Obtém o preço atual pelo símbolo (ativo) da ordem.

double  PriceCurrent() const

Valor de retorno

Preço atual pelo símbolo (ativo) da ordem.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).