- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
OrderType
Obtém o tipo de ordem.
|
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderType()
Valor de retorno
Tipo de ordem (valor do enumerador ENUM_ORDER_TYPE).
Observação
A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).