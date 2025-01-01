DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5 Biblioteca Padrão Classes de negociação COrderInfo InfoInteger 

InfoInteger

Obtém o valor específico da propriedade tipo integer.

bool  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // property ID
   long&                        var          // reference to variable
   ) const

Parâmetros

prop_id

[in]  ID da propriedade tipo integer (valor do enumerador ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER).

var

[out]  Referente a variável do tipo integer para colocar o resultado.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro - em caso de sucesso, falso - se não for possível obter o valor da propriedade.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).