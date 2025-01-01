DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos científicosCCurveLinesSmoothStep 

LinesSmoothStep (método Get)

Retorna o comprimento das linhas que se aproximam para suavização durante a plotagem usando linhas

double  LinesSmoothStep()

Valor de retorno

Comprimento das linhas que se aproximam em pixels.  

LinesSmoothStep (método Set)

Define o comprimento das linhas que se aproximam para suavização durante a plotagem usando linhas.

void  LinesSmoothStep(
   const double  step      // comprimento das linhas
   )

Parâmetros

step

[in]  Comprimento das linhas que se aproximam