Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoPriceOpen 

PriceOpen

Obtém o preço da ordem.

double  PriceOpen() const

Valor de retorno

Preço para colocar a ordem.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).