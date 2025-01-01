- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
InfoInteger
Obtém o valor específico da propriedade tipo integer.
|
bool InfoInteger(
Parâmetros
prop_id
[in] ID da propriedade tipo integer (valor do enumerador ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER).
var
[out] Referente a variável do tipo integer para colocar o resultado.
Valor de retorno
verdadeiro - em caso de sucesso, falso - se não for possível obter o valor da propriedade.
Observação
A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).