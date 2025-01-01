DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoMagic 

Magic

Obtém a identificação do expert que coloca a ordem.

long  Magic() const

Valor de retorno

ID do expert que coloca a ordem.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).