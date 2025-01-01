DocumentaçãoSeções
Select

Seleciona uma ordem pelo ticket para mais acessos às propriedades.

bool  Select(
   ulong  ticket   // order ticket
   )

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro - em caso de sucesso, Falso - se não for possível selecionar a ordem.