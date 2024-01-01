- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesWidth (Método Get)
Retorna a largura das linhas ao plotar a curva usando linhas.
|
int LinesWidth()
Valor de retorno
Largura das linhas.
LinesWidth (Método Set)
Define a largura das linhas ao plotar a curva usando linhas.
|
void LinesWidth(
Parâmetros
width
[in] Largura das linhas ao plotar a curva usando linhas.
Exemplo:
A espessura de linha é alterada usando o seguinte código:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+