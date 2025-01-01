DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoTypeFillingDescription 

Obtém o tipo de preenchimento da ordem como uma string.

string  TypeFillingDescription() const

Valor de retorno

Tipo de preenchimento da ordem como uma string.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).