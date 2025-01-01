DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoSymbol 

Symbol

Obtém o nome do símbolo (ativo) da ordem.

string  Symbol() const

Valor de retorno

Nome do símbolo (ativo) da ordem.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).