Naked Bitcoin Scalper

5

[NEW BITCOIN SPECIAL FEATURES UNDER DEVELOPMENT]

Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world effortlessly.

Note: 
The latest update is already plug and play for prop firms and live accounts.
If you want to let the EA, make more trades for live accounts, just Disable Drawdown Protection Settings. 
Do NOT use nakedbitcoinscalper2.0.set from the comment section. This is not valid anymore. 

Message me if you think that the default settings/parameters are not working for you. 

Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor uses the same proven price action breakout methodology as its Gold counterpart but optimized for the unique volatility and structure of Bitcoin. No lagging indicators, no guesswork – just raw market structure, breakout precision, and professional-grade risk management.

This is not just another EA – it’s a scalping system built for traders who demand safety, efficiency, and consistency.

Why Traders Choose Naked Bitcoin Scalper

  • Smart Breakouts – Detects real swing highs & lows for precise entries

  • Auto-Expiring Orders – No late or stale signals

  • Pro Risk Management – Trailing SL, dual sizing, margin safety

  • Session & News Filters – Trades only when conditions are right

  • Spread & Slippage Protection – Avoids dangerous setups

  • 24/7 VPS-Ready – Lightweight, stable, and fully automated

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Broker: ECN with raw spreads (IC Markets, Pepperstone, XM Pro)

  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 preferred)

  • Starting Balance: $100+ (0.01 lot) – $500+ recommended

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

Strategy Profile

  • Style: Breakout Momentum Scalping

  • Frequency: 5–15 trades per day (session dependent)

  • Hold Time: Seconds to minutes

  • Risk: Controlled by filters and position sizing

  • Avoids tight ranges & unstable spreads

  • Aggressively locks profits while minimizing drawdowns

Ideal For

  • Traders who want a professional Bitcoin scalping system

  • Beginners looking for plug-and-play automation

  • Professionals who require risk control & VPS optimization

  • Price action traders who dislike indicators

Developer’s Note

Naked Bitcoin Scalper was built with one goal — to help traders capture consistent profits from BTC with precision and discipline.

This EA has tremendous potential, but like any professional tool, results depend on how you use and optimize it.
There’s no magical setup or one-size-fits-all configuration — every market condition requires adaptation.

Test, learn, and refine. The EA already has a strong foundation — you might be the one to find the best settings that unlock its full potential.

    BONUS: This robot can not only do Scalping but it can be used for either Day trading, Swing Trading and Position Trading as well. 

    Message me directly for more questions!

    Comentários 1
    pieterpain
    pieterpain
    30
    pieterpain 2025.10.17 21:01 
     

    So far this EA delivers promising results. After demo account use I have it running on my VPS live account for a week now. So far it is replicating the backtest results to a very high degree. This is promising. The support of the developer is outstanding I must admit! He is always just a message away and even implemented 2 feature ideas in a very short period of time. I'm looking forward how things will unfold in the next weeks.

    Jestoni Santiago
    906
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Jestoni Santiago 2025.10.18 16:22
    Thanks for the feedback. I'm glad that the bot is working well for you. This helps me motivate to deliver significant improvement. Really appreciate it bro!
