Obtém o tipo de ordem como uma string.

string  TypeDescription() const

Valor de retorno

Tipo de ordem como uma string.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).