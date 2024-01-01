- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesWidth (Get method)
Get lines width when plotting a curve using lines.
|
int LinesWidth()
Return Value
Lines width.
LinesWidth (Set method)
Set lines width when plotting a curve using lines.
|
void LinesWidth(
Parameters
width
[in] Lines width when plotting a curve using lines.
Example:
A line width has been changed using the following code:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+