DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoTypeTimeDescription 

TypeTimeDescription

Obtém o tipo de ordem pelo tempo de expiração como uma string.

string  TypeTimeDescription() const

Valor de retorno

Tipo de ordem pelo tempo de expiração como uma string.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).