DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoTimeSetup 

TimeSetup

Obtém o tempo de colocação da ordem.

datetime  TimeSetup() const

Valor de retorno

Tempo de colocação da ordem.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).