Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoPositionId 

PositionId

Obtém a identificação da posição.

long  PositionId() const

Valor de retorno

ID da posição em que a ordem foi envolvida.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).