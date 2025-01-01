Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos científicosCCurveLinesSmoothStep
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesSmoothStep (método Get)
Retorna o comprimento das linhas que se aproximam para suavização durante a plotagem usando linhas
|
double LinesSmoothStep()
Valor de retorno
Comprimento das linhas que se aproximam em pixels.
LinesSmoothStep (método Set)
Define o comprimento das linhas que se aproximam para suavização durante a plotagem usando linhas.
|
void LinesSmoothStep(
Parâmetros
step
[in] Comprimento das linhas que se aproximam