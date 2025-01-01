DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoOrderType 

OrderType

Obtém o tipo de ordem.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  OrderType()

Valor de retorno

Tipo de ordem (valor do enumerador ENUM_ORDER_TYPE).

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).