Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoTakeProfit 

TakeProfit

Obtém o Take Profit da ordem.

double  TakeProfit() const

Valor de retorno

Take Profit da ordem.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).