DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoStopLoss 

StopLoss

Obtém Stop Loss da ordem.

double  StopLoss() const

Valor de retorno

Stop Loss da ordem.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).