuation patterns. MOMENTUM ANALYSIS Detection Methods - RSI level changes - RSI slope analysis - Momentum acceleration/deceleration - Divergence detection - Overbought/oversold transitions Shift Types Detecte
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
PEX ARROWS - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR GENERAL DESCRIPTION Apex Arrows is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides clear and reliable trading signals through visual arrow markers on your chart. The indicator combines multiple technical analysis components including trend analysis, momentum assessment, and volatility measurement to generate high-probability trading opportunities. CORE FEATURES Signal Generation - Buy signals displayed w
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
Swing Sentinel EA MT5 Description Swing Sentinel EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to operate in trends with strategic pullbacks. This system uses advanced technical analysis to identify entry opportunities in major trends with professional risk management. Key Features Professional Strategy - Trend following with intelligent pullbacks - D1 timeframe specific optimization - Integrated multi-timeframe analysis Multi-Layer Validation System - Multiple confirmation filters - Institu
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 General Description The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicator designed to identify and analyze market trends. This indicator combines multiple technical tools to provide reliable and accurate trading signals. Main Features Technical Components Adaptive SuperTrend Adaptive algorithm that adjusts to different market conditions Multiple calculation periods for greater accuracy Clear trend change signals Integrated Bollinger Bands Three bands wit
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator OVERVIEW Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements. CORE CONCEPTS Volatility Squeeze Detection The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation Multiple Filt
QuantFusion BTC MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
QUANTFUSION BTC — PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY INDICATOR      PREMIUM BITCOIN TRADING SYSTEM — SMART MONEY DETECTION   QuantFusion BTC is an advanced technical indicator, specifically designed and  o ptimized for Bitcoin/USD trading. It integrates institutional Smart Money   Concepts with sophisticated multi‑timeframe analysis to identify high‑probability  trading op
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário