SelectByIndex

Seleciona a ordem pelo índice para mais acesso às propriedades.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index   // order index
   )

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro - em caso de sucesso, Falso - se não for possível selecionar a ordem.